The expectation for the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners is that both programs will leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2025. That is still the projected date of departure for Texas and Oklahoma despite recent murmurs about the two schools potentially leaving earlier than expected, according to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, per Steve Johnson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“At Big 12 media days, commissioner Brett Yormark says Oklahoma and Texas are committed to staying in the league until 2025.”

Yormak had earlier said that he is open to entertaining the idea of an early Big 12 exit for Texas and Oklahoma, though both of the schools’ athletic directors — Chris Del Conte of the Longhorns and Joe Castiglione of the Sooners — followed that up by saying they are sticking with the original schedule.

Via Dave Wilson of ESPN:

“Despite incoming Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark saying he would be willing to seek out a “win-win scenario” for Texas and Oklahoma to depart the conference early, the two schools’ athletic directors said on Monday that nothing has changed on a potential exit date. The SEC has said Texas and Oklahoma will join the league on July 1, 2025, but there has been speculation that they could or would prefer to join earlier. Yormark said at Big 12 media days last week that he was open to an amicable breakup.”

The Big 12 losing both Texas and Oklahoma is going to be a huge change in the world of college sports. These are two conference powerhouses with notable football and basketball programs and how the Big 12 will survive after 2025 without the Longhorns and the Sooners will be an interesting one to monitor in the future.