The world of fitness equipment takes a step toward greater accessibility with under desk ellipticals that enable you to stay active while working, whether you're at home or in the office. Our buying guide is your key to top options when it comes to choosing under desk ellipticals available on the market, featuring the latest models designed to seamlessly integrate health and fitness into your daily routine. These compact machines provide a discreet yet highly effective means of staying fit, even during long hours of desk work.

From options suitable for both home and office use to models designed to meet specific fitness goals, our guide simplifies the selection process. Under desk ellipticals offer both efficiency and convenience, which is why their popularity has exploded in the past few years. With our guide, you can make an informed choice that aligns perfectly with your health and fitness objectives, ensuring that 2023 is the year you effortlessly incorporate exercise into your work routine. These under desk ellipticals are engineered to provide a seamless and unobtrusive fitness experience, allowing you to remain active and healthy while maintaining your work productivity.

Best overall under desk elliptical: Cubii Go Under Desk Elliptical

The Cubii Go Under Desk Elliptical is our top choice for under desk ellipticals. It's designed for easy desk exercise with a range of exceptional features. This portable elliptical stands out for its convenience, thanks to built-in wheels and a retractable handle. You can effortlessly move it from room to room, making it perfect for home or office use.

One of its standout features is the ZeroGravitii Flywheel, which ensures a smooth and low-impact stride. The retractable handle and built-in wheels add to its mobility, and it can be secured to your office chair with the wheel cup chair lock. When not in use, its compact design allows for easy storage.

The Cubii Go also features an extra-large illuminated LCD monitor, ensuring that you can easily read your workout stats, even in dimly lit environments. With 8 levels of resistance, you have the flexibility to tailor your workout intensity to your fitness goals.

Top Reason to Buy: Excellent choice for those seeking a convenient way to stay active while working or enjoying entertainment. Its portability, smooth stride, illuminated display, and adjustable resistance levels provide a versatile and user-friendly fitness solution. Whether you're looking for a low-impact workout at the office or at home, the Cubii Go has you covered. It also offers access to a wide range of workout options through the Cubii app, making it a comprehensive choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Best budget under desk elliptical: ArcticScorpion Under Desk Elliptical

The ArcticScorpion Under Desk Elliptical is our top choice for an affordable under desk elliptical machine. This mechanical elliptical provides a range of upper and lower limb exercises using advanced techniques like forward and backward pedaling, timing, and both passive and active exercises. With this elliptical, you can effectively exercise your lower limbs, including thighs, legs, knees, and ankles. It's designed to enhance lower limb strength, prevent muscle atrophy, improve blood circulation, and promote proprioceptive recovery.

In addition to lower limb exercises, the ArcticScorpion allows users to engage their upper extremities, working on the shoulder, upper arms, forearms, and wrists. This provides precise upper limb exercise, helping to improve stability, coordination, and function while preventing forearm pronation. By using this elliptical, you can enhance blood circulation, cardiopulmonary function, and overall limb function. It's a versatile tool that promotes accurate training and can assist in strengthening your physique and achieving fat reduction.

With adjustable resistance settings ranging from gears 1 to 8, this elliptical meets different user needs. Whether you prefer a gentler workout or a more intense training session, you can easily customize the resistance level to your liking.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers a cost-effective solution for those looking to engage in both upper and lower limb exercises while working or at home. Its versatility, combined with adjustable resistance settings, allows users to tailor their workouts to meet their specific fitness goals. Whether you're aiming to improve limb function, circulation, or overall fitness, this under desk elliptical provides a comprehensive and budget-friendly option.

Best for durability: Stamina Inmotion E1000 Compact Strider – Seated Elliptical

The Stamina Inmotion E1000 Compact Strider is the top choice for durability in the realm of under desk ellipticals. This foot pedal exerciser offers an effective, efficient cardio and muscle-toning workout, making it an excellent option for those looking for a durable fitness machine. This mini-strider is not limited to sitting workouts; it can be used while sitting or standing. You can pedal both forward and in reverse, targeting different muscle groups with low-impact leg exercise movements. This versatility allows for circulation improvement and effective cardio training.

Designed with user comfort in mind, this desk foot pedal exerciser features textured non-slip end caps that secure your feet in place. The low-impact routine is gentle on your back, knees, hips, and ankles, making it suitable for a wide range of users. Moreover, the Stamina Inmotion E1000 is a space-saving solution, ideal for individuals with limited room. It's a lightweight seated pedal exerciser that offers high-quality cardiovascular and lower-body workouts in the comfort of your home.

As an added bonus, this elliptical is compatible with the müüv app, which provides a connected fitness experience. The app offers smart guided coaching, exercise demo videos, personalized workouts, assembly videos, and more, ensuring you get the most out of your Stamina InMotion Elliptical.

Top Reason to Buy: Stands out as a durable, space-saving fitness machine that provides a comprehensive cardio and muscle-toning workout. Its ability to be used while sitting or standing, along with its textured non-slip design for added comfort, makes it a top choice for individuals who prioritize durability and versatility.

Best for resistance: DeskCycle Ellipse Under Desk Elliptical

When it comes to those seeking higher resistance in under desk ellipticals, the DeskCycle Ellipse takes the lead. This premium-quality elliptical machine is designed to provide an effective workout and is perfect for those who want to focus on resistance training. Not only that, but the DeskCycle Ellipse is a multitasking marvel. It enables you to burn calories, boost your energy levels, increase productivity, and reduce stress while working. It's designed to be whisper-quiet, ensuring you won't disrupt those around you during your workout.

What sets this elliptical apart is its magnetic resistance system. The machine boasts ultra-smooth magnetic resistance, an exceptional flywheel, and a sturdy base. This combination delivers a smooth, challenging workout experience. Monitoring your progress is a breeze with the large 6-function LCD display, which tracks important metrics such as revolutions, RPM, time, calories burned, and more. You can even place the display on your table using the included display stand for easy reading.

Another of the standout features is the ability to adjust resistance. You can choose from 8 different resistance levels, ranging from very easy to quite challenging. This flexibility makes it suitable for a wide range of users, including seniors, those undergoing physical therapy, or anyone looking to increase their activity levels. Moreover, the extra-long and wide pedals of the DeskCycle Ellipse allow you to customize the shape of your elliptical motion. You can place your feet on top of the pedal for maximum up/down movement or towards the bottom for more horizontal strides, providing versatile resistance options.

Top Reason to Buy: Top choice for resistance in under desk ellipticals. With its ultra-smooth magnetic resistance system and 8 adjustable resistance levels, this elliptical provides a challenging workout experience. It's perfect for users who want to focus on resistance training, making it a versatile fitness machine that can accommodate a wide range of fitness levels and goals.

Best bundle option: LifePro Under Desk Elliptical

For an all-in-one under desk elliptical bundle, the LifePro Under Desk Elliptical is a standout choice. This professionally designed elliptical not only helps you burn calories and tone your legs but also includes a range of bonus features to enhance your workout experience. The bundle comes with bonus features that elevate your workout routine. You'll receive a yoga mat and a resistance band for added exercise options. The castor stoppers help keep your chair in place while you pedal, and there's a tether to secure the elliptical to your chair. Plus, the elliptical comes with batteries included, so you can start your workout right away.

One of the key highlights is the ability to customize your workout. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, you can choose the level of difficulty you prefer. Simply turn the tension knob to select from 8 different resistance levels. Tracking your workouts is easy with the built-in LCD monitor, which records important metrics like time, strides, and calories burned. You can also use the Bluetooth feature to connect your phone to the elliptical for a more interactive exercise experience. The LifePro Under Desk Elliptical is backed by a lifetime warranty, ensuring long-term support and peace of mind.

Top Reason to Buy: Best bundle option for under desk ellipticals. With a range of bonus features, including a yoga mat, resistance band, castor stoppers, and a tether, it provides a comprehensive workout package. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced user, the 8 different resistance levels offer customizable challenges.