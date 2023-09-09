This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The excitement of football gameday isn't limited to the stadium, but it's equally exhilarating during the pre-game tailgate. In 2023, the must-have tailgate accessories and gear are more essential than ever for NFL, college, or high school football fans. From portable grills that sizzle up gameday favorites to sturdy coolers that keep your beverages ice-cold, these items are key to a successful tailgating experience. Our comprehensive guide is your game-winning playbook, curating a selection of essential tailgate gear that will transform your pre-game celebrations into an unforgettable experience.

Whether you're firing up a feast for fellow fans, setting up a comfortable seating area, or simply looking for ways to enhance your tailgating tradition, our guide simplifies the process. We've handpicked a variety of tailgate accessories and gear to cater to different preferences and budgets, ensuring that you're well-prepared to create the ultimate gameday atmosphere. Let our guide be your tailgating coach, leading you to the must-have gear that not only fuels the spirit of competition but also elevates the camaraderie and excitement of your football festivities. With these essentials, you'll be the MVP of every tailgate party and a true champion of the pre-game ritual.

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler – Tan

The YETI Tundra is where it all began and is a must-have tailgate accessory. Born out of frustration with subpar coolers, YETI engineered this legend, setting new standards in durability and ice retention. The Tundra comes in various sizes (the Haul fits 82 cans – only), catering to all outdoor adventures, and its patented innovations have influenced YETI's entire product range. This rugged cooler is the ultimate companion for tailgating, offering portability and performance that has made it the granddaddy of all coolers.

Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill 14″ – Red

The Cuisinart portable charcoal grill is a versatile outdoor cooking solution with a 196-square-inch chrome-plated cooking grate, offering ample space for grilling a variety of foods while ensuring even heat distribution. Its dual venting system provides precise charcoal management and temperature control. For convenience, it features three secure lid locks for safe transport. This compact and lightweight grill, measuring 14 x 14 x 15 inches and weighing only 2 lbs., is perfect for on-the-go grilling and tailgating.

Chef iQ Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

The Smart Thermometer is your key to precision cooking. It meticulously tracks your food's internal temperature, utilizing an advanced algorithm to determine the perfect moment to remove it from the heat, ensuring culinary perfection. Connecting seamlessly to WiFi or Bluetooth, it syncs with the Smart Hub and CHEF iQ App, delivering timely alerts for actions like flipping, basting, or foil wrapping, with ample time to spare. A need to own tailgate accessory come gameday.

FANGSUN Large Grill Utensil Caddy

The FANGSUN Large Grill Utensil Caddy is the perfect companion for outdoor grilling, picnics, and camping. This BBQ organizer offers a convenient solution for storing your grilling essentials, including plates, cutlery, condiments, and even a paper towel holder. Its spacious design and sleek black finish make it a stylish and functional addition to your tailgating or outdoor cooking setup, ensuring everything you need is within easy reach while keeping your grilling area tidy and organized.

Cuisinart Tool Aluminum Carrying Case Deluxe Grill Set – 20-Piece

The Cuisinart 20-piece Deluxe Grill Set is the ultimate companion for grilling enthusiasts. This comprehensive set includes all the essential grilling tools you need, plus a bonus Digital Temperature Fork that eliminates guesswork when it comes to grilling temperatures. Everything is neatly organized in a stylish and durable aluminum carrying case, making it easy to transport and ensuring that your grilling essentials are always at your fingertips. Whether you're grilling at home or tailgating, this set will be your best friend at the grill, guaranteeing a top-notch grilling experience.

Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set – 20 Pack

Thoughtfully's Smokehouse offers a range of premium grilling products, from globally inspired spice rubs and BBQ sauces to all-in-one grilling kits and accessories. Their commitment to high-quality ingredients and bold flavors ensures a year-round grilling experience that's perfect for both seasoned pit masters and those looking to elevate their grilling skills. With Smokehouse, you can take your outdoor cooking to the next level and create delicious, memorable meals with confidence.

ALPHA CAMP Oversized Camping Folding Chair

The ALPHA CAMP Oversized Camping Folding Chair is the ideal companion for tailgating. With its heavy-duty steel frame supporting up to 450 pounds, it provides sturdy and comfortable seating. This collapsible chair features padded armrests, a cup holder, and quad lumbar support for extra comfort. Its portability makes it perfect for outdoor events, ensuring you can relax and enjoy your tailgating experience in style and convenience.

Byliable Heavy Duty Portable Folding Table – 4ft.

The Byliable Folding Table is a versatile and portable solution for various indoor and outdoor activities and a need-to-have tailgate accessory. With its 4-foot length, heavy-duty plastic construction, and fold-in-half design, it's perfect for gamedays. This table features adjustable height settings and a convenient carrying handle, making it easy to transport and set up wherever you need extra space for dining or activities. It's a reliable and practical addition to your equipment for both small and large gatherings.

CROWN SHADES 10×10 Pop-Up Canopy

The CROWN SHADES 10×10 Pop-Up Canopy is a fantastic outdoor shelter solution. Featuring a patented Center Lock One Push Instant Popup design, it sets up quickly and effortlessly. This canopy comes with a newly designed storage bag, 8 stakes, and 4 ropes for added convenience and stability. It not only offers shade but also adds a stylish touch to tailgating events, making it a great choice for various occasions and gatherings. A must-have gameday essential.

Rec League 2′ x 4′ Regulation Cornhole Board Set

The Rec League 2′ x 4′ Regulation Cornhole Board Set is an essential addition for anyone who enjoys yard games and cornhole. This set includes two regulation-size 2′ x 4′ cornhole boards, making it ideal for competitive play among family and friends. Whether you're having a backyard BBQ or tailgating, these boards guarantee hours of entertainment and fun, making them a perfect way to pass the time before the kickoff on game day.