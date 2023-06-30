Check out our top picks for the best Sports games on the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

Best Sports Games in Steam Summer Sale 2023

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 – 75% off

Description: FIFA 23 brings The World’s Game to the pitch, with HyperMotion2 Technology, men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup™, women’s club teams, cross-play features, and more.

Experience the pinnacle of women’s international football in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 with the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023™ available on June 27th at no additional cost*. Rep your country’s colors and live the tournament in the most immersive EA SPORTS™ FIFA Women’s World Cup™ experience yet, complete with each of the 32 qualified nations, custom stadium dressings, cinematics, match presentations, dedicated commentary, and of course, the authentic trophy to hoist at the end.

EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 brings The World’s Game to the pitch, with HyperMotion2 Technology that delivers even more gameplay realism, both the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup™ coming to the game as post-launch updates, the addition of women’s club teams, cross-play features**, and more. Experience unrivaled authenticity with over 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues in FIFA 23.

AEW: Fight Forever – 13% off

Description: Developed by YUKE’s Co, Ltd., creators of numerous, multi-million unit selling wrestling games, AEW: Fight Forever combines that nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel with innovative All Elite Wrestling finishers and tandem offensive moves. All Elite Wrestling is currently taking TNT and TBS networks by storm every week with their Rampage and Dynamite shows, featuring some of the biggest legends to enter the ring plus a stable of brand new, high-flying, AEW talent. AEW: Fight Forever brings the best of the best from that talent roster together in one game! Online co-op wrestling is going completely next level in Fight Forever with Tag Team matches that feature sequences of team maneuvers performed with simple commands. A deep career mode, wrestler customization, signature AEW arenas, and more match types than you can count, including some good ol’ fashioned, unsanctioned fun, all await!

NBA 2K23 – 84% off

Description: Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with timeless legends in MyTEAM. Build your own dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay.

Feel refined gameplay in the palm of your hands on both sides of the ball in NBA 2K23. Attack the basket with a new arsenal of offensive skill-based moves, while you unleash your potential as a lockdown defender with new 1-on-1 mechanics to stifle opposing players at every turn.

Embark on a swashbuckling basketball journey aboard a spacious cruiseliner equipped with pristine courts, scenic views, and a boatload of rewards for you and your MyPLAYER to enjoy. Plus, there’s even more to explore during shore excursions.

Step back in time with era-specific visuals that captured Michael Jordan’s ascent from collegiate sensation to global icon with immersive Jordan Challenges chronicling his career-defining dominance. Lace up his shoes to recreate his otherworldly stat lines and iconic last shots, while listening to first-hand accounts from those who witnessed his maturation from budding star to basketball legend.

WWE 2K23 – 35% off

Description: WWE 2K23 is Even Stronger with expanded features, gorgeous graphics and a deep roster of WWE Superstars and Legends. 2K Showcase returns as an interactive sports documentary focusing on the 20-year career of John Cena and WarGames is finally here!

Play through the key moments and toughest opponents of John Cena’s storied 20-year WWE career. And in a franchise-first, take on the role of each marquee opponent – some of WWE’s greatest of all time – as you aim to take down Mr. Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect.

This fan-favorite action-packed WarGames makes its debut in WWE 2K23 and delivers heart-pounding 3v3 and 4v4 multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage!

With MyGM, take the reins of a weekly show and compete against rival general managers for brand supremacy. Now featuring more GMs to choose from, additional show options, multiple seasons, expanded match cards, and more match types for up to 4 players.

Out of the Park Baseball 24 – 50% off

Description: Play What The Pros Play! Officially licensed by MLB, the MLB Players Inc., and KBO, Out of the Park Baseball 24 is the newest in the award-winning sports strategy series. A sports fan’s dream come true – and the only game ever to win Metacritic PC Game of the Year Award TWICE.

PGA TOUR 2K23 – 67% off

Description: Hit the links with more swagger in PGA TOUR 2K23. Now featuring playable male and female pros, including Tiger Woods, new licensed courses, more control options, an authentic PGA TOUR MyCAREER, Course Designer, and new MyPLAYER Skills and Archetypes! PGA TOUR 2K23. More Golf. More Game.

For the first time, play as male and female pros including Tiger Woods, in online and local play! PGA TOUR 2K23 features multiple licensed courses, including East Lake Golf Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, TPC Scottsdale, and TPC Sawgrass to name a few.

EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ – 50% off

Description: The exclusive home of the Majors, EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay, powered by ShotLink®, and unrivaled access to the world’s most exclusive golf courses.

Take on the greatest challenge in golf, the U.S. Open, at The Los Angeles Country Club, only in EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™. Play unique challenges and complete quests inspired by the U.S Open. Access exciting new content, golf gear drops to customize your golfer, and online tournaments to test your skills on the course.

Golf With Your Friends – 67% off

Description: Why have friends if not to play Golf… With Your Friends! Nothing is out of bounds as you take on courses filled with fast paced, exciting, simultaneous mini golf for up to 12 players!

Golf It! – 50% off

Description: Golf It! is a multiplayer Minigolf game with focus on a dynamic, fun and creative multiplayer experience. One of the most exciting features is a Multiplayer Editor, where you can build and play custom maps together with your friends.

12 Player Multiplayer! Make sure your skills are up to scratch as you tee off against 11 other golfers in simultaneous online multiplayer. Themed Courses! Go head to head on courses with unique mechanics and holes. Become a pro in the pirate course, aim for an albatross in the ancient theme or wage all out Worm warfare in the Worms course!

Rollerdrome – 50% off

Description: Rollerdrome is a BAFTA award-winning third person action shooter that seamlessly blends high octane, visceral combat with fluid movement and tricking mechanics into one complementary and challenging whole, to create an original adrenaline-pumping shooter experience like no other.

This version of the game features at least 6 different maps with 18 holes each: Grassland, Winterland, Graveyard, Mines, Pirates Cove and Jade Temple. Every map has unique gameplay features and different aesthetics. Every asset of each area and more will be available for you inside the Multiplayer Editor and you are free to mix them all together to create the map of your desires! Currently there are over 2.300 placeable objects inside the Multiplayer Editor!

Walkabout Mini Golf VR – 50% off

Description: Escape into a fun and beautiful world filled with the best mini golf courses you’ve ever seen! Play by yourself, meet someone new, or challenge your friends in a private game with up to 8 people. Extremely realistic physics create the perfect experience for hardcore golfers and casual players alike.

Undisputed – 20% off

Description: Become Undisputed in the most authentic boxing game to date! Featuring true to life visuals, bone-jarring action, and more licensed boxers than ever before, Undisputed gives you unprecedented control to master every inch of the ring.

Session: Skate Sim – 55% off

Description: Made by and for skaters, the dual stick controls faithfully reproduce your feet on the skateboard for an ultra-realistic experience. Try out real-life iconic skate spots, customise your skater and equipment with items from the top brands