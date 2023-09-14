This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

It seems as though Bluetooth and cutting wires are almost a standard nowadays, but is it always the best route to go? In 2023, wired headphones continue to hold their ground as the go-to choice for audiophiles and those who prioritize reliability in their audio experience. These headphones offer uncompromising sound quality without the risk of battery depletion or signal interference that can sometimes plague wireless counterparts. Allow our guide to be your trusted resource for navigating the world of wired headphones, curating a selection of the best options available, and ensuring that you enjoy music and audio without any compromises.

Whether you're a music enthusiast seeking studio-quality sound, a gamer who values precise audio cues, or simply someone who prioritizes the reliability of a wired connection, our guide simplifies the selection process. We've conducted the research to identify wired headphones that cater to various preferences and budgets, guaranteeing that you find the perfect pair to match your unique needs. Let our guide be your audio companion, leading you to the best wired headphones that deliver pristine sound quality and steadfast performance, ensuring that your listening experience is consistently impeccable, without the hassles of batteries or connectivity issues.

Best overall wired headphones: Grado SR80x Prestige Series Wired Open Back Stereo Headphones – Black

The Grado SR80x Prestige Series Wired Open-Back Stereo Headphones represent the pinnacle of audio craftsmanship. These headphones are equipped with 4th generation Grado-tuned 44mm drivers featuring an impedance of 38 ohms, ensuring they are easy to drive while delivering an unrivaled auditory experience. The headphone experience is further elevated with an upgraded braided cable that not only eliminates twisting and kinking but also incorporates 4-conductor super-annealed copper wiring for exceptional performance. Comfort is at the forefront with an upgraded adjustable padded headband crafted from synthetic, vegan-friendly materials, making these headphones as stylish as they are comfortable. You won't find a better all-around pair of headphones for this price tag, either — our top pick for best overall wired headphones.

Top Reason to Buy: Expansive soundstage, exceptional mid-range, and remarkable speed bring every song to life. Eliminates transient distortions, resulting in full-bodied vocals, exceptional dynamics, and uncompromising clarity that reveal the subtleties in the music. With advanced speaker enhancements, these headphones offer efficiency, reduced distortion, and the preservation of your music's harmonic integrity. For audiophiles and music aficionados, the Grado SR80x headphones are the ultimate choice for an immersive and authentic listening experience.

Best budget over-the-ear: Sony MDR7506 Professional Large Diaphragm Headphone – Black

Prestine-sounding audio shouldn't have to cost you an arm and a leg, and this model from Sony won't have you breaking the bank. The Sony MDR7506 Professional Stereo Headphones are the ideal choice for those seeking high-quality sound at an affordable price. These headphones have become incredibly popular in professional and home recording studios, as well as in various other audio-intensive applications like radio, film production, and electronic news gathering. What sets them apart is their combination of reliability, functionality, and exceptional sound reproduction. With a rugged and durable design, they can withstand tough conditions, making them suitable for on-the-go professionals. The folding construction adds to their convenience, allowing for easy storage and portability. The 40mm driver units provide clear, detailed, and high-quality audio, ensuring that you hear every nuance in your music or audio content. The closed-ear design not only enhances comfort for long listening sessions but also minimizes external noise interference, immersing you in your audio. Additionally, they feature a stereo uni-match plug for versatile connectivity, gold connectors for stable signal transmission, and an OFC cord. These headphones come with a protective soft case, and AmericanMusical is an authorized dealer of Sony products, guaranteeing their authenticity.

Top Reason to Buy: Professional-level sound quality without the premium price tag. Rugged design ensures durability, making them suitable for various environments, from studios to outdoor locations. With 40mm driver units, they reproduce audio with clarity and precision, ensuring that you catch every detail in your music or audio recordings. The closed-ear design not only enhances comfort during extended use but also isolates you from external noise, providing an immersive listening experience.

Best high-end over-the-ear headphones: Beyerdynamic T1 High-end Tesla Headphones (3rd Generation) – Matte Gray

The Beyerdynamic T1 headphones set a new standard for high-precision sound. Renowned for their exceptional richness of detail and spatiality, these headphones have reached a new level of excellence with the third-generation T1. They've enhanced the already impressive sound signature by gently intensifying the bass, adding warmth to the neutral and spatial audio experience. At the core of the T1's audio prowess lies the legendary Tesla technology, with drivers meticulously developed, manufactured, and individually measured at Beyerdynamic's German headquarters. This meticulous matching process ensures unparalleled precision and an expansive soundstage where every note comes to life.

Top Reason to Buy: Unrivaled listening experience characterized by extreme precision and perfect spatiality, their open-back design and tilted driver arrangement create a natural and immersive soundscape reminiscent of a live concert. Crafted almost entirely in Germany, these headphones exemplify the pinnacle of audio craftsmanship. Their use of ultra-high-purity OCC7N copper in the double-sided, detachable connection cable ensures pristine audio quality. Additionally, the breathable velour ear pads, which feature memory foam, provide long-lasting comfort during extended listening sessions.

Best in-ear wired headphones: Sennheiser – IE 200 In-Ear Audiophile Headphones – Black

The Sennheiser IE 200 headphones are designed for audiophiles seeking true-to-life sound reproduction. Carefully tuned to offer a neutral audio profile without peaks or troughs and deep, impactful bass, these headphones are ideal for those who demand precision in their audio experience. Featuring 7mm TrueResponse transducers designed in Germany, distortion is virtually eliminated, ensuring crystal-clear audio. The transducers are precisely manufactured by Sennheiser Consumer Hearing in Ireland, reducing unit-to-unit variation and guaranteeing consistent audio quality. A unique dual-tuning feature allows users to adjust the bass response according to their preferences by selecting different ear tip mounting positions. With a compact, ergonomic design that ensures a secure seal and long-lasting comfort, these headphones cater to ears of all sizes. The adjustable ear hooks and a variety of ear adaptors made from silicone and memory foam provide a personalized fit. The all-black aesthetics offer a classic and minimalistic look, while the braided cable is optimized to minimize body noise and includes gold-plated MMCX connectors and a 3.5mm plug for enhanced connectivity. For audiophiles in search of top-tier in-ear headphones that prioritize audio fidelity and comfort, the Sennheiser IE 200 headphones are the perfect choice.

Top Reason to Buy: Offers the listener to experience the world of high-end audio. These wired headphones provide an audio experience that goes beyond the limits of wireless sound, delivering exceptional detail, clarity, and impact. The IE 200's inconspicuous design ensures a comfortable fit for ears of all sizes, allowing everyone to explore new details in their favorite music recordings.

Best budget in-ear wired headphones: Marshall Mode in-Ear Headphones – Black/White

The Marshall Mode in-ear headphones pack a powerful punch in a compact design. Customized drivers deliver high-output sound with minimal distortion, ensuring a captivating audio experience. These in-ear headphones boast a unique design that not only anchors securely to your ears but also provides exceptional comfort. They come with interchangeable size sleeves in S, M, L, and XL, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your ears. The Mode headphones are not just about sound, but they also feature a microphone and remote, making them versatile for use with your cell phone. The 3.5mm L-Plug design ensures durability and compatibility with various music players that use a 3.5mm jack. In addition to excellent audio performance, these headphones sport a tangle-resistant cord and unique styling that embodies the Marshall legacy. Wrap it all up in an affordable price tag and you have the ultimate listening experience for anyone's budget.

Top Reason to Buy: Powerful audio, comfort, and style in a compact package, these headphones feature customized drivers that deliver high-output sound while minimizing distortion, ensuring that your music sounds as it was intended. In-ear design offers a secure fit, and with interchangeable size sleeves and an updated microphone design eliminates undesired feedback and microphonics, making phone calls crystal clear. The remote control simplifies music playback and call management – a single click to answer calls, hang up, play, or pause music, and double or triple clicks to fast forward or rewind tracks.

Best high-end in-ear: Sennheiser Audiophile IE 600 Wired Passive Noise Cancelling In-Ear Earbuds – Gray

The Sennheiser IE 600 earbuds are a testament to the pursuit of audiophile excellence. They offer an unparalleled listening experience with TrueResponse transducers that provide tonally neutral, true-to-life voicing and remarkably fast, impactful bass response. The unique dual-chamber absorber system removes masking resonances, enhancing treble clarity and extension. Specially developed membrane foil minimizes resonances and distortion, allowing intricate details in your music to shine through. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit for extended listening sessions. With a selection of silicone and memory foam ear adaptors in three sizes, you can create a perfect seal for high noise isolation. The adjustable ear hooks adapt to the natural shape of your ear, providing a tailored fit and a secure feel. Additionally, the IE 600 boasts exceptional build quality, featuring ZR01 amorphous zirconium housings that are ultra-resistant to corrosion and manufactured using a patented 3D printing process. The precision craftsmanship and Fidelity+ MMCX connectors ensure reliability and longevity, even after thousands of attachment cycles. If you're an audiophile seeking uncompromising sound quality, exquisite design, and lasting durability, the Sennheiser IE 600 is your gateway to an elevated listening experience.

Top Reason to Buy: Meticulously crafted and engineered, these earbuds deliver exquisitely neutral sound and exceptional durability. The IE 600 features 3D-printed housings made from ZR01 amorphous zirconium, a material renowned for its triple-hardness and bend resistance compared to steel, ensuring a lifetime of resilience and a premium aesthetic. Dual resonator chambers eliminate masking resonances, providing fidelity at its finest. Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducers offer a tonally neutral, true-to-life voicing and fast, impactful bass response.