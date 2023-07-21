This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

When it comes to baseball gloves, Wilson is a brand known for its exceptional quality and performance. Whether you need a glove for the infield, outfield, or as a catcher, finding the best Wilson baseball glove can significantly impact your fielding abilities. That's why we've compiled a comprehensive buying guide featuring the best Wilson has to offer. Our expertly curated list showcases a range of gloves designed for different positions, allowing you to find the perfect glove that suits your playing style and enhances your defensive skills.

No need to search extensively for the ideal Wilson baseball glove. Our buying guide saves you time and effort by presenting the top products of the year. With our recommendations, you can confidently choose a Wilson glove that offers superior craftsmanship, comfort, and versatility, providing you with the confidence and precision needed to excel in the field. From making routine plays in the infield to chasing down fly balls in the outfield or handling pitches behind the plate, our guide will lead you to the best Wilson baseball glove for your position. Step onto the field with the finest gear in hand, and watch your fielding game reach new heights with Wilson's top-quality gloves of 2023.

Best infield glove: Wilson 11.75” 1787 A2000 Series Glove – Walnut



The Wilson A2000 Series 11.75-inch Baseball Glove is a top-notch choice for serious infielders looking to elevate their defensive game. Crafted from premium Pro Stock leather, this glove offers exceptional durability and a comfortable feel. The 11.75-inch size and H-web design make it ideal for infield play, providing a large catching surface and excellent control. With its superior craftsmanship and reliable performance, the Wilson A2000 Series 11.75-inch Baseball Glove is a must-have for any serious infielder.

Top Reason to Buy: Premium Pro Stock leather for unmatched durability and comfort, an ideal 11.75-inch size with an H-web design for infield play, and superior craftsmanship that ensures reliable performance for serious infielders looking to elevate their game.

Best outfield glove: Wilson 12” 1912 A2000 SuperSkin Series Glove 2023 – Blonde/Tan



The Wilson A2000 SuperSkin Series 12-inch Baseball Glove is a top-of-the-line choice for outfielders seeking a high-performance glove with added durability. Constructed with premium Pro Stock leather and SuperSkin technology, this glove offers exceptional durability, a lightweight feel, and quick break-in. The 12-inch size and H-web design make it perfect for outfield play, providing excellent reach and a large catching surface. Elevate your outfield performance with the Wilson A2000 SuperSkin Series 12-inch Baseball Glove, featuring superior craftsmanship and innovative technology.

Top Reason to Buy: Premium Pro Stock leather and SuperSkin technology for unmatched durability, a lightweight feel, and quick break-in, along with a 12-inch size and H-web design for outfield play, allowing you to confidently patrol the outfield and make impressive plays and all the catches.

Best catcher's mitt: Wilson 33.5” M1D A2000 SuperSkin Series Catcher's Mitt w/ Spin Control 2023 – Black



The Wilson A2000 SuperSkin Series M1D Catcher's Mitt with Spin Control is a top-of-the-line mitt designed for serious catchers. Crafted with premium Pro Stock leather and SuperSkin technology, this mitt offers exceptional durability, a lightweight feel, and quick break-in. The 33.5-inch size provides a large catching surface, while the Spin Control palm helps improve grip and ball control for reliable catches and quick transfers. Elevate your catching performance behind the plate with the Wilson A2000 SuperSkin Series M1D Catcher's Mitt with Spin Control, featuring superior craftsmanship and innovative technology.

Top Reason to Buy: SuperSkin technology for unmatched durability and premium Pro Stock leather, a lightweight feel, and quick break-in, along with a 33.5-inch size and Spin Control palm for improved grip and ball control, allowing you to confidently handle pitches, especially those in the dirt, and control the game from behind the plate.

Best budget glove: Wilson 11.5″ 2022 A1000 Baseball Glove Series – Black



The Wilson 11.5″ 2022 A1000 Baseball Glove Series in black is a high-quality glove designed for infield, outfield, and pitcher positions. It features Rolled Dual Welting technology integrated into the liner, providing better support and shape retention over time. The thin heel pad design allows for a quicker break-in process and improved closure, while the DriLex wrist lining ensures your hand stays dry and comfortable during play. The glove boasts bold logos, eliminating distractions and proudly showcasing the iconic Wilson A2K and A2000 legacy. With its H web design, this glove is ready to elevate your fielding performance.

Top Reason to Buy: Offering Rolled Dual Welting for enhanced support and shape retention, a thin heel pad for quicker break-in and improved closure, and DriLex wrist lining for comfort with H web design, which further enhances its functionality.

Best youth glove: Wilson 2022 A450 Youth Baseball Glove – Beige/Black



The Wilson 2022 A450 Youth Baseball Glove in Beige/Black is specifically designed for young players, offering a perfect fit for small hands and lightweight performance. Made with Top Grain leather, this glove is ready for action straight out of the box. The Quick Fit elastic wrist ensures a secure and comfortable fit for players aged 7 and under. With an 11″ size and an Open, Dual Post Web, this glove is well-suited for infield positions, providing young players with the confidence and control they need to excel in the game.

Top Reason to Buy: Perfect fit for small hands and the lightest all-leather design on the market, the Top Grain leather ensures durability and performance, a must-have for kids mastering their ball skills.

Best for adult slowpitch softball: Wilson 2021 A360 Adult Slowpitch Softball Glove – Gray/Black



The Wilson A360 Slowpitch Softball Glove offers a perfect blend of functionality and style. Its CarbonLite Shell technology reduces weight without compromising durability, giving you a lightweight feel while making solid plays. The closed V-Laced Web ensures better ball retention, while the black or grey leather adds a timeless and stylish touch to the design. Imported and made with precision, this glove is built to perform at its best, and the Velcro design allows for easy in-game adjustments, giving you the confidence to dominate on the softball field.

Top Reason to Buy: Engineered to elevate your performance on the field. Crafted with top-quality materials, this glove is designed to provide optimal performance and durability.

Best Fastpitch softball glove: Wilson 2022 Flash Fastpitch Softball Glove Series – Black/Pink



The Wilson 2022 Flash 12″ Fastpitch Outfield Glove is the perfect choice to guide your young ball player as they hone their skills on the field. Its eye-catching Black, Watermelon, and Tropical Blue design is not only stylish but also game-ready, ensuring they are set to perform their best. The Split Web with Pro Lace offers versatility, making it suitable for learning any position and facilitating efficient catching and ball control. With a 12-inch female-specific model, this glove is designed to provide the utmost comfort and performance for Fastpitch players.

Top Reason to Buy: Versatility — this glove is ready for action straight out of the box. With the Split Web with Pro Lace, it allows players to excel in various positions, making it a great choice for developing their skills and confidence. The 12-inch female-specific model ensures a perfect fit, enabling young players to focus on their game and reach new heights in their Fastpitch journey.