Seth is an A-Rank Electric Defense character who arrived Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)'s Version 1.1. Whether you own Seth already or are planning on getting her, this guide will teach you the best build for Seth in ZZZ, from her Drive Discs to her W-Engines, and more.

Seth is on rate-up in ZZZ until September 24, 2024. Once the rate-up is over, he will be available in the game's A-Rank pool.

Best Seth W-Engine

Here are the best W-Engines that players can equip on Seth:

1. Peacekeeper – Specialized (A-Rank)

Peacekeeper – Specialized is Seth's signature W-Engine, giving him Energy Regen whenever he is shielded. As Seth gains a shield whenever he uses his EX SPecial Attack, this W-Engine allows him to continuously refill his shields. Not only that, but it also buffs the Anomaly Buildup of his EX Special Attack, as well as his Assist Follow-Up, which are integral parts of his kit.

2. Bunny Band (A-Rank)

This W-Engine is a good alternative for Seth, as it gives him some survivability from the HP and DEF increase, as well as increased ATK whenever he has shields. As he will likely always have shields, this ATK buff will increase his overall damage output.

The only downside of this W-Engine is that the increased ATK will not affect the strength of his shields.

3. Spring Embrace (A-Rank)

This is another good A-Rank W-Engine for Seth since it gives him DMG reduction, ATK, anbd increased Energy Generation Rate whenevver hs is attacked. The increased Energy Generation even transfers whenever Seth switches out. The downside of this W-Engine, however, is that it is a battle pass W-Engine, requiring players to pay to unlock it.

4. [Identity] Inflection (B-Rank)

This W-Engine is the F2P option for Seth, as it lowers the attacker's DMG whenever they attack Seth. It also gives him DEF, which increases his survivability. The downside is that, as it is a B-Rank W-Engine, it does not provide good stats to Seth.

Best Seth Drive Disc

Here are the best Drive Discs for Seth

1. 4-Piece Freedom Blues, 2-Piece Hormone Punk

Freedom Blues is a good Drive Disc for Seth as it not only increases his Anomaly Proficiency, but also gives him the ability to reduce the enemy's Anomaly Buildip RES whenever he hits them with his EX Special Attack. However, as this effect does not stack, players will need to adjust if they are fielding Seth with another character that uses this Drive Disc.

Homone Punk gives Seth an increase to his ATK, which all of his kit scales off of. Alternatively, players can also equip 2-piece Swing Jazz to give him more Energy Regen isntead.

2. 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Hormone Punk

Players can also equip Swing Jazz on Seth to give him more Energy Regen, as well as a DMG buff for his team whenever he performs a Chain Attack or Ultimate. Hormone Punk gives Seth an ATK increase for his kit scaling.

Best Seth Builds

Premium Build

W-Engine – Peacekeeper – Specialized

Drive Disc – 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Hormone Punk

Bangboo – Bangvolver or Plugboo

Team – Seth, Jane Doe, Nekomata or Seth, Grace Howard, Qingyi

Seth has two possible premium teams. In a team with Jane Doe and Nekomata, Seth serves as the Support of the team. Thanks to his Additional Ability, he will be able to support Jane and Nekomata by lowering the enemy's Anomaly Buildup RES. He can also provide Shields to the team, which will help keep them alive.

Alternatively, Seth can also serve as the support in a mono-electric team. Qingyi will be the team's stunner, Grace will be the main DPS and Anomaly applier, and Seth will support both and keep them alive. Players can also swap Qingyi out for Rina if they want.

F2P Build

W-Engine – [Identity] Inflection P5

Drive Disc – 4-Piece Swing Jazz, 2-Piece Hormone Punk

Bangboo – Electroboo or Devilboo

Team – Seth, Anton, Anby or Seth, Nicole, Anby

There are two F2P teams available for Seth. The first is a mono-electric team with Anton and Anby. Anton will be the main DPS, while Anby Stuns enemies. Alternatively, players can run a F2P Disorder team with Nicole and Anby. Applying Shock then Corruption or vice versa will trigger Disorder, dealing large amounts of damage to enemies.

That's all for our guide on the best W-Engine, Drive Disc, and team build for Seth in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC via the Epic Games Store and the official client.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news, releases, and guides.