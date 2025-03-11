ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a Big East Tournament matchup between DePaul and Georgetown. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Georgetown prediction and pick.

In the Big East tournament opener, DePaul faces Georgetown, a rematch of their recent regular-season finale. DePaul, led by Isaiah Rivera's versatile play, seeks to extend its momentum after back-to-back wins. Georgetown, driven by Micah Peavy's scoring prowess, aims to bounce back from a road loss. The Hoyas' strong rebounding and Peavy's double-double potential pose a challenge for the Blue Demons. DePaul's hot shooting will be crucial in this matchup, as they look to upset the higher-seeded Hoyas and advance in the tournament. Expect a competitive contest with both teams hungry for a postseason win.

Here are the DePaul-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of DraftKings

Big East Tournament Odds: DePaul-Georgetown Odds

DePaul: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +154

Georgetown: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -185

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Georgetown

Time: 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul enters the Big East Tournament matchup against Georgetown on a high note, having secured back-to-back wins, including a recent victory over the Hoyas. This momentum, combined with their strong performance in their last meeting, positions them well for an upset. In their regular-season finale, DePaul showcased impressive shooting, converting over 50% of their three-point attempts, which was pivotal in securing an 83-77 win. Isaiah Rivera's leadership, with 21 points and nine rebounds, was instrumental in this victory. Additionally, DePaul's balanced scoring, with five players in double figures, highlights their depth and ability to adapt to different defensive strategies. Given these factors, DePaul is well-equipped to challenge Georgetown's defense and maintain their scoring pace.

Georgetown, despite Micah Peavy's strong individual performances, has struggled with consistency, particularly on the road. In their last outing against DePaul, Peavy led with 29 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Blue Demons' hot shooting. DePaul's ability to spread the scoring load and capitalize on Georgetown's defensive vulnerabilities makes them a formidable opponent. Moreover, DePaul's recent success against Georgetown, having gone 2-0 against them this season, suggests they have the Hoyas' number. With DePaul's momentum and proven ability to outscore Georgetown, they are poised not only to win but also to cover the spread. Their strong team dynamics and recent form make them a compelling choice for an upset in the Big East Tournament's opening round. As DePaul seeks to extend their winning streak, they have the potential to surprise many by advancing past the Hoyas once again.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown is poised to bounce back against DePaul in the Big East Tournament, leveraging their strong team dynamics and recent performances. Despite losing their last meeting 83-77, the Hoyas have shown resilience, particularly with Micah Peavy's consistent scoring, averaging 22.7 points over the last ten games13. Georgetown's ability to outrebound DePaul, as seen in their previous matchup, could be crucial in controlling the tempo of the game. Additionally, the Hoyas' balanced offense, led by Malik Mack's playmaking, will challenge DePaul's defense, which allows 45.6% shooting from the field13. Georgetown's experience in close games, coupled with their strong non-conference record, suggests they can adapt to tournament pressure.

Georgetown's spread of -3.5 points is manageable given their recent form and the competitive nature of their previous matchups with DePaul. The Hoyas have a strong record against the spread this season, with a 17-13 ATS record, indicating their ability to perform under pressure. DePaul, while having momentum from their recent win, has struggled with consistency throughout the season, particularly on the road. Their 3-7 record over the last ten games, averaging only 66.8 points per contest, highlights their vulnerability away from home. With Georgetown's home-court advantage neutralized in a neutral venue like Madison Square Garden, their superior overall performance and Peavy's scoring prowess should give them the edge needed to beat and cover the spread against DePaul. The Hoyas' ability to adjust and respond after a loss positions them well for a strong tournament showing.

Final DePaul-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

In the Big East Tournament matchup between DePaul and Georgetown, Georgetown will win and cover the spread. Despite DePaul's recent momentum, Georgetown's Micah Peavy and their rebounding advantage will be decisive. The Hoyas have shown resilience in close games and have a strong record against the spread. DePaul's inconsistency away from home and Georgetown's ability to adapt under pressure will give the Hoyas the edge needed to secure a victory. With a balanced offense and Peavy's scoring, Georgetown should outperform DePaul, covering the spread and advancing in the tournament. Expect a competitive but Hoyas-led contest.

Final DePaul-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown -3.5 (-112), Over 144.5 (-115)