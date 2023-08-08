This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The game of football starts from the ground up, and when it comes to football, speed is king, and the choice of cleats can be a game-changer. With August marking the start of football season, the field buzzes with the excitement of two-a-day practices, training camps, and upcoming games across all levels. Whether you're a running back looking to hit the second level in stride, a dominant lineman asserting your presence on the line, or an agile quarterback evading pressure, the best Under Armour football cleats are your essential gear for maximizing your speed, power, agility, and above all else, maximum style. Our comprehensive 2023 buying guide focuses exclusively on the finest Under Armour football cleats, offering a diverse range tailored to every position and skill level.

The right pair of Under Armour football cleats can be your secret weapon for success, enhancing both your performance and personal flair. Boost your speed, power, and agility with confidence, as you traverse the field with cleats finely tuned for optimal performance. Every sprint, burst, and cut becomes a testament to your dedication and skill, as you dominate the gridiron with assurance. Here are out favorite picks of 2023.

Read more:

Best overall cleat: UA Spotlight Clone 3.0 MC Football Cleats – White/Silver



The Under Armour Men's UA Spotlight Clone 3.0 MC Football Cleats are the ultimate choice for football players seeking unmatched agility and precision on the field. Engineered with the innovative UA Clone technology, these cleats adapt to your foot shape, delivering a customized and locked-in fit that enhances your performance. With the Clone upper securely hugging your foot, you can confidently execute explosive starts, lightning-quick stops, and sharp cuts with exceptional speed and control. The cleats' advanced design empowers you to play shiftier, cut quicker, and react faster, giving you a distinct advantage over your opponents. Step onto the field with the UA Spotlight Clone 3.0 MC Football Cleats and unleash your full potential to make game-changing plays with ease.

Top Reason to Buy: UA Clone technology locks your foot in at top speed, allowing you to play with unmatched shiftiness and agility. With this adaptive fit, you can cut quicker, change direction seamlessly, and never miss a beat on the field. Whether you're making explosive moves to leave defenders in the dust or showcasing your exceptional footwork, these cleats offer comfort, support, and performance.

Best budget cleats: UA Spotlight Franchise 3 Mid RM Football Cleats – Royal blue/White



The Under Armour Men's UA Spotlight Clone 3.0 MC Football Cleats are the ultimate choice for football players seeking unmatched agility and precision on the field. Engineered with the innovative UA Clone technology, these cleats adapt to your foot shape, delivering a customized and locked-in fit that enhances your performance. With the Clone upper securely hugging your foot, you can confidently execute explosive starts, lightning-quick stops, and sharp cuts with exceptional speed and control. The cleats' advanced design empowers you to play shiftier, cut quicker, and react faster, giving you a distinct advantage over your opponents. Step onto the field with the UA Spotlight Clone 3.0 MC Football Cleats and unleash your full potential to make game-changing plays with ease.

Top Reason to Buy: UA Clone technology locks your foot in at top speed, allowing you to play with unmatched shiftiness and agility. With this adaptive fit, you can cut quicker, and change direction seamlessly, all with a price tag you surely won't be able to beat.

Best for speed freaks: UA Blur Smoke 2.0 MC Football Cleats – Black

Channel the speed and agility of track spikes on the football field with the Under Armour Men's UA Blur Smoke 2.0 MC Football Cleats. Designed to be one of the fastest cleats on the field, the UA Blur delivers top-tier performance and explosive acceleration. Its low-top design features a light textile upper and ultra-thin TPU skin that offers superior stability, breathability, and comfort. The knit collar provides a snug sock-like fit, while the softer and more secure heel pocket enhances comfort and lockdown. Step into the game with confidence as the high-rebound Perf X insole ensures optimal shock absorption and comfort. With its track spike-inspired one-shot plate, center spine, and aggressive perimeter traction, the UA Blur allows you to unleash your speed and dominate every inch of the field.

Top Reason to Buy: Crafted with track spike inspiration to help you unleash your inner speed demon, these cleats are engineered to help you find that extra gear and leave defenders in your dust. Experience a perfect blend of comfort, stability, and explosive acceleration as you make game-changing plays.

Best for linemen: UA Highlight Hammer MC Football Cleats – White/Red

The Under Armour Men's UA Highlight Hammer MC Football Cleats are designed to empower linemen and elevate their game on the gridiron. With a focus on durability and support, these cleats are the ultimate choice for players battling it out in the trenches. The lightweight and durable upper with raised 3D print offers added toe protection, ensuring linemen can take on the toughest challenges with confidence. The adjustable UA Pellet Protect shroud provides lace protection, a locked-in fit, and helps keep turf debris out, keeping linemen focused on their explosive plays. Additionally, the textile collar and camo suede heel provide enhanced comfort and breathability for those intense moments on the field. Featuring a full-length Charged Cushioning Midsole, these cleats offer superior underfoot comfort, allowing linemen to push through the toughest plays with ease. The high-rebound SuperFoam insole further enhances shock absorption and overall comfort. For powerful and supportive traction, the molded TPU plate features a wider foundation and diamond-shaped studs, ensuring linemen maintain their ground and dominate the line of scrimmage.

Top Reason to Buy: Designed with linemen in mind, these cleats provide the perfect combination of durability, support, and explosive power. Lightweight yet robust upper with added toe protection and the adjustable UA Pellet Protect shroud ensures a secure and locked-in fit, while also keeping unwanted turf out. Superior underfoot comfort with the full-length Charged Cushioning Midsole and high-rebound SuperFoam insole, providing optimal shock absorption.

Best for specialists: UA Spotlight Lux MC 2.0 Football Cleats – White

Elevate your performance on the football field with the Under Armour Men's UA Spotlight Lux MC 2.0 Football Cleats. Designed for players with unmatched agility and quickness, these cleats are built to make your moves stand out. The lightweight and breathable upper is engineered to enable razor-sharp cuts and explosive acceleration, allowing you to outmaneuver your opponents with ease. For ultimate comfort and superior ankle lockdown, the anatomical 3D-bootie ensures a secure and supportive fit. The SuperFoam insole further enhances the cleats' fit by conforming to the shape of your foot while providing excellent shock absorption. With bladed and conical studs, these cleats deliver optimal multidirectional traction, ensuring you stay in control of every movement on the field.

Top Reason to Buy: Perfectly crafted to support your dynamic playstyle, these cleats enable razor-sharp cuts and explosive acceleration, setting you apart from your opponents. The anatomical 3D-bootie ensures the ultimate comfort and secure ankle lockdown, allowing you to move with confidence and precision. The SuperFoam insole enhances the overall fit of the cleats while effectively absorbing shock, so you can stay focused and comfortable during intense gameplay with bladed and conical studs providing optimal multidirectional traction.

Most versatile cleat: UA Highlight MC Football Cleats – White/Silver/Lime green

Unleash your unstoppable speed on the football field with the Under Armour Men's UA Highlight MC Football Cleats. Designed to provide powerful support, these cleats empower you to play at your best with explosive speed. Despite their super-high cut, these cleats remain incredibly light and breathable, ensuring you can maintain your explosiveness through every snap. The engineered textile upper, combined with a structural 3D printed cage, offers explosive speed without weighing you down, giving you the edge to outpace your opponents.

Top Reason to Buy: A combination of an internal low-top design and a minimal compressive collar offers the perfect balance of speed and support, allowing you to make game-changing movements on the field. The laceless neoprene collar with speed straps ensures easy entry, providing a secure fit with a fold-down collar design that allows for customized support and a unique look; these cleats are a perfect blend of style and performance.

Best cleats for kids: Under Armour Kids' Highlight RM LE Football Cleats – White/Silver/Royal blue



Equip your young athlete with the Under Armour Kids' Highlight RM LE Football Cleats, offering a perfect combination of lightweight fit, mobility, and durable support. These cleats feature a performance synthetic upper and textile collar, ensuring a comfortable and supportive feel that enables unrestricted movement on the field. The open-holed mesh tongue enhances ventilation, keeping young players' feet cool and fresh during intense gameplay. For exceptional underfoot comfort and durability, the cleats are equipped with a die-cut EVA sockliner, making every step a comfortable one.

Top Reason to Buy: Aggressive traction on all surfaces, these cleats feature rubber molded studs that provide excellent grip and stability, ensuring sure-footed movements during the game. The lightweight design of the cleats further enhances comfort, allowing young players to focus on their performance without distractions, with a perfect blend of traction, durability, and a comfortable fit.

Under Armour football cleats unleashed

Equip yourself with the best Under Armour football cleats for the upcoming season and unleash your speed, power, and agility on the field. Let our comprehensive buying guide be your playbook for finding the perfect cleats tailored to your position and playing style. With top-notch performance and style, dominate the gridiron with confidence and make your mark as you charge through the competition.