This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

With temperatures soaring across the U.S. this summer, it's probably got you wondering how you can possibly cool off. Maybe you don't live near a beach, lake, or even a pool. So, what do you do? Unleash your inner kid and check out the best water guns of 2023.

The excitement of water gun battles is a timeless joy for both kids and adults. Whether you're planning a fun-filled summer with family and friends or looking to unleash your inner child during gatherings, having the best water guns is essential for endless splash-filled adventures. That's why we've curated a comprehensive buying guide featuring the best water guns for 2023. Our expert selection includes a range of water guns suitable for all ages and preferences, from powerful blasters for competitive play to colorful and easy-to-use options for younger kids. With our recommendations, you can confidently choose the perfect water gun to add a refreshing twist to your outdoor escapades.

Embrace the thrill of water gun battles with our buying guide, designed to make your selection process a breeze. Whether you're a kid excited for playful encounters or an adult looking to relive your childhood memories, our expertly curated list ensures you find the best water gun that suits your needs. Delight in the fun and excitement of water gun games, and create unforgettable memories with friends and family. With the best water guns of 2023 in hand, you're all set for an unforgettable summer filled with laughter, splashes, and shared moments of joy.

Best overall water gun: Nerf Super Soaker Barrage

The Nerf Super Soaker Barrage is the ultimate water blaster that guarantees endless fun during water battles. With its high-capacity water reservoir and powerful pump-to-fire action, you can unleash a continuous stream of water on your opponents, ensuring your victory in any water war. Stay cool and drench your friends with the Nerf Super Soaker Barrage for an action-packed and refreshing summer experience.

Top Reason to Buy: Large water reservoir allows for extended play, and the pump-action firing system ensures a powerful and accurate water stream. All that in an affordable price tag that is just north of twenty bucks is hard to pass up and our reason why it took the top spot overall.

Best for duel wielding: Nerf Zipfire 2 Pack Combat Blaster



The Nerf Zipfire 2 Pack Combat Blaster is the ultimate water gun duo that promises endless water-soaking excitement for water warriors of all ages. This set includes two compact and high-performance blasters, perfect for dueling with friends or engaging in thrilling water battles. Each blaster features a quick and easy-to-use design, ensuring rapid-fire action and drenching fun in every round. With the Nerf Zipfire 2 Pack Combat Blaster, you can take your water fights to the next level and become the undisputed champion of splash warfare.

Top Reason to Buy: With two blasters in the set, you can team up with a friend, go head-to-head, or take them both and dual-wield both. The compact size and lightweight design make these blasters easy to carry and use, allowing for agile movements during intense battles. The quick-firing action ensures you can soak your opponents with a torrent of water, giving you the upper hand in every encounter.

Best quick-fill & budget water gun: ZURU X-Shot Fast-Fill Water Blaster

This water gun was a tough one for us to categorize, so we decided on dual honors for it. The XShot Fast-Fill Blaster Watergun is the ultimate water weapon for kids seeking non-stop fun and action-packed water battles. Designed for speed and ease of use, this water gun allows you to fill, pump, and fire in just one motion, ensuring continuous soaking without any interruptions. With its rapid refill capability, you can stay in the game and keep your opponents drenched from start to finish. The XShot Fast-Fill Blaster is the perfect choice for epic water wars that will leave everyone soaked and smiling. Oh, did we mention that its price tag is only twelve dollars — you're welcome.

Top Reason to Buy: Quick and easy refilling due to its single-motion filling and firing mechanism, you can maintain your competitive edge and dominate the battlefield with continuous streams of water. The blaster's comfortable grip and lightweight build ensure comfortable handling, making it easy for kids to wield during intense water fights, and it's super affordable!

Best 3-pack: Quanquer 3 Pack 600cc Water Guns

Get ready for the ultimate water battle with the Quanquer 3-Pack Water Guns for Kids and Adults. These super water blaster soakers offer high capacity and long-range shooting, making them perfect summer toys for outdoor playtime. Whether you're at the swimming pool, beach, or on the lake, these water guns guarantee a thrilling and refreshing experience that beats the heat!

Top Reason to Buy: Three 600cc water blaster guns suitable for both kids and adults. Crafted from high-quality ABS materials, these water blasters are safe and durable, meeting US Toy Quality Standards. The non-slip handle and lightweight design ensure a comfortable and easy grip for endless fun at any children's pool party or summer activity.

Best for kids: Fun-Here Water Guns 9 Inch – 6 Pack

The Fun-Here Water Guns 6-Pack is the perfect addition to any summer fun activity. Whether it's a day at the beach, pool parties, luaus, or carnival-themed events, these water guns guarantee hours of entertainment and excitement. With a compact size of 9 inches, they are designed to fit comfortably in the hands of children as young as 3 years old — time to get them hooked early! The easy-fill feature ensures a hassle-free water reloading process, while the guns can shoot water up to an impressive 20 feet. Crafted from safe and durable materials, these water guns meet US Toy Standards, providing peace of mind for parents and guardians.

Top Reason to Buy: Great value and endless fun for both kids and adults alike. With their vibrant colors and high-quality construction, they are suitable for various occasions, including pool parties, treasure hunts, and more. The compact size and easy-to-use design make them a hit among young children, encouraging active play and imaginative water battles — the perfect introductory squirt gun.

Best premium splurge: SPYRA – SpyraThree WaterBlaster (Blue)

The SPYRA SpyraThree WaterBlaster takes water gun battles to the next level with its innovative electric and automated design. This high-tech water blaster features a unique self-pressurizing mechanism that allows you to shoot individual water bullets instead of traditional streams. The futuristic design and water bullet technology create an exciting and immersive water combat experience like never before. The water blaster boasts a large-capacity water clip, ensuring continuous and thrilling gameplay for longer periods. Whether you're having a water fight with friends or engaging in competitive water battles, the SPYRA SpyraThree WaterBlaster guarantees an action-packed and exhilarating time. A solid investment for those who take their water gun battles seriously.

Top Reason to Buy: Eliminates the need for manual pumping, providing a continuous supply of pressurized water bullets, allowing for precise and accurate shots. The large water clip ensures fewer interruptions during play, keeping the excitement flowing without the hassle of constant refilling. Buyer beware: it does come with a hefty price tag.

Best for the whole family: CleverZone Squirt Guns – 12 pack

Introducing the CleverZone Mini Water Guns — the ultimate pack of 12 mini squirt guns that will provide hours of fun and excitement for kids of all ages, and the whole entire family! Each pack includes a vibrant assortment of colors, including green, yellow, red, blue, and orange, ensuring a colorful and dynamic water battle experience. Made with safety as a top priority, these water guns are crafted with high-quality materials that meet US Toy Standards, giving parents peace of mind during playtime. The mini size of approximately 2 inches makes them perfect for children's small hands, allowing kids to easily handle and carry them in their pockets for outdoor adventures.

Top Reason to Buy: Ideal choice for families, parties, and gatherings, their bright colors and compact size make them a great addition to any summer water fight or outdoor activity, encouraging children to stay active and engaged during the warm months. The easy-to-use design allows kids to independently fill the water guns by simply removing the cap from the top, promoting self-sufficiency and fun.

Best water gun cannon: Water Sports Stream Machine Water Gun Cannon

The Water Sports Stream Machine QF-2000 Water Launcher is a must-have for any water-loving enthusiast. Its 35-inch length provides both kids and adults with the leverage and range they need to dominate any water fight. The launcher's sturdy construction ensures durability, allowing you to enjoy countless water-filled adventures without worry. With its quick-filling capability, simply dip the launcher into any water source, pull back the handle, and watch as it fills up for the next big blast.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers unbeatable power and range, providing endless fun for all ages. Its large size and impressive shooting distance make it a game-changer in any water battle, giving you the upper hand against your opponents. Perfect for the pool, lake, beach, or backyard, this water launcher guarantees a wet and wild time for the whole family.

Water fun for everyone

Gear up for epic water gun battles in 2023 with our comprehensive buying guide. Whether you're a kid or an adult, our expert recommendations ensure you find the perfect water gun for non-stop fun and refreshing adventures. Embrace the joy of playful encounters and create cherished memories with family and friends as you engage in exciting splash-filled games. With the best water guns of 2023 in your arsenal, get ready to make this summer one to remember, filled with laughter, splashes, and endless outdoor enjoyment!