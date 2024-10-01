The Impact: Atlanta is returning to BET+ for a new season. The original docuseries produced by Quality Control and Lionsgate is back for a third season. Some of the original cast will return for season three. The success of The Impact: Atlanta led to a spin-off, The Impact: New York, which featured DreamDoll, mother and daughter Bernice and Ashley Marie Burgos, Cleotrapa, and Ella Rodriguez.
Executive producers for season three include Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee, Brian Sher, Karam Gill, Gennifer Gardiner, Yessica Garcia, Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, James Knox, Treiva Williams, and Melanie Collier-Lodge.
Series Synopsis
The Impact: Atlanta explores the lives of prominent influential trendsetters in Atlanta. With each post, this multi-talented group of social media influencers and rappers has successfully turned clicks and likes into multimillion-dollar businesses, influencing and reshaping the culture while propelling themselves to the status of ultimate VIPs and cultural icons. By exposing their true selves underneath their flashy exterior, they showcase an emerging generation of Black entrepreneurs who are shattering stereotypes and paving the way for success.
Cast
Ari Fletcher: Model, social media influencer, and owner of Remedy by Ari and Remedy Swim
Karlae: Entrepreneur, rapper, model, and influencer
Tuson Jewell: A multifaceted artist and emerging actor
Lightskinkeisha: Talented rapper and actress
Tori Brixx: DJ, artist, TV host, and beauty and lifestyle influencer
Gloss Up: A Southern rapper on her way to the top
Coco Vango: Clothing designer, artist, printing producer, and fiancé of Lightskinkeisha
Daybella: Entrepreneur and social media influencer
Sir Julien: Owner of the Gen-Z-led digital marketing brand management company, Viral Management
Phreshy: Award-winning publicist, lifestyle specialist, and event curator
When and Where to Watch
Season three of The Impact: Atlanta airs Thursday, October 17 with a two-episode premiere on BET+. The eight-episode season will continue with one episode each Thursday, with the finale on November 28, 2024.