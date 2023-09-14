This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

In 2023, the world of travel headphones has evolved to cater to the diverse needs of globetrotters and daily commuters alike. From noise-canceling technology that drowns out the roar of jet engines to compact and comfortable designs that are perfect for morning shuttle rides, the best travel headphones redefine the way we experience audio on the go. Our comprehensive guide is your go-to resource for navigating this auditory journey, curating a selection of the finest travel headphones available, ensuring that your cross-country or international trips, as well as your daily commutes, are enriched with exceptional sound quality and comfort.

Whether you're embarking on a long-haul flight, navigating bustling city streets, or simply seeking a moment of tranquility during your travels, our guide simplifies the selection process. We've extensively researched and handpicked a variety of travel headphones that cater to different preferences and budgets, ensuring that you find the perfect pair to match your unique travel needs. Let our guide be your audio travel companion, leading you to the best travel headphones that seamlessly blend comfort, performance, and style. With these top-notch headphones, you'll embark on your journeys, both near and far, with a soundtrack that elevates your experience to new heights

Best overall travel headphones: Sony WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones – Black

The Sony WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black are the pinnacle of travel headphones, thanks to their industry-leading noise cancellation capabilities. With two processors and eight microphones, these headphones adapt to your surroundings through the Auto NC Optimizer, delivering pristine sound quality. Powered by the Integrated Processor V1 and featuring four beamforming microphones for crystal-clear calls, they excel in audio performance. Their impressive 30-hour battery life and quick charging ensure uninterrupted music enjoyment, while the lightweight, ultra-comfortable design with soft-fit leather guarantees extended listening pleasure, making them the top choice for travelers.

Top Reason to Buy: Their industry-leading noise cancellation immerses you in pure, undisturbed sound. These headphones, equipped with the new Integrated Processor V1 and four beamforming microphones, deliver superior sound quality and crystal-clear hands-free calls. With a remarkable 30-hour battery life and quick charging, your music accompanies you all day long.

Best budget travel headphones: Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 Adaptive Active Noise Cancelling Headphones – Black

Introducing the Space Q45 noise-canceling headphones, designed to elevate your travel experience with an incredible 98% reduction in noise. This fully upgraded noise canceling system is engineered to target and block out a wider range of disturbances, from the roar of plane engines to the cries of infants, ensuring you enjoy a serene personal space wherever your journey takes you. Whether you find yourself indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45's adaptive noise-canceling technology will intuitively select the most suitable noise-canceling level for your surroundings. Additionally, the companion app allows you to choose from five noise-canceling presets, tailoring your auditory experience to perfection. With a whopping 50 hours of playtime in noise-canceling mode, these headphones are perfect for travelers, ensuring they last through around-the-world flights without needing a recharge. In normal mode, you can enjoy up to 65 hours of playtime, and even if you're running low on battery, a quick 5-minute charge will provide you with an impressive 4 hours of playback. Moreover, the 40mm drivers, featuring a pioneering double-layer diaphragm crafted from silk and ceramic materials, produce sound with intense bass and crisp treble.

Top Reason to Buy: The Space Q45 noise-canceling headphones stand out as the best budget travel headphones. Offering an incredible 98% reduction in noise, they provide a peaceful sanctuary during your travels without breaking the bank. Their adaptive noise canceling adapts to your environment, making them suitable for various settings, and the app allows you to fine-tune your noise canceling preferences with five levels to choose from. With an exceptional battery life of 50 hours in noise-canceling mode, they are perfect for long journeys, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment.

Best for battery life: Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – White

If half-day international travel is your thing, you need a travel headphones set that can keep up with your travels — allow Sennheiser to be your assist. Sennheiser's MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones redefine the listening experience, offering unparalleled sound quality and advanced features. With a 42mm transducer system, these headphones deliver brilliant dynamics, clarity, and musicality, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music like never before. The built-in EQ, presets, sound modes, and Sound Personalization feature tailor the audio to your individual hearing, ensuring a customized and immersive listening experience. The headphones also feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation, which automatically adapts to ambient noise, allowing you to stay fully immersed even in noisy environments. Their lightweight design includes a padded headband and deep, cushioned earpads for long-lasting wearing comfort. Plus, with up to 60 hours of battery life and fast charging capability that provides an additional 6 hours of listening in just 10 minutes, these headphones are perfect for travelers.

Top Reason to Buy: Ideal travel companion, primarily due to their exceptional battery life. With up to 60 hours of playback on a single charge, you can enjoy uninterrupted music during long flights or road trips without worrying about recharging frequently. The headphones' Adaptive Noise Cancellation ensures that you can immerse yourself in your music even in noisy travel environments, providing a peaceful listening experience. Additionally, their lightweight design and padded headband guarantee comfort during extended wear, making them perfect for long journeys.

Best earbuds for travel: Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – Soapstone

When it comes to earbuds that bring industry-leading noise cancellation to the forefront, no other brand does it better than Bose. So, get ready to immerse yourself in your favorite tunes while on the move with the QuietComfort Earbuds II by Bose. These earbuds offer a secure and comfortable fit, making them suitable for use anytime, anywhere, even in challenging weather conditions, thanks to their sweat and weather-resistant design. Effortless control is at your fingertips with simple touch commands that allow you to skip songs, answer calls, and more with a quick tap. What sets these earbuds apart is their robust and dependable wireless Bluetooth 5.3 connection, ensuring uninterrupted audio without skips or dropouts, even in busy environments.

Top Reason to Buy: Customize your listening experience with adjustable noise-canceling settings, from full transparency with Aware mode to complete noise cancellation with Quiet mode. Enjoy an impressive 6 hours of battery life and an additional 18 hours from the convenient wireless charging case, ensuring your music keeps pace with your day.

Best luxury splurge: Bowers & Wilkins Px8 – Black

Bowers & Wilkins is a brand synonymous with luxury in the realm of headphones, and their flagship wireless offering, the Bowers & Wilkins PX8, lives up to this reputation. These headphones deliver a remarkable combination of exceptional performance, premium craftsmanship, intelligent technology, and smart features. At the heart of their excellence are the Carbon Cone drive units, which produce sound quality that captures the subtle nuances in your music that often elude other headphones. The design is a testament to luxury, featuring cast aluminum arms, fine Nappa leather trim, and diamond-cut bright detailing, resulting in a visually stunning premium aesthetic. Under the hood, the PX8 headphones combine a high-resolution 24-bit DSP with all-new 40mm Carbon Cones to offer exceptional clarity and realism in your audio experience. Additionally, they come equipped with active noise cancellation technology boasting six microphones, ensuring a superior listening experience while preserving call quality.

Top Reason to Buy: Carbon Cone drive units for exceptional sound quality and active noise cancellation with six microphones. The premium design, with cast aluminum arms and fine Nappa leather trim, adds a touch of luxury to your listening experience. Furthermore, the PX8 headphones support high-resolution audio streaming with aptXTM Adaptive wireless technology and powerful DSP, guaranteeing superior sound quality when enjoying content from compatible streaming services. Their impressive features and performance make them an excellent choice for travelers seeking the utmost in both audio quality and style.

Best noise cancelling: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 – Black

As mentioned already, Bose is the one name that comes to mind when it comes to getting that coveted peace and quiet through noise cancellation. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Over-Ear Wireless Earphones are a revelation in your auditory experience. These Bluetooth headphones empower you to take charge of your surroundings through customizable noise cancellation, offering a spectrum from total isolation to seamless blending of ambient sound with your music. Noteworthy features like Conversation Mode enable you to pause your music instantly for quick conversations without removing these over-the-ear headphones. A sophisticated microphone system adapts adeptly to noisy and windy environments, ensuring crystal-clear calls for both you and the person on the other end. Designed for extended comfort, the Bose Headphones 700 boast a stainless steel headband and plush over-the-ear cushions, making them the ideal choice for all-day listening comfort. Moreover, they provide up to 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge, and a brief 15-minute charge can supply up to 2 hours of usage. These headphones offer the unique capability to create a full sound experience without disturbing others when paired with select Bose smart soundbars using Bose SimpleSync.

Top Reason to Buy: These headphones offer unparalleled versatility with customizable noise cancellation, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music or stay aware of your surroundings, effortlessly switching between the two with Conversation Mode. Featuring a top-tier microphone system, they ensure clear calls even in noisy conditions. Designed for all-day comfort, their lightweight stainless steel headband and soft cushions enhance your listening experience. Enjoy up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and quick charging, making them the perfect companion for travelers seeking an exceptional audio experience and comfort on the go.