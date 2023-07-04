This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

As the sun beckons and the tennis courts await, it's time to dive into the timeless world of tennis. With its remarkable physical benefits and strategic gameplay, tennis is a sport that transcends age and welcomes all who step onto the court. With the highly anticipated Wimbledon tournament underway, it's the perfect time to equip yourself with the right tennis shoes and sneakers to enhance your performance on the court.

Choosing the right tennis footwear is essential for optimizing your comfort, agility, and traction during matches. From durable soles to supportive cushioning, there are several factors to consider when purchasing tennis shoes. Our comprehensive guide provides valuable insights and recommendations on selecting the perfect tennis footwear for your needs. Whether you're a seasoned player or a beginner, our curated selection of the best tennis shoes and sneakers of 2023 will elevate your game and keep you stylish on the court.

So, step into the world of tennis with confidence, knowing that you're equipped with the perfect footwear to unleash your full potential. Explore our guide and discover the best tennis shoes and sneakers of 2023 that will enhance your agility, provide optimal support, and help you make your mark on the court.

Best overall: Asics Court FF 3 Novak – Blue

The ASICS Court FF 3 Novak tennis shoes are designed in collaboration with Novak Djokovic to provide exceptional performance on the court. These shoes feature a supportive and breathable upper construction that ensures stability and comfort during intense matches. The FlyteFoam midsole technology offers responsive cushioning and energy return, while the AHAR Plus outsole provides excellent traction and durability. The Twistruss System enhances agility and support for quick movements on the court. With their sleek design and advanced features, these shoes are an excellent choice for players looking for high-performance footwear.

Pros:

Designed in collaboration with Novak Djokovic for exceptional performance

Supportive and breathable upper construction for stability and comfort

FlyteFoam midsole technology provides responsive cushioning and energy return

AHAR Plus outsole offers excellent traction and durability

Twistruss System enhances agility and support

Cons:

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Higher price range compared to entry-level tennis shoe

This model shoe runs slightly snugger than the previous ones in this line

Some online reviewers complain about heel issues and blisters

Most Versatile: NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa tennis shoes – White/Kelly green

The NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes are designed to provide exceptional stability, durability, and responsiveness on the court. These shoes feature a Zoom Air unit in the heel for cushioning and a supportive cage that wraps around the midfoot for stability during lateral movements. The durable outsole with a herringbone pattern offers excellent traction on hard courts. The shoes also incorporate lightweight materials and breathable mesh for comfort during long matches. With their stylish design and performance-driven features, these shoes are a great choice for avid tennis players looking for top-notch performance.

Pros:

Exceptional stability and support with the midfoot cage design

Responsive cushioning with the Zoom Air unit in the heel

Durable outsole with herringbone pattern for excellent traction on hard courts

Lightweight and breathable materials for enhanced comfort

Cons:

Price may be higher compared to entry-level tennis shoes

Sizing may run slightly small, so it's recommended to try them on or refer to size charts before purchasing

Designed specifically for hard courts, may not perform optimally on other court surfaces

Best luxury looking: Lacoste L-Spin Deluxe leather sneakers – White/Green

If you want a brand with style, performance, and rich history, no other tennis brand comes close to that which René “The Crocodile” Lacoste eventually went on to create in his namesake, Lacoste. The Lacoste Men's L-Spin Leather Sneakers are low-rise sneakers that combine style and comfort. Made from premium leather, these sneakers offer a luxurious look and feel. The iconic Lacoste crocodile logo adds a touch of sophistication. With their padded collar and cushioned insole, these sneakers provide all-day comfort. The durable rubber outsole ensures traction and stability, making them suitable for everyday wear, too.

Pros:

Premium leather construction for a stylish and high-quality look

Padded collar and cushioned insole for all-day comfort

Durable rubber outsole provides traction and stability

Versatile design suitable for various casual outfits

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other sneakers

Limited color options available for this specific model

Best used as a stylish option and leisurely play

Best for energy return & durability: Mizuno Men's Wave Exceed Tour 5 AC tennis shoe – True blue/White

This tennis sneaker is definitely a jack of all trades. The Mizuno Men's Wave Exceed Tour 5 All Court Tennis Shoes are designed to provide exceptional performance and comfort on the tennis court. These shoes feature Mizuno's Wave technology, which offers superior stability for quick lateral movements. The Dynamotion Fit system ensures a secure and glove-like fit, while the D-Flex Groove outsole enhances flexibility and agility. The lightweight design of the shoes allows for effortless movement, and the durable X10 rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability. Whether you're a competitive player or a recreational enthusiast, these shoes offer the performance and support you need. A solid all-around tennis shoe.

Pros:

Mizuno's Wave technology provides superior stability

Dynamotion Fit system offers a secure and glove-like fit

D-Flex Groove outsole enhances flexibility and agility

Lightweight design for effortless movement on the court

Durable X10 rubber outsole provides excellent traction

Cons:

Some users may find the shoes to be a bit narrow in the toe box area

Some feel the shoe lacks slightly in optimal cushioning

Arch support may be an issue for some as well

Best for Comfort: On THE ROGER Pro – White/Green

While we may not need to elaborate on why you need these tennis sneakers, due solely to the fact that they are made in collaboration with Roger Federer and his extensive Hall of Fame career insights, we shall try anyways. The On Running Men's Roger Pro sneakers are a stylish and high-performance option for athletes and casual wearers alike. These shoes are designed using the legendary Mr. Federer's expertise and offer a combination of comfort, durability, and style. The upper is made from breathable mesh material that keeps your feet cool and well-ventilated during activities. The responsive cushioning and grippy outsole provide excellent shock absorption and traction on various surfaces. With their sleek design and attention to detail, these shoes are a great choice for those seeking both performance and style.

Pros:

Breathable mesh upper keeps feet cool and well-ventilated

Responsive cushioning provides comfort and shock absorption

Grippy outsole offers traction on different surfaces

Sleek and stylish design with attention to detail

Cons:

Higher price point compared to some other athletic shoes

May require some time to break in for optimal comfort due to materials chosen for production

Some online reviews question the long-term durability of these sneakers

Most responsive: Adidas Adizero Cybersonic tennis shoes – Core black/Cloud white

The Adidas Adizero Cybersonic Men's shoes are a high-performance option designed for tennis players. These shoes offer a lightweight and breathable construction that keeps your feet comfortable and cool during intense matches. The Adizero technology provides responsive cushioning and support, allowing for quick movements on the court. The durable outsole offers excellent traction and grip on various court surfaces, enhancing your stability and agility. With their sleek design and attention to performance, these shoes are a great choice for players looking to elevate their game.

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable construction for enhanced comfort

Adizero technology provides responsive cushioning and support

Durable outsole offers excellent traction and grip on all lateral movements

Sleek design with attention to performance

Suitable for intense tennis matches

Cons:

Consistent customer feedback states this shoe runs on the very narrow side

May require some time to break in for optimal comfort

Higher price point

Best for explosive lateral movements: Nike Men's Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Hard Court tennis shoes – White

The Nike Men's Zoom Vapor Pro 2 Hard Court Tennis Shoes are designed to provide excellent performance on the tennis court. These shoes feature a lightweight and breathable construction that offers comfort and ventilation during long matches. The Zoom Air unit in the heel provides responsive impact protection, while the TPU midfoot shank enhances stability and support. The durable rubber outsole delivers excellent traction on hard courts, ensuring a reliable grip for quick, explosive movements. With their sleek design and advanced features, these shoes are a reliable choice for tennis players looking to enhance their performance combined with maximal responsiveness.

Pros:

Lightweight and breathable construction for comfort and ventilation

Zoom Air unit in the heel offers responsive impact protection

TPU midfoot shank enhances stability and support

Durable rubber outsole provides excellent traction on hard courts

Cons:

A common customer complaint is that this shoe is narrow and causes discomfort to some individuals

Some online reviewers were not happy with cushioning of the shoes

Best of the rest: Babolat Men's Propulse Fury 3 All Court Tennis Shoes – White/Blue

The Babolat Men's Propulse Fury 3 All Court Tennis Shoes are designed to provide stability, comfort, and durability for tennis players on all court surfaces. These shoes feature a supportive and breathable upper material that keeps your feet cool and secure during intense matches. The Michelin rubber outsole offers excellent traction and durability, allowing you to move confidently on the court. The Active Flexion technology and Kompressor System provide cushioning and support for quick movements and sudden stops. With their sleek design and performance features, these shoes are a reliable choice for players seeking all-around performance.

Pros:

Stable and supportive design for enhanced performance on all court surfaces

Breathable upper material keeps your feet cool and secure

Michelin rubber outsole provides excellent traction and durability

Active Flexion technology and Kompressor System offer cushioning and support

Cons:

Limited color options available

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Slightly snug upper can cause rubbing and chafing for some

K-Swiss Hypercourt Express 2 tennis shoes – Barely blue/White/Black

The K-Swiss Men's Hypercourt Express 2 Tennis Shoes provide speed, comfort, and durability on the tennis court. These shoes feature a lightweight upper that keeps your feet supported during intense matches. The GuideGlide technology enhances stability and cushioning, while the DragGuard toe protection adds durability to withstand aggressive play. The Aosta 7.0 rubber outsole offers excellent traction on various court surfaces, ensuring reliable grip for quick movements. With their stylish design and advanced features, these shoes are a great choice for tennis players looking for performance and comfort.

Pros:

GuideGlide technology enhances stability and cushioning

DragGuard toe protection adds durability for aggressive play

Aosta 7.0 rubber outsole provides excellent traction on different court surfaces

Cons:

The shoe feels too tight for some online reviewers

With maximal cushioning from materials, some note that the shoe breathability could use improving

New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X Lav V2 Hard Court tennis shoe – White

The New Balance Lav Fresh Foam 2 Court Tennis Shoes are designed to provide comfort, support, and stability on the tennis court. These shoes feature New Balance's Fresh Foam cushioning technology, which offers a plush and responsive feel with every step. The synthetic and mesh upper provides breathability and durability, while the NDurance outsole offers excellent traction and durability. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, and the padded collar and tongue enhance overall comfort. Whether you're playing casually or competitively, these shoes offer a comfortable and reliable option for your tennis game.

Pros:

New Balance's Fresh Foam cushioning technology provides plush and responsive comfort

Synthetic and mesh upper offers breathability and durability

NDurance outsole provides excellent traction and durability

Padded collar and tongue enhance overall comfort

Cons:

Online users found the sizing to be off and complained of wide-sizes to be inaccurate

Heel cushioning may wear out faster than expected

Some found the Fitweave upper uncomfortable and to have caused friction issues

Asics Gel Resolution 9 – White/Restful teal

The ASICS Gel-Resolution 9 tennis shoes are designed to provide stability, comfort, and durability on the tennis court. With their Gel cushioning system and Trusstic System technology, these shoes offer excellent shock absorption and support during lateral movements — which, let's be honest, is the majority of movement patterns while playing tennis. The Flexion Fit upper ensures a snug and secure fit, while the AHAR Plus outsole delivers enhanced traction and durability. Whether you're a recreational player or a competitive athlete, the Gel-Resolution 9 shoes are designed to enhance your performance and withstand the demands of the game.

Pros:

Provides stability, comfort, and durability in vibrant colorways

Gel cushioning system offers excellent shock absorption

Trusstic System technology enhances support during lateral movements

Flexion Fit upper provides a snug and secure fit

AHAR Plus outsole offers enhanced traction and durability

Cons:

May require some break-in time for optimal comfort

Slightly higher price point compared to some other tennis shoe brands

Shoe runs on the narrower side, so may not be ideal for those with a wider foot

Hit the courts running

Regardless of your gameplay strategy, the type of court, or style habits you look for in a tennis shoe, you'll be hard pressed to find any better than the ones on this list. Choose yours and get ready to take you game to a whole new level with the best tennis shoes in 2023.