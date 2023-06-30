This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

As the summer season arrives, many people are eager to engage in outdoor activities that embrace the sun and warmth. From running and biking to swimming and golf, there are plenty of options to enjoy the great outdoors. However, one sport stands out for its physical benefits, strategic gameplay, and timeless appeal: tennis.

Tennis offers a wide range of health benefits, including improved cardiovascular fitness, enhanced agility and coordination, increased strength and endurance, and a boost in mental focus and concentration. Need we say more? Here's one more for you — tennis is a forever sport that any individual can pick up, being as young as a toddler, so long as they're able to hold a racket, all the way up until they are long into their geriatric years.

As we approach July, the world's most prestigious tennis tournament, Wimbledon, captures the attention of fans worldwide, igniting a renewed passion for the sport. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, the allure of the expertly manicured, lush green grass courts and the legendary matches might just inspire you to dust off your racket and return to the tennis courts.

To ensure you have everything you need for a successful and enjoyable tennis experience, our comprehensive tennis gear guide has got you covered. From choosing the right racket and tennis balls to finding the perfect bag, we provide valuable insights and recommendations to elevate your game. Get ready to unleash your inner champion and make the most of your time on the court with our carefully curated selection of tennis essentials. Here are the best tennis equipment and gear in 2023.

Tennis Rackets

Here are the best tennis rackets in 2023.

Wilson Roland-Garros Clash 100 V2 tennis racket – White/Clay orange

The Wilson Clash 100 v2 Roland Garros 2023 is a tennis racket designed for performance and style. It features the unique Clash frame technology, providing a comfortable and flexible feel while maintaining stability and power. With its Roland Garros 2023 design showcasing the modern white look, with the sleek orange-colored clay, this racket combines aesthetics with functionality, making it a standout choice on the court. The racket's midplus head size and moderate weight offer a balanced blend of power and control, catering to a wide range of playing styles. Whether you're a recreational player or a competitive athlete, the Wilson Clash 100 v2 Roland Garros 2023 is a reliable option that enhances your game.

Pros:

Unique Clash frame technology for a comfortable and flexible feel

Roland Garros 2023 design adds a stylish touch

Midplus head size provides a good balance of power and control

Suitable for various playing styles

Cons:

More expensive than most tennis rackets on the market

Requires some adjustment for players accustomed to a stiffer frame

Head Gravity Pro tennis racket – Black/Blue

The Head Gravity Pro 2023 is a tennis racket that offers exceptional performance on the court. Designed with advanced technology, it provides players with power, control, and precision in their shots. The Gravity Pro features a unique construction and material composition that enhances stability and feel, allowing for maximum performance. With its midplus head size and moderate weight, it offers a balanced blend of power and maneuverability, catering to the needs of competitive players. Whether you're hitting powerful groundstrokes or executing precise volleys, the Head Gravity Pro 2023 is a top choice for players looking to take their game to the next level and our pick for one of the best tennis equipment available today.

Pros:

Advanced technology for enhanced performance on the court

Offers a balanced combination of power, control, and precision

Unique construction and material composition for improved stability and feel

Suitable for competitive players looking to elevate their game

Cons:

May require some adjustment for players accustomed to different racket models

Not ideal for beginners or players seeking a more forgiving racket

Some players may find it slightly less maneuverable compared to lighter rackets

Higher price point compared to entry-level rackets

Yonex Ezone 98 7th Gen tennis racket – Blue/Black

The Yonex Ezone 7th tennis racket is a high-quality option for tennis players seeking a combination of power and comfort. With its innovative technologies and design, this racket offers an enhanced sweet spot and reduced vibration, resulting in a more forgiving and comfortable playing experience. The Ezone 7th features a midplus head size and a balanced weight distribution, providing a good blend of power and control. Whether you're an intermediate or advanced player, this racket offers a solid performance on the court.

Pros:

Innovative technologies for an enhanced sweet spot and reduced vibration

Provides a comfortable and forgiving playing experience

Suitable for intermediate and advanced players

Offers a balanced blend of power and control

Cons:

May not be ideal for beginners or players seeking a more forgiving racket

Some players may prefer a different weight distribution for their playing style

Higher price point compared to an entry-level model

Babolat Drive Max 110 tennis racket – Black/Blue

The Babolat Drive Max 110 tennis racket is designed to provide power and maneuverability on the tennis court. With its oversized head and lightweight construction, this racket offers a generous sweet spot and easy handling, making it suitable for players seeking forgiveness and better power in their shots. The Drive Max 110 features Babolat's advanced technologies to enhance performance, including Cortex Dampening System for improved feel and comfort. Whether you're a beginner or intermediate player, this racket is designed to help elevate your game with its combination of speed and control.

Pros:

Oversized head and lightweight construction for a generous sweet spot and maneuverability

Designed to provide forgiveness in shots

Incorporates advanced technologies for improved feel and comfort

Suitable for beginners and intermediate players

Cons:

May not provide as much precision and control compared to more advanced rackets

Some advanced players may prefer a more customizable racket

May not be as ideal for power hitters

Prince Pinnacle tennis racket – Pearl

The Prince Pinnacle tennis racket, available at Dick's Sporting Goods, is designed to deliver exceptional power and control on the tennis court. With its midplus head size and balanced weight distribution, this racket offers a versatile playing experience suitable for a wide range of playing styles. The Pinnacle features Prince's advanced technologies, including the Triple Threat Stability System, which enhances stability and maneuverability. Whether you're an intermediate or advanced player, this racket provides a combination of power, control, and versatility to enhance your game all with a reasonable price tag. A bargain pick for the best tennis equipment.

Pros:

Offers a good balance of power and control

Versatile racket suitable for different playing styles

Incorporates advanced technologies for improved stability and maneuverability

Designed for intermediate and advanced players

Cons:

May require some adjustment for players accustomed to different racket models

Not ideal for beginners or players seeking a more forgiving racket

Limited availability and potential shipping delay

Tennis bags

If you're gonna have the best racket, you need something to carry it around in — here are our current faves.

Wilson Roland-Garros Team 6 pack – Clay orange

If you're gonna go with the Roland-Garros tennis racket from Wilson, we say you double down and get this bag as well. The Wilson Roland Garros Team 6-Pack Clay Tennis Bag is a stylish and functional accessory for tennis players. This bag is designed as an homage for clay court enthusiasts, with a capacity to hold up to six tennis rackets. It features a sleek and durable design with the iconic Roland Garros logo, capturing the essence of the prestigious French Open tournament. The bag also offers ample storage space for other tennis essentials, such as balls, accessories, and personal belongings. Whether you're heading to the clay courts for practice or a match or simply hitting the local park courts, the Wilson Roland Garros Team 6-Pack Clay Tennis Bag is a reliable and fashionable choice to carry your gear.

Vessel Baseline racket bag – Black

The Vessel Baseline Tennis Bag is a premium and stylish option for tennis players. This bag is designed with functionality and durability in mind, featuring high-quality materials and craftsmanship. With its spacious compartments and multiple pockets, it provides ample storage for tennis rackets, balls, apparel, and accessories. While this bag definitely comes with a high price tag, the Baseline Tennis Bag also offers a sleek and sophisticated design that is both fashionable and practical. Whether you're a recreational player or a professional, the Vessel Baseline Tennis Bag is a top-tier choice for carrying your tennis gear in style.

Lululemon Tennis Rally Bag 21L – White/Opal

The Lululemon Tennis Rally Bag is a versatile and functional choice for tennis players. This bag offers a spacious 21L capacity, providing ample room for tennis rackets, balls, apparel, and accessories. It features multiple compartments and pockets to keep your items organized and easily accessible. The Tennis Rally Bag also boasts a stylish design with durable materials and a comfortable shoulder strap for easy carrying, making it the perfect bag when you're not hitting the courts, too. Whether you're heading to the court for practice or a match, the Lululemon Tennis Rally Bag is a reliable and fashionable companion for your tennis gear.

Adidas Tour tennis racket backpack – White/Black

The Adidas Tennis Racket Backpack is a sleek and practical choice for tennis players on the go. This backpack is designed specifically to carry tennis rackets, with a dedicated compartment that can accommodate up to two rackets. It also features additional pockets and compartments for storing tennis balls, accessories, and personal items. The backpack is made with durable materials and offers comfortable padded shoulder straps for easy carrying all with a very affordable price point. Whether you're heading to the courts or traveling, the Adidas Tennis Racket Backpack is a convenient and stylish option to transport your tennis essentials.

Tennis sneakers & shoes

While most gym shoes will suffice on the courts, here are some of our current faves — high-performing and stylish picks to elevate your fashion and game alike, on or off the court.

Asics Gel Resolution 9 – White/Restful teal

The ASICS Gel-Resolution 9 tennis shoes are designed to provide stability, comfort, and durability on the tennis court. With their Gel cushioning system and Trusstic System technology, these shoes offer excellent shock absorption and support during lateral movements — which, let's be honest, is the majority of movement patterns while playing tennis. The Flexion Fit upper ensures a snug and secure fit, while the AHAR Plus outsole delivers enhanced traction and durability. Whether you're a recreational player or a competitive athlete, the Gel-Resolution 9 shoes are designed to enhance your performance and withstand the demands of the game.

Pros:

Provides stability, comfort, and durability in vibrant colorways

Gel cushioning system offers excellent shock absorption

Trusstic System technology enhances support during lateral movements

Flexion Fit upper provides a snug and secure fit

AHAR Plus outsole offers enhanced traction and durability

Cons:

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Slightly higher price point compared to some other tennis shoe brands

Shoe runs on the narrower side, so may not be ideal for those with a wider foot

Lacoste L-Spin Deluxe leather sneakers – White/Green

If you want a brand with style, performance, and rich history, no other tennis brand comes close to that which René “The Crocodile” Lacoste eventually went on to create in his namesake, Lacoste. The Lacoste Men's L-Spin Leather Sneakers are low-rise sneakers that combine style and comfort. Made from premium leather, these sneakers offer a luxurious look and feel. The iconic Lacoste crocodile logo adds a touch of sophistication. With their padded collar and cushioned insole, these sneakers provide all-day comfort. The durable rubber outsole ensures traction and stability, making them suitable for everyday wear, too.

Pros:

Premium leather construction for a stylish and high-quality look

Padded collar and cushioned insole for all-day comfort

Durable rubber outsole provides traction and stability

Versatile design suitable for various casual outfits

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other sneakers

Limited color options available for this specific model

Best used as a stylish option and leisurely play

On THE ROGER Pro – White/Green

While we may not need to elaborate on why you need these tennis sneakers, due solely to the fact that they are made in collaboration with Roger Federer and his extensive Hall of Fame career insights, we shall try anyways. The On Running Men's Roger Pro sneakers are a stylish and high-performance option for athletes and casual wearers alike. These shoes are designed using the legendary Mr. Federer's expertise and offer a combination of comfort, durability, and style. The upper is made from breathable mesh material that keeps your feet cool and well-ventilated during activities. The responsive cushioning and grippy outsole provide excellent shock absorption and traction on various surfaces. With their sleek design and attention to detail, these shoes are a great choice for those seeking both performance and style.

Pros:

Breathable mesh upper keeps feet cool and well-ventilated

Responsive cushioning provides comfort and shock absorption

Grippy outsole offers traction on different surfaces

Sleek and stylish design with attention to detail

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other athletic shoes

May require some time to break in for optimal comfort due to materials chosen for production

Some online reviews question the long-term durability of these sneakers

Adidas Adizero Cybersonic tennis shoes – Core black/Cloud white

The Adidas Adizero Cybersonic Men's shoes are a high-performance option designed for tennis players. These shoes offer a lightweight and breathable construction that keeps your feet comfortable and cool during intense matches. The Adizero technology provides responsive cushioning and support, allowing for quick movements on the court. The durable outsole offers excellent traction and grip on various court surfaces, enhancing your stability and agility. With their sleek design and attention to performance, these shoes are a great choice for players looking to elevate their game.

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable construction for enhanced comfort

Adizero technology provides responsive cushioning and support

Durable outsole offers excellent traction and grip on all lateral movements

Sleek design with attention to performance

Suitable for intense tennis matches

Cons:

Consistent customer feedback states this shoe runs on the very narrow side

May require some time to break in for optimal comfort

Higher price point

Nike Men's Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Hard Court tennis shoes – White

The Nike Men's Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Hard Court Tennis Shoes are designed to provide excellent performance on the tennis court. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable construction that offers comfort and ventilation during long matches. The Zoom Air unit in the heel provides responsive impact protection, while the TPU midfoot shank enhances stability and support. The durable rubber outsole delivers excellent traction on hard courts, ensuring a reliable grip for quick, explosive movements. With their sleek design and advanced features, these shoes are a reliable choice for tennis players looking to enhance their performance combined with maximal responsiveness.

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable construction for comfort and ventilation

Zoom Air unit in the heel offers responsive impact protection

TPU midfoot shank enhances stability and support

Durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction on hard courts

Cons:

A common customer complaint is that this shoe is narrow and causes discomfort to some individuals

Some online reviewers were not happy with cushioning of the shoes

K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 2 tennis shoes – Barely blue/White/Black

The K-Swiss Men's Hypercourt Express 2 Tennis Shoes provide speed, comfort, and durability on the tennis court. These shoes feature a lightweight upper that keeps your feet supported during intense matches. The GuideGlide technology enhances stability and cushioning, while the DragGuard toe protection adds durability to withstand aggressive play. The Aosta 7.0 rubber outsole offers excellent traction on various court surfaces, ensuring reliable grip for quick movements. With their stylish design and advanced features, these shoes are a great choice for tennis players looking for performance and comfort.

Pros:

GuideGlide technology enhances stability and cushioning

DragGuard toe protection adds durability for aggressive play

Aosta 7.0 rubber outsole provides excellent traction on different court surfaces

Cons:

The shoe feels too tight for some online reviewers

With maximal cushioning from materials, some note that the shoe breathability could use improving

Tennis balls

Here are some of the best premium tennis balls on the market today.

Slazenger Wimbledon Championships 2023 tennis balls – 4 count

Ready to game up with the official Crown Jewel of Wimbledon? Then make sure to pick up the official on-court ball; the Championships 2023 Tennis Balls are the official balls used during the prestigious Wimbledon tournament. These balls are crafted with exceptional quality and performance in mind, ensuring consistent bounce and durability on various court surfaces. With their iconic white and gold design, they capture the essence of Wimbledon's tradition and elegance. Whether you're a recreational player or a tennis enthusiast, the Championships 2023 Tennis Balls offer a premium playing experience reminiscent of the world's most celebrated tennis event.

Wilson Triniti 3 ball sleeve – 24 pack

For those that take their tennis seriously, this set is what you seriously need. The Wilson Triniti 3-Ball Sleeve offers a high-performance option for tennis players. These tennis balls are designed with innovative technologies that provide durability, a consistent bounce, and longer-lasting performance. The Triniti balls feature a unique construction that combines a durable core, a low-friction felt cover, and a sustainable packaging solution. With its excellent performance and eco-friendly design, the Wilson Triniti 3-Ball Sleeve is a reliable choice for players who prioritize both quality and sustainability.

Penn Championship extra duty tennis balls – 12 ball set

There's a reason why they are marked as the #1 selling tennis ball. The Penn Championship Extra Duty tennis balls are a popular choice for tennis enthusiasts and recreational players alike. These balls are designed to deliver consistent performance and durability on various court surfaces. With their extra-duty felt cover, they offer extended playability and resilience during intense matches. The Penn Championship tennis balls are officially approved by the USTA, making them a trusted option for competitive play. Whether you're practicing or competing, these balls provide reliable quality and performance to enhance your tennis experience.

Court equipment & accessories

Here are some additional tennis essentials you may want to pick up.

Gamma Ballhopper Hi-Rise 75

The Gamma Ballhopper Hi-Rise 75 is a reliable and convenient tennis ball hopper — the perfect accessory for serious ballers. This ballhopper has a capacity of 75 tennis balls, making it ideal for practice sessions or collecting balls during a match. Its hi-rise design allows for easy ball retrieval without the need for constant bending or stooping. The sturdy and durable construction ensures long-lasting performance on the court. With the Gamma Ballhopper Hi-Rise 75, you can efficiently gather and transport tennis balls while focusing on your game.

Gamma Ballhopper Risette 50

The Gamma Ballhopper Risette 50 is a compact and reliable tennis ball hopper. With a capacity of 50 tennis balls, it is suitable for practice sessions or casual matches. The hopper features a convenient lid that allows for easy access to the balls and keeps them securely in place during transport. Its lightweight and durable design makes it easy to carry around the court. The Gamma Ballhopper Risette 50 is a practical choice for tennis players looking for a convenient and efficient way to collect and store tennis balls, whether on the court or stored away at home.

Wilson Pro Feel vibration dampeners – 2 pack

The Wilson Pro Feel Vibration Dampeners are essential accessories for serious and amateur tennis players alike looking to minimize vibrations and enhance their playing experience. These dampeners effectively reduce racket vibrations upon ball impact, providing a more comfortable and controlled feel during gameplay. With their easy-to-install design, they can be quickly attached to the strings of most tennis rackets. The Wilson Pro Feel Vibration Dampeners are made from durable materials and offer reliable performance match after match. Improve your game and reduce unwanted vibrations with these dampeners from Wilson.

Head Pro string dampeners – 2 pack

The Head Pro String Dampener is a practical accessory for tennis players looking to reduce string vibrations and enhance their playing experience. This pack includes two dampeners that effectively minimize racket vibrations upon ball impact, providing a more comfortable and controlled feel during gameplay. Easy to install, these dampeners can be securely attached to the strings of most tennis rackets. The Head Pro String Dampener is made from high-quality materials to ensure durability and long-lasting performance on the court. Enhance your game and enjoy a more comfortable feel with these string dampeners from Head.

Head HydroSorb Comfort replacement grip – Black

The Head Hydrosorb Comfort Replacement Grip is a reliable and comfortable grip option for tennis players. This replacement grip features a cushioned and tacky surface that provides excellent traction and absorbs moisture, ensuring a secure and comfortable hold on the racket even during the sweatiest of matches. The grip is easy to install and compatible with most tennis rackets. Its durable construction offers long-lasting performance, making it a practical choice for players who want to maintain a reliable grip during intense matches. Upgrade your racket with the Head Hydrosorb Comfort Replacement Grip and enjoy enhanced control and comfort on the court.

Prince 3-Pack Dura Tac overgrip – White

The Prince 3-Pack Dura-Tac Overgrip is an excellent tennis accessory choice for tennis players seeking enhanced grip performance. This pack includes three overgrips that offer a tacky surface for improved racket control and a comfortable feel in the hand. The Dura-Tac material provides excellent durability, allowing the overgrip to withstand rigorous play. Easy to apply, these overgrips are compatible with most tennis rackets. Whether you need to replace worn-out grips or want to enhance your grip on a new racket, the Prince Dura-Tac Overgrip is a practical option that delivers reliable performance on the court.

Game. Set. Match.

Whether you're looking for a high-performing new tennis racket, some slick tennis sneakers to wear on and off the courts, the most responsive tennis balls, or something in between, our comprehensive tennis equipment & gear guide has everything you need in 2023. Grab yours today and hit the courts in style.