Tina Knowles, the mother of global superstar Beyoncé, has made the difficult decision to end her second marriage to actor Richard Lawson. After 8 years of marriage, Tina filed for divorce in court, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation, which was listed as Tuesday in court documents, TMZ learns.

The 69-year-old fashion designer wasted no time, heading straight to court on Wednesday to file for divorce. According to reports from PEOPLE, Tina has requested that the court refrain from awarding spousal support to either party and has also asked for her name to be legally restored to Celestine Knowles.

Tina Knowles and Richard exchanged vows on a yacht in Newport Beach, California, on April 12, 2015, marking the second marriage for both individuals. The couple began dating in 2013 and seemed to have a strong and loving relationship throughout their marriage.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, Tina's previous marriage to Beyoncé and Solange Knowles' father, Mathew Knowles, came to an end in 2009 after over three decades together. The divorce was finalized in 2011, leading Tina to find happiness again with Richard.

The couple shared many beautiful moments together, as seen in Tina's Instagram posts. In March, she shared a picture from a Vanity Fair Oscar Party, expressing her joy in the caption. However, despite the appearances of happiness, the decision to divorce was made.

Tina spoke openly about her relationship with Richard during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show last April. She shared that reuniting with Richard, whom she had known for 40 years, felt like a gift from God. After going through a devastating divorce after 33 years of marriage, Tina had prayed for another chance at love, and finding Richard brought her that hope.