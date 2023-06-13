The Buffalo Bills and Stefon Diggs might be heading for an ugly divorce. After a series of cryptic tweets this offseason paired with his public displeasure after the Bills playoff exit last season, there is more drama arising with Diggs and the Bills. As mandatory minicamp got underway for Buffalo on Tuesday, Stefon Diggs was not in attendance. Despite being at the facility for pre-camp medical testing, Diggs was not on the field as camp begun. When asked about it, head coach Sean McDermott said he was very concerned that Diggs was not at camp and now Bills fans are freaking out about the future of their star wide receiver. While the Bills try to figure out what is happening with Diggs, other teams around the NFL should start keeping tabs on the relationship in case a trade for the disgruntled wide receiver could be completed. The Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs are two teams in particular who need to do their due diligence.

Stefon Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the last few seasons, however he is no stranger to drama. A sour relationship between him and the Minnesota Vikings led to his trade to the Bills, and now he looks to be heading down the same path. Although he and Josh Allen are reportedly really good friends, it doesn't look like that relationship would be enough to salvage Diggs' tenure in Buffalo if he can't come to agreement with Buffalo on whatever is going on. While updates will continue to be had on why Stefon Diggs is not at Bills minicamp, it would be no surprise if GM Brandon Beane is starting to gauge the interest from teams around the NFL. With a trade now a possibility, the Bears and the Chiefs need to be blowing up Beane's phone and asking him what it will take to trade for Stefon Diggs.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears would be the absolute ideal trade partner for the Bills in a departure from Stefon Diggs. Bears GM Ryan Poles has been stockpiling assets in order to turn the franchise around, and he is certainly willing to make some blockbuster trades as demonstrated by his trade of the No. 1 overall pick earlier this offseason. The Bears would have no shortage of assets that they could give the Bills in return for Diggs, even though a trade does look unlikely for at least this season. Diggs' contract is fairly tied up in Buffalo, so a trade this offseason looks like a long shot. Still, if a future trade does occur, the Bills should definitely talk to the Bears.

For the Bears, getting rid of some of their plethora of assets would be entirely worth it to land Stefon Diggs. They already completely revamped the offensive unit this offseason, and they brought in wide receiver DJ Moore to be the new number one guy for Justin Fields. Adding Stefon Diggs alongside him would give the Bears and Fields the best wide receiver duo in the NFL; it would pay dividends in skyrocketing Fields up into the next tier of quarterbacks in the NFL and it would make Chicago one of the more feared offensive units. Simply put, if Stefon Diggs is on the trade block, the Bears need to be calling.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs would be another perfect trade partner for the Bills because all teams would benefit. Being the Bills primary rival, the Chiefs would have to give up an exorbitant amount of assets to land Stefon Diggs. This would give the Bills plenty of leverage in any trade discussions between the two; still, the Chiefs would most likely still be willing, as they want to continue to establish themselves as the best team in the NFL. Diggs would immediately become the top WR on the Chiefs and give Patrick Mahomes an electrifying duo of Diggs and Travis Kelce, all but guaranteeing the Chiefs offense could carry them back to a Super Bowl.

Of course, many would question why the Bills would give their primary rival in the AFC one of the best receiving talents in the NFL. It is simply because of the sheer volume of assets that the Bills could get in return. Year after year the Chiefs have proven that they are just one level ahead of the Bills, and Buffalo needs to do something to elevate themselves as a team over Kansas City. Giving the Chiefs Diggs would hurt in the short term, but it would provide them the assets to leap the Chiefs as an organization in the long term. It would certainly be a risky decision, but if the Bills put Stefon Diggs on the trade block, they should heavily consider having talks with the Kansas City Chiefs.