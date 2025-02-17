We are in a new era of the WNBA, and the popularity of the sport has never been greater. That is largely due to all of the star talent in the league right now. For example, Caitlin Clark revolutionized the college game and is now making an impact for the Indiana Fever, and A'ja Wilson is dominating the sport and quickly becoming one of the greatest women's basketball players ever. There have been a lot of great players who have stepped on the hardwood throughout the league's history, so we want to see who ChatGPT ranks as the best WNBA players ever. So, check out the gallery to see what artificial intelligence has to say.

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 3× WNBA Champion (2007, 2009, 2014), 2× Finals MVP, 5× WNBA scoring champion, 6× Olympic Gold medalist, 11× All-Star.

Analysis : Taurasi is often regarded as the greatest player in WNBA history. Known for her scoring ability, leadership, and clutch performances, she has redefined the shooting guard position. She holds the WNBA record for most points scored and has been a dominant force for the Phoenix Mercury throughout her career. Her basketball IQ, ability to hit big shots, and versatility make her a living legend.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Diana Taurasi entered the NBA in 2004, and she is still going strong 20 seasons later. In a lot of ways, she is the WNBA's version of LeBron James (one of the greatest NBA players ever). Taurasi is the WNBA's all-time leader in scoring (10,646 points and counting), and until 2024, when she was surpassed by A'ja Wilson, she was responsible for the greatest single-season scoring output ever (25.29 points per game).

Retirement is likely right around the corner for the WNBA's G.O.A.T., but she has already accomplished so much in her career. While she only has one MVP nod to her name, she finished top 10 in voting in 13 of her first 16 seasons. She has also developed her game throughout her career, notably becoming a premier assister later in her career after winning five scoring titles earlier on.

2. Tamika Catchings

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 1× WNBA Champion (2012), 1× Finals MVP, 5× Defensive Player of the Year, 10× All-Star, 12× All-Defensive Team.

Analysis : Catchings was one of the most well-rounded players to ever play in the league. A fantastic defender and a potent scorer, her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor made her a cornerstone of the Indiana Fever. Her competitive spirit and leadership helped her secure a championship in 2012, and her defensive prowess is still unmatched.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

ClutchPoints is in agreeance with ChatGPT having Diana Taurasi and Tamika Catchings as the first and second greatest WNBA players ever. Catchings is the greatest defensive player ever. She turned eight steals titles into five Defensive Player of the Year trophies. Don't get it twisted, though. Catchings still thrived on the offensive end. She ranks fifth in all-time scoring with 7,380 career points.

3. Lisa Leslie

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 2× WNBA Champion (2001, 2002), 2× Finals MVP, 3× MVP, 2× Defensive Player of the Year, 8× All-Star, 4× All-Defensive Team.

Analysis : One of the most dominant players in WNBA history, Leslie was known for her scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking. She was a true pioneer for the league, being the first player to dunk in a WNBA game. Her ability to control the paint, both offensively and defensively, made her one of the best centers to ever play the game.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Similar to how Caitlin Clark has been a pioneer for women's basketball due to her deep shooting ability, Lisa Leslie helped grow the sport when she became the first WNBA player to dunk in a game. No feat could have better displayed her athletic prowess. Leslie is one of only four three-time MVP winners.

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 4× WNBA Champion (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020), 5× Olympic Gold medalist, 13× All-Star

Analysis : Known for her incredible passing and basketball IQ, Sue Bird is one of the best point guards to ever play in the WNBA. She led the Seattle Storm for over two decades, anchoring their offense with pinpoint passes and leadership. Her vision on the floor, combined with her leadership and clutch shooting, has made her a five-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the most successful players in the WNBA.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Sue Bird was a floor general who leads the WNBA in career assists with 3,234. Considering she only averaged 11.7 points per game for her career, this ranking seems a little bit high. Still, there is no denying her impact on the sport. Her team-first style of play led to a lot of winning, as evidenced by her four WNBA championships.

5. Cynthia Cooper

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 4× WNBA Champion (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), 2× MVP, 4× Finals MVP, 3× All-Star.

Analysis : Cooper was a dominant scorer and one of the first WNBA superstars, leading the Houston Comets to four championships in the league's first few seasons. Her scoring, especially in clutch moments, was legendary, and she set the standard for future generations of players. Cooper’s success in both the regular season and the playoffs cemented her as one of the best.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Had the WNBA been founded earlier, Cynthia Cooper likely would have gone down as the best WNBA player ever. The league wasn't formed until her age 34 season, yet she went out and won the league's first four championships. After four seasons, retirement/a very brief WNBA return limited her to only four more games after that dominant four-year stretch, but Cooper was certainly the league's first megastar. The fact that she was only a 5-foot-10 guard but still dominated well past her athletic prime/collegiate days should go to show you just how talented she was.

6. Maya Moore

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 4× WNBA Champion (2015, 2017, 2019), 1× MVP, 1× Finals MVP, 6× All-Star, 2× All-Defensive Team.

Analysis : Maya Moore’s game was a blend of athleticism, shooting, and basketball intelligence. Over her career with the Minnesota Lynx, she was an unstoppable force, especially in the postseason. Moore's ability to dominate on both ends of the court, whether scoring or defending, made her one of the most complete players in WNBA history. Her championship success further solidifies her legacy.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Maya Moore was another player who fans didn't get to see perform for as long as they'd hope, but she made a huge impact in her prime nonetheless. Before pursuing social justice reform issues, Moore racked up four championships and six All-Star appearances. Her Minnesota Lynx were the WNBA's second dynasty after Cooper's Houston Comets before them.

Moore could do it all on the basketball court. She was a dominant scorer and great athlete, but her IQ and playmaking abilities were elite, too.

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 3× WNBA Champion (2018, 2020, 2024), 2× MVP, 2× Finals MVP, 6× All-Star, 6× All-Defensive Team.

Analysis : Stewart has quickly become one of the best players in the league, with her combination of scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking. She led the Seattle Storm to two championships in just a few years and has established herself as a leader on both ends of the floor. Stewart is known for her versatility, playing multiple positions with ease, and her impressive postseason performances.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

After two championships with the Seattle Storm earlier in her career, Breanna Stewart won her third championship on a new team last season: The New York Liberty. That proved that she would thrive regardless of where she is playing because the Liberty had never won the championship before that.

Stewart will forever be known for her prolific collegiate career at UConn (four NCAA championships), but she isn't far off from surpassing her college success at the professional level. She can bang inside on both sides of the ball, but she also has a perimeter game on offense. Stewart is only 30-years-old, so the sky is the limit for the defending champion.

8. Sheryl Swoopes

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 4× WNBA Champion (1997, 1998, 2000), 3× MVP, 6× All-Star, 2× All-Defensive Team.

Analysis : Swoopes was one of the WNBA’s original stars, known for her all-around game. A fierce defender, a dynamic scorer, and a great playmaker, she was the prototype for the modern wing player. Swoopes had the ability to guard multiple positions and had a knack for making big plays in crucial moments. She was an essential part of the Houston Comets’ dynasty in the early years of the league.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Another member of the Houston Comets in their dynasty days, Sheryl Swoopes, was actually the first WNBA player ever signed. Her teammate Cynthia Cooper might have been the top option to start their respective career, but Swoopes would continue to get better long after Cooper retired.

Swoopes ended up with three MVPs and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. The two-time scoring champion had great accolades, as did her legendary teammate, but she also had better longevity. For that reason, we think Swoopes should rank even higher on this list.

9. Elena Delle Donne

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 1× WNBA Champion (2019), 2× MVP, 7× All-Star

Analysis : Delle Donne is one of the most unique players in WNBA history due to her combination of size (6'5″) and skill. A highly effective scorer both inside and outside, she can stretch the floor with her shooting and finish in the paint. Delle Donne’s MVP seasons were a testament to her dominant play on both sides of the court. Her championship in 2019 with the Washington Mystics further solidified her place among the greats.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

The recently retired Elena Delle Donne had a WNBA career worth remembering. She had the size to compete with elite bigs, but her skill level and shooting touch allowed her to play outside as well. It culminated in two MVPs and seven All-Star appearances. The statistic that most illustrates her uniqueness is the fact that she is the WNBA's only 50-40-90 club member. Her career 93.7% mark from the charity stripe is also a WNBA record.

10. Tina Thompson

ChatGPT's reasoning:

Career Highlights : 4× WNBA Champion (1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), 9× All-Star

Analysis : Thompson was one of the league’s best forwards and a crucial part of the Houston Comets’ success in the early years of the WNBA. Known for her scoring, rebounding, and defense, Thompson was an all-around player who could impact the game in many ways. She was a consistent force for over a decade in the league and helped pave the way for future generations of players.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

The third member of the legendary Houston Comets of the late 20th century/early 2000s is Tina Thompson. Because she was the third member of that team's big three, she can't rank any higher than Cynthia Cooper or Sheryl Swoopes, but she does deserve recognition as one of the best WNBA players ever.

Thompson is the only player on this list without an MVP, but that is really only because of the talent she was playing alongside. She still made nine All-Star Games and three First-Team All-WNBA rosters.