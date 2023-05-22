Jeff Turbett is a freelance commerce writer covering sports, fitness and wellness, and style and grooming. He's based in Miami, FL., and his work has been featured in The Manual, FightCamp, and Men's Health.

The end of May and Memorial Day generally marks the start of summer. As the scorching summer sun gets set to cast its golden rays upon us, it’s essential to equip ourselves with the perfect accessory to combat its dazzling glare – sunglasses. While there may not be such a thing as a truly bad pair of sunglasses, there is such a thing as the best sunglasses. Whether you’re a dedicated golfer, an avid runner, a passionate cyclist, an outdoor grilling enthusiast, or prefer something else outdoors, sunglasses are your ultimate shield against the sun’s harmful rays and an indispensable companion during your summer adventures.

When it comes to outdoor sports and activities, sunglasses play a vital role in enhancing both performance and safety. Picture yourself on the golf course, lining up that crucial putt. With the right pair of sunglasses, you can eliminate the bothersome glare, ensuring optimal focus and precision in reading your ball’s lie and the greens.

For runners, sunglasses are more than just a stylish accessory. They protect your eyes from dust, debris, and harmful UV radiation, allowing you to maintain visual clarity and endurance throughout your high-intensity workouts. Similarly, cyclists can enjoy the benefits of sunglasses, shielding their eyes from the elements. Better yet, polarized sunglasses can eliminate glare, which can be life-saving in low-level sun settings when running or biking on open roads.

With our comprehensive shopping guide, you can discover a wide range of sunglasses specifically designed for various outdoor sports and activities. From golf-perfect options to polarized options for runners and cyclists or a pair for ultimate affordability, we have you covered. Explore our collection and find the perfect pair that combines style, functionality, and UV protection to make this summer outdoors an enjoyable one.

District Vision x Tracksmith Kazu Tourer sunglasses – Tortoise

The Kazu Tourer running frames, a collaboration with District Vision, draw inspiration from 1970s alpine-style mountaineering and classic Italian auto racing. These frames are designed with strategically ventilated lenses, an inlaid titanium bridge badge, and integrated side shields to reduce ambient light and glare, ensuring clear vision for runners. With their versatile design and high-performance features, the Kazu Tourer frames are a standout addition to any runner or cyclist’s wardrobe, ready to accompany them on their summer adventures and even marathon races. Putting these shades on will earn you James Hunt-level style points, too.

Oakley Radar EV Path sunglasses – Matte black

The Oakley Radar EV represents a new milestone in performance eyewear, building on the legacy of the original Radar. With a taller lens design, it offers an extended range of view in the upper peripheral region. These sunglasses feature a lightweight “O Matter” frame with ellipse metal icon accents and “Unobtainium” padded cushioning on the ear and nose pads for enhanced comfort and performance. The Oakley performance shield lens technology with HDO ensures exceptional clarity, and you can choose from Prizm, polarized, or Iridium lens options in 19 different colorway options.

Huckberry Cruisers sunglasses polarized – Tortoise

The Huckberry Cruisers sunglasses are the perfect solution for those who have lost or broken sunglasses during outdoor adventures. With their durable and lightweight construction, they can withstand a beating and bounce back. Their fit ensures they stay securely on your face, and the polarized lenses effectively reduce eye strain and glare. These sunglasses also come with added protection in the form of temple guards and are branded with Huckberry’s signature logo. They are accompanied by a soft carrying pouch that can also serve as a lens cleaner and offer 100% UVA/UVB resistance. With their affordable price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option for such a great value.

Costa Del Mar Rincon polarized sunglasses – Black/Blue

Born out of the love of water sports, the Rincon sunglasses by Costa Del Mar offer polarized lenses for enhanced visual clarity. The frames are made from tough and durable co-injected nylon using a bio-resin process, known for its resistance to heat and cold. Costa’s patented 580G glass lenses provide scratch-proof clarity and go beyond regular polarized lenses by blocking harsh yellow and potentially harmful blue light while enhancing beneficial reds, blues, and greens — perfect visual clarity for those who love to spend time on the water. With a resin frame and crystal lens, these sunglasses also feature a UV protection coating to shield against 100% of Ultraviolet rays (up to 400nm).

Ray-Ban Mega Clubmaster sunglasses – Polished tortoise

If mid-century modern is your style preference, these sunglasses are for you. Introducing the Mega Clubmaster sunglasses by Ray-Ban, the epitome of bold style. With a larger browline and temples, these sunglasses are at the forefront of Ray-Ban’s new generation of design. The Mega Clubmaster combines a tortoiseshell frame with gold accents, creating a striking and fashionable look. A retro look injected with an XXL personality.

Raen Wiley two-tone polarized sunglasses – Burlwood/Black

The Wiley sunglasses feature an acetate frame and resin lenses, offering a combination of style and durability. With a lens width of 54 millimeters, they provide a comfortable fit. Designed for adventure, the Wiley has a masculine silhouette with square shapes and harder lines. These sunglasses offer 100% UVA/UVB protection, with polarized and mirrored lens options available. Each pair comes with a protective hard case and a custom-printed lens polishing cloth to ensure long-lasting quality. Whether you have a round or oval face shape, the Wiley is a versatile accessory that complements any style of wardrobe. Handmade in the USA, these sunglasses feature ultra-light construction.

Goodr OG polarized sunglasses – Smoke & Mirrors

Affordability at its finest, these Goodr OG classic black running sunglasses are designed to eliminate slippage and bouncing during workouts. The special grip coating and lightweight frame ensure a snug and comfortable fit. With a UV400 protective lens, these sunglasses block 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays. Additionally, the polarized lenses reduce glare for optimal visibility. Offering great value, these sunglasses are reasonably priced without compromising quality. A solid pick to keep up with your active lifestyle.

Roka Rory 2.0 polarized sunglasses – Clear

Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with the Rory 2.0 frames. These sunglasses are not only shockingly light but also packed with advanced technology. Constructed from ultra-lightweight TR-90 nylon, they offer superior durability compared to traditional materials. The custom-built spring hinges provide optimal retention, fit, and shock absorption. Enhanced by GEKO proprietary grips, these frames ensure a secure and comfortable feel even during active movements. Built on an award-winning design foundation, the Rory 2.0 frames deliver reliability in any situation. Designed by athletes for athletes, Roka sunglasses never disappoint.

Oakley Unisex Cohort polarized sunglasses – Tungsten/Matte black

The Oakley Cohort sunglasses boast an adventurous unisex silhouette. They combine a generously sized rectangular shape with a hint of cat-eye and a thinly curved frame, and full coverage wrap. Designed with a three-point fit for comfort and precise optical alignment, these sunglasses feature a lightweight and durable O Matter frame material. The metal icon accents add a stylish touch, while the patented hydrophilic Unobtanium nose pads ensure a snug and secure fit. With the option to choose Prizm lenses, you can enjoy enhanced color, contrast, and detail for an optimized visual experience.

Costa Del Mar Panga unisex polarized sunglasses – Taupe Dick's: $213

The Costa Del Mar Panga sunglasses provide a light and versatile option for surf and sand activities. With their deep, winding curves inspired by beachfront boats, the larger frame Panga exudes a classic West Coast styling. The sunglasses are constructed with tri-fusion bio-resin, an integral hinge, and CAM systems, ensuring durability and flexibility. The polarized lenses offer premium visual clarity while providing 100% UV protection to keep your eyes safe from harmful rays. With scratch-resistant and durable qualities, the Panga sunglasses are built to withstand the rigors of your sun-filled adventures, perfect for the female athlete on the go.

ALO Yoga women’s Speed sunglasses – Orange mirror/Black

The ALO Yoga Speed sunglasses are ultra-sporty and chic, perfect for hitting the slopes or the streets. These wraparound-style sunglasses feature lightweight frames and high-gloss nylon lenses with a mirror finish. The lenses provide UVA and UVB protection, along with an anti-fog treatment for clear vision. The exterior of the sunglasses is scratch-resistant, ensuring long-lasting durability. Completing the design is a comfortable and adjustable rubber nose pad for a secure and customized fit. These oversized statement shades offer both style and functionality for your sport and street activities. These are an excellent choice for the woman who loves a bold, ’80s-inspired look.

Whether you’re looking for performance-driven sunglasses for outdoor sports like running, golf, or cycling or stylish shades for everyday wear, our guide has you covered. From polarized lenses and UV protection to durable frames and comfortable fits, we’ve curated a selection of shades that prioritize both style and functionality. Finding the perfect pair to protect your eyes and enhance your outdoor experience is only a click away.