This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Having a high-quality treadmill in your home gym is a game-changer, and the latest models offer a variety of features to cater to all fitness levels, whether you prefer walking or running. Our guide is your ultimate resource for selecting the best treadmill, showcasing the newest and most advanced models available on the market. Whether you're aiming to stay active with a brisk walk or take your cardio workouts to the next level with intense runs, our guide simplifies the selection process to ensure you make an informed choice that aligns perfectly with your health and fitness goals.

From sleek and space-saving options to robust treadmills packed with cutting-edge technology, our guide covers a range of preferences and budgets. We've conducted the necessary research to identify the best treadmills that offer durability, performance, and user-friendly features. Let our guide be your fitness companion, leading you to the perfect treadmill for your ultimate home gym in 2023. With these top-notch machines, you can enjoy convenient and effective workouts that accommodate any fitness level, helping you achieve your health and wellness goals with ease, all from the comfort of your own home.

Best overall treadmill: NordicTrack Commercial 1750

When it comes to the industry leader in fitness machines, none others do it better than NordicTrack. With their latest commercial model, the 1750, get ready to experience a transformative workout journey with the NordicTrack treadmill, known as the most popular choice among fitness enthusiasts and the top-selling treadmill brand. What sets this model apart is the fusion of content and hardware, creating an unparalleled and immersive training experience that's truly unmatched. Transport yourself around the world with terrain-matching technology, providing the ‘aha effect' of an iFIT workout on NordicTrack, mimicking real-world terrain like no other offering can.

When it comes to training content, NordicTrack boasts an impressive roster of top trainers, including Olympians, ultra-marathoners, Tour de France cyclists, and professional athletes. This diverse group ensures that users have access to top-notch training across various levels and modalities.

But it's not just about the trainers; NordicTrack's purposeful innovation shines through. The treadmill is designed for quality, delivering a personalized, effective, and intense workout. It features auto-adjustment of speed and intensity, incline and decline options to target different muscle groups, and challenges with progressive series.

Top Reason to Buy: The NordicTrack treadmill is the go-to choice for fitness enthusiasts who seek a transportive, expert-guided workout experience. With terrain-matching technology that immerses you in real-world landscapes and a roster of top trainers, you'll find motivation like never before. Its purposeful innovation, including auto-adjustment of speed and incline, caters to your fitness needs, ensuring a personalized and effective workout every time. Whether you're looking to push your limits, explore the world from the comfort of your home, or enjoy a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session, this treadmill delivers. Get ready to elevate your fitness journey to new heights with our overall pick for one of the best treadmills available in 2023.

Best budget treadmill: Sunny Health & Fitness – SF-T7705 Smart

In order to purchase a good working treadmill, you do not have to spend over a grand in order to do so, and that's where Sunny Health & Fitness comes into play. Elevate your fitness routine with the Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill, a cutting-edge exercise solution designed to bring the gym to your home. This treadmill offers an intelligent fitness experience by seamlessly connecting to the Sunny Health & Fitness SunnyFit App through Bluetooth. With this app, you can run alongside expert trainers, tracking your performance metrics in real-time. The treadmill boasts 15 auto-recline levels, providing a range of resistance options to help you maximize calorie burn and achieve your fitness goals. Quick Buttons enable swift adjustments to recline levels and speed, ensuring a tailored workout experience. Its expansive 49″L x 15.5″W running surface offers ample space for a comfortable and effective stride, making it ideal for users of various fitness levels.

The standout feature of the Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill is its seamless integration with the SunnyFit app, offering access to a vast library of over 1,000 trainer-led workouts. This connectivity allows you to follow expert trainers in real-time, receive personalized guidance, and customize your workouts to fit your schedule and objectives. Engage in friendly competition by participating in leaderboards, share your fitness journey, explore workout maps, and enjoy a comprehensive fitness experience.

Top Reason to Buy: The Treadmill's auto-recline feature, digital monitor, and convenient device holder provide a holistic fitness solution that caters to your comfort and needs. With the added benefit of a shock absorption system to reduce joint stress, this treadmill is the ultimate tool to enhance your fitness journey. Elevate your workouts and take a smarter approach to fitness with the Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill all with a smile-worthy price tag.

Best for interval sprints: ProForm Pro 9000

The Pro 9000 treadmill is the ultimate choice for serious runners and enthusiasts of sprint intervals. Featuring a 22-inch Smart HD touchscreen and an included 1-year full-access iFIT membership, this treadmill offers an unparalleled fitness experience. With iFIT, you can join professional trainers from around the world as they guide you through a diverse range of workouts, both globally and in studio settings. The treadmill boasts a 20″ x 60″ Tread Belt, adjustable ProShox™ cushioning, and a versatile speed range of 0 – 12 MPH, providing the perfect platform for all types of running workouts.

With a remarkable -3% – 12% incline range, this treadmill offers the versatility to simulate various terrains, from downhill sprints to steep climbs. The EKG Grip Pulse Heart Rate Sensor helps you monitor your heart rate throughout your sessions, ensuring a safe and efficient workout. Additionally, the Pro 9000 features a SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift Assist, making storage and transport a breeze. Elevate your running game and experience dynamic training with the perfect combination of comfort and convenience on the Pro 9000 treadmill.

Top Reason to Buy: The treadmill's adjustable ProShox cushioning ensures a comfortable and joint-friendly run, while the broad speed and incline range caters to runners of all levels. Its SpaceSaver Design with EasyLift™ Assist makes it ideal for home use, enabling hassle-free storage. For serious runners and interval training enthusiasts, the Pro 9000 is the ultimate treadmill to enhance your fitness journey.

Best virtual experience: Peloton Tread

The Peloton Tread offers an exceptional value-packed membership that elevates your fitness journey. To access Peloton content on your Tread, you'll need a Peloton All-Access Membership, priced at $44 per month for your entire household. This membership provides unlimited access to a vast library of live and on-demand classes, including running, walking, hiking, strength, bootcamp, yoga, and more. You can even stack classes to transition seamlessly from one workout to the next, customizing your fitness routine like never before. The best of the best when it comes to virtual classes.

The Tread's immersive and intuitive running and walking experience sets it apart. Speed and incline knobs allow for easy adjustments without interrupting your stride, and the auto-incline feature follows instructor cues automatically. Safety features like a clip-on safety key and passcode lock ensure a secure workout environment. You can track your progress and metrics in real-time, helping you stay motivated and meet your fitness goals. Plus, the compact footprint of the Peloton Tread makes it suitable for smaller spaces without compromising on your cardio workout. If you're seeking a top-tier home treadmill with unparalleled workout options and a true studio feel, the Peloton Tread is your ideal choice.

Peloton Entertainment, the new feature enabling members to access streaming content from their hardware devices like the Bike or Tread, is presently undergoing beta testing. Members who are part of the beta test group will now find an “Entertainment” option within the “More Runs” tab on their hardware screens. As of now, the test includes YouTubeTV, Disney+, Netflix and Max. However, it's evident that Peloton is gearing up for an extensive expansion of its streaming services to encompass a broader range of content providers.

Top Reason to Buy: The Peloton Tread redefines home fitness by bringing the studio experience to your doorstep. Equipped with a massive 24″ HD touchscreen and front and rear-facing speakers, this treadmill delivers an immersive workout from any angle. With studio-quality sound and a crystal-clear display, you'll feel like you're in a live fitness class every time you step on the Tread — one of our favorites when it comes to the best treadmills on the market today.

Best incline treadmill: BowFlex Treadmill 22

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 is the ultimate choice for fitness enthusiasts who thrive on challenging inclines. Boasting a generous 22″ x 60″ running path with Comfort Tech deck cushioning, this treadmill offers the perfect blend of comfort and performance. It features a remarkable -5% to 20% motorized decline/incline range, complemented by extended handlebar grips designed for high-incline workouts. The heart rate hand grips help you stay within your target heart rate zone, optimizing your cardio sessions.

With operational horsepower of up to approximately 1.9HP (capable of 3HP but restricted by home outlets), the Bowflex Treadmill 22 delivers speeds of up to 12 mph. The intuitive Speed and Incline knobs can be adjusted on the fly without disrupting your stride, ensuring a seamless workout experience. The SoftDrop folding technology makes storage a breeze, reducing the treadmill's footprint by over 40%. Plus, it features a built-in fan with adjustable high, medium, and low speeds to help you stay cool during your intense workouts.

The Bowflex Treadmill 22 elevates your fitness journey with its exceptional connectivity and versatility. Included with your purchase is a 1-Year Free JRNY Membership, valued at $149. JRNY software assesses your fitness level, creates daily custom workouts tailored to your unique capabilities, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your exercise routines, all accessible via the built-in adjustable touchscreen. You can even stream your favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video while you work out, transforming your treadmill sessions into enjoyable entertainment

Top Reason to Buy: The treadmill's Bluetooth wireless armband sends essential workout data, including cadence and heart rate, to compatible apps for a comprehensive fitness tracking experience. With 16 distinctive workout programs and 4 user profiles, the Bowflex Treadmill 22 offers endless possibilities to enhance your fitness regimen.

Best immersive experience: Echelon Stride 7S

The Echelon Stride-7s is a treadmill designed to deliver an exceptional running experience, perfect for those who are passionate about their fitness journey. It boasts commercial-grade features that are now available for home use. At the heart of this treadmill is a massive 32” HD touchscreen that provides an immersive and engaging workout environment. One of the standout features of the Stride-7s is the Duro50 suspension running deck, known for its maximum durability. It's equipped with an impact-absorbing running deck and a robust steel frame, originally designed for fitness centers, hotels, apartments, and boutique gyms. Now, you can enjoy the same quality in the comfort of your own home.

With speeds reaching up to 15.5 mph and 16 incline levels, this treadmill is built to challenge and push your limits. However, it's worth noting that the Stride-7s requires a 20 amp circuit due to its commercial-grade AC motor. The power cord and plug are designed to fit the outlets of 20 amp circuits according to US electrical standards, ensuring safe and reliable operation.

Top Reason to Buy: When you invest in the Echelon Stride-7s, you're not just getting a premium treadmill; you're also gaining peace of mind. The Echelon Premier Membership Guarantee offers full warranty coverage for all active Premium Members. This guarantee ensures that you won't have to worry about equipment issues — Echelon has your back. So, you can focus on your fitness goals without sweating over the maintenance and durability of your treadmill.

Best luxury spend: Technogym Run

Elevate your running experience to new heights with the Technogym Run, a state-of-the-art HIIT treadmill designed to bring luxury and performance into your home fitness routine. This treadmill empowers your lower body, targeting your legs, glutes, and abs, making every stride more impactful. The Technogym Run features an advanced dampening system, making it the quietest ever, allowing you to work out at any time without disturbing your surroundings. Its innovative Slat Belt technology not only provides a responsive surface that gives back energy with each stride but also minimizes the impact on your joints for a low-impact workout.

Equipped with a 27” HD display and a 30W sound system, this treadmill transforms your home into an immersive training environment. You'll feel like you're in a running studio with lifelike visuals and expert guidance from your trainer. With an extensive speed range of up to 25 km/h and an incline range from 0 to +15%, the Technogym Run lets you push your athletic limits every day. It offers personalized coaching for better performance, allowing you to choose sessions that suit your goals, whether it's burning calories or improving your skills.

This treadmill seamlessly integrates with your favorite apps and fitness platforms, making it compatible with Apple Watch, Garmin, Strava, TrainingPeaks, Zwift, Kinomap, and more. You can also monitor your running metrics, such as cadence, step length, and running power, to optimize your efficiency. Experience immersive indoor running with virtual environments that adapt to your speed and incline, simulating real-world elevation changes and offering scenic routes from around the globe.

Top Reason to Buy: With its exceptional features like a quiet and responsive surface, extensive speed and incline range, personalized coaching, and compatibility with various fitness platforms, it's a treadmill that caters to serious athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. Elevate your running technique, explore virtual landscapes, and take your fitness journey to a whole new level with this cutting-edge HIIT treadmill