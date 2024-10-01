The Impact: Atlanta is returning to BET+ for a new season. The original docuseries produced by Quality Control and Lionsgate is back for a third season. Some of the original cast will return for season three. The success of The Impact: Atlanta led to a spin-off, The Impact: New York, which featured DreamDoll, mother and daughter Bernice and Ashley Marie Burgos, Cleotrapa, and Ella Rodriguez.

Executive producers for season three include Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, Brian Sher, Karam Gill, Gennifer Gardiner, Yessica Garcia, Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, James Knox, Treiva Williams, and Melanie Collier-Lodge.

Series Synopsis

The Impact: Atlanta explores the lives of prominent influential trendsetters in Atlanta. With each post, this multi-talented group of social media influencers and rappers has successfully turned clicks and likes into multimillion-dollar businesses, influencing and reshaping the culture while propelling themselves to the status of ultimate VIPs and cultural icons. By exposing their true selves underneath their flashy exterior, they showcase an emerging generation of Black entrepreneurs who are shattering stereotypes and paving the way for success.

Cast

Ari Fletcher: Model, social media influencer, and owner of Remedy by Ari and Remedy Swim

Karlae: Entrepreneur, rapper, model, and influencer

Tuson Jewell: A multifaceted artist and emerging actor

Lightskinkeisha: Talented rapper and actress

Tori Brixx: DJ, artist, TV host, and beauty and lifestyle influencer

Gloss Up: A Southern rapper on her way to the top

Coco Vango: Clothing designer, artist, printing producer, and fiancé of Lightskinkeisha

Daybella: Entrepreneur and social media influencer

Sir Julien: Owner of the Gen-Z-led digital marketing brand management company, Viral Management

Phreshy: Award-winning publicist, lifestyle specialist, and event curator

When and Where to Watch

Season three of The Impact: Atlanta airs Thursday, October 17 with a two-episode premiere on BET+. The eight-episode season will continue with one episode each Thursday, with the finale on November 28, 2024.