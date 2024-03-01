Actress Bethany Joy Lenz has revealed the harrowing details of her decade-long involvement in a cult, shedding light on her experiences in her upcoming memoir “Dinner for Vampires,” per Hollywoodreporter. Lenz, best known for her role in “One Tree Hill,” took to Instagram to share the cover of her memoir, also disclosing the name of the church covenant that ensnared her – The Big House Family.
In a heartfelt message, Lenz expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her story, describing it as a journey of forgiveness and resilience. She emphasized the importance of addressing manipulation and finding solace in the midst of heartache.
“Dinner for Vampires” chronicles Lenz's clandestine life within the cult, delving into the gradual transformation of the Bible study group she initially sought refuge in. What began as a haven for Hollywood creatives evolved into a web of manipulation, abuse, and fear under the guise of religious commitment.
The memoir reveals how Lenz fell under the control of a domineering minister, who manipulated her into marrying one of his sons and siphoned millions of her TV income without her knowledge.
Lenz's disclosure comes after a candid conversation on Southern Living's podcast, Biscuits & Jam, where she disclosed her involvement in the cult and the support she received from her “One Tree Hill” co-stars upon breaking free from its grasp.
Despite her success in acting, Lenz acknowledged her blind spot and the complexities of navigating her involvement in the cult while pursuing her career.
Lenz's memoir is set to be released on October 22, offering readers a glimpse into her tumultuous journey and the resilience that ultimately led her to break free from the confines of the cult.