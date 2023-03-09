The Oklahoma State Cowboys take on the Texas Longhorns. Our Big 12 Tournament odds series has our Oklahoma State Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oklahoma State Texas.

This game is a must-win for Oklahoma State if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament. The Cowboys took care of Oklahoma in Wednesday’s first round at the Big 12 Tournament. That game was merely for the purpose of staying alive and putting themselves in position. This is the true “get over the hump” game. If OSU wins, it is probably in the field. If OSU loses, it is probably out. The Cowboys have simply lost too many games to be in the field if they can’t add a big quality win here. Texas is likely to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. For a team which is squarely on the bubble, this is the kind of moment which makes the selection committee’s task pretty simple: Did this team win a big game against a quality opponent on a neutral floor? This is whole point of conference tournaments: providing neutral-site games for moderately decent teams which need to make a late statement and a final argument to prove that they belong in the NCAA Tournament.

Texas has worn out Oklahoma State this season, but OSU just needs to win this one time to likely achieve its goal of making the field of 68. It should be a fascinating game in Kansas City.

Here are the Oklahoma State-Texas Big 12 Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Oklahoma State-Texas Odds

Oklahoma State Cowboys: +6.5 (-110)

Texas Longhorns: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oklahoma State vs. Texas

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State is a capable team with players who can get buckets. Kalib Boone, John-Michael Wright, and Bryce Thompson all have the ability to give coach Mike Boynton exactly what he needs in big situations. Oklahoma State did defeat Iowa State on the road in February and has collected some other wins which put the Cowboys close to the NCAA Tournament before a series of losses (Baylor, Kansas State, West Virginia) made their path a lot harder. Yet, the Cowboys know that if they win this one game, they will probably be on the good side of the bubble heading into Selection Sunday. The spread is more than slight at 6.5 points. The idea that this game will be close sounds a lot more convincing than the idea that Texas is going to run away with this. Texas has done a lot of great work this season, and the Longhorns will indeed be a very high seed at the NCAA Tournament, but they simply don’t need this game the way Oklahoma State needs it. The Cowboys will play with more energy and more passion, and that will certainly enable them to play the game close, if not win it outright.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Oklahoma State Cowboys hope to be in the NCAA Tournament, but they have been noticeably inconsistent. Just when it seems they are getting the hang of it, they lose a few games. One thing which has hampered OSU is injuries. Moussa Cisse is far from fully healthy in the paint. Avery Anderson is a dynamic scorer, but he is out. Also, Oklahoma State was penalized by the NCAA with scholarship limitations. The Cowboys are playing with 11 scholarship players instead of 12, and that has limited their options this season. They just don’t have as much of a margin for error as they would if the scholarship limitations had not existed.

Texas, meanwhile, wants to win the Big 12 Tournament after falling one game short of tying Kansas for a share of the regular-season championship. Marcus Carr, Sir’ Jabari Rice, and the rest of the Longhorns have real incentive to want to go hard in Kansas City and cut down some nets.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State has everything to play for. Texas has some incentive, but OSU’s season is on the line and the Cowboys are getting a lot of points. Take Oklahoma State.

Final Oklahoma State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +6.5