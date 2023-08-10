While Beyoncé is obviously the main attraction at the Renaissance World Tour, fans couldn't help but swoon over her bodyguard. And no, it's not her infamous head of security, Julius de Boer.

While Beyoncé was performing “Energy” in Washington D.C. over the weekend, a video of the superstar's bodyguard reacting to the lyrics “Big wave in the room, the crowd gon' move/Look around everybody on mute” line went viral.

“The security looked so impressed with that ‘Mute,'” the fan captioned the video.

The security looked so impressed with that “Mute” 😂 pic.twitter.com/sUuR8MP9KT — Hermiden (@IChoseViolencee) August 7, 2023

The crowd also impressed Beyoncé because she named the city the “EERBODY ON MUTE WAR WINNER,” according to her website.

It didn't take long for fans to find out who the handsome security guard was in the photos. James Plaza, one of the many men protecting Queen Bey on the tour, is a professional body builder according to his Instagram per Entertainment Tonight. The security detail is not shy about showing off his fitness progression either.

Plaza's Instagram has since gone private but he posted a photo of his progress according to the outlet with this caption, “Seeing people’s prep and post show posts are killing me, I would love to compete this year but being away with work for most of the year means this physique will have to do for now…. #bodybuilding #instamood #followforfollowback #dadbod #selfie #gymmotivation #maintenance #masterspro,” he wrote.

After tonight's show in Charlotte, NC, Beyoncé will be hitting Atlanta for three nights and will be in Florida for performances in Tampa and Miami.