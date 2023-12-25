Beyoncé's childhood home which is located in Houston, Texas has caught on fire. The blaze happened on Christmas Day.

Beyoncé's childhood home has caught on fire. The home is located in her home city of Houston where the house went a blaze on Christmas Day. According to TMZ, the house caught on fire at 2 AM where a couple and their two young kids live. They were able to evacuate according to the site and no one was injured.

First responders were able to take the fire out of the two-story home in 10 minutes. The reason behind the fire has not been disclosed at this time. The house is located in the Third Ward and was put up for sale in 2019. Beyoncé's parents Tina Knowles and Matthew Knowles bought the home in 1981 and moved prior to the birth of their second daughter Solange Knowles in 1986. The home has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a home by Beyoncé has caught on fire. Back in 2021, Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z's New Orleans mansion caught on fire.

The home had seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and was originally a Presbyterian church then was re-purposed as a ballet school. For this incident, the house was categorized as simple arson but the fire alarm saved the home from anymore damage. According to TMZ at the time, it took 22 firefighters to get the fire out.

In 2015, the listed owner for the New Orleans mansion was Sugarcane Park LLC. The mailing address is an exact match for the Renaissance creator's Parkwood Entertainment. However, three months after the fire, Beyoncé and Jay-Z put the home up for sale.