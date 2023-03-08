The No. 10-seed Oklahoma Sooners (15-16) face the No. 7-seed Oklahoma State Cowboys (17-14) in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. Action tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with an Oklahoma-Oklahoma State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Oklahoma won two of their last three games to close out the year and earned the No. 10 seed after finishing 5-13 in the Big 12. The Sooners covered 47% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Oklahoma State lost five of their last six games to end the regular season but still secured the No. 7 seed thanks to finishing 8-10 in the Big 12. The Cowboys covered 48% of their games while 52% went over. This will be the third meeting of the season between the in-state rivals. Oklahoma State won both prior matchups by double-digits.

Here are the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Odds

Oklahoma: +0.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State: -0.5 (-110)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma has been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country and has a peculiar resume. The Sooners went 10-3 outside of their conference and picked up notable wins over Alabama, Florida, and Nebraska. However, they struggled mightily in the Big 12 and failed to pick up consecutive wins one time. Still, the Sooners played most teams tough and as a result, they slot in at No. 51 in KenPom and No. 65 in NET. That being said, Oklahoma’s only chance of making the NCAA Tournament would be winning the Big 12.

Oklahoma is led by senior Gary Sherfield. The 6’2″ guard paces the team with 16.1 PPG and is far and away their most impactful outside shooter. The Nevada transfer averages 2.6 threes per game and shoots a stellar 40.3% from three. He is coming off one of his best games of the season in their most recent win over TCU where he drained four threes en route to 20 points. That being said, Oklahoma State held him in check this season as he averaged just 14.5 PPG on 36% shooting.

The X-factor for the Sooners tonight is senior big man Tanner Groves. Groves averages 10.1 PPG for Oklahoma while pacing the team with 7.0 RPG and 1.0 blocks per game. While he cooled off significantly after a hot start to the season, the stretch-big is coming off a monster performance against TCU when he scored 23 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State has had an up-and-down season culminated by losing five of their last six games entering the conference tournament. The Cowboys went 9-4 outside of the Big 12 with notable wins over DePaul, Sam Houston State, and Wichita State. After a rough 1-4 start in the Big 12, the Cowboys bounced back and won seven of eight games in the middle of the season before their recent skid. Oklahoma State slots in at No. 40 in KenPom and No. 43 in NET. The Cowboys are firmly on the bubble and will likely need at least one or two wins in the Big 12 tournament in order to make the big dance.

Oklahoma State features a balanced attack on the offensive end as four players average over 10 points per game. Junior Bryce Thompson leads the Cowboys in scoring with 11.9 PPG. The 6’6″ guard is a strong outside shooter who averages 1.7 threes per game on 37% shooting. Additionally, he is coming off a big game against Texas Tech when he scored 19 points and dished out four assists. He saw similar success in their earlier wins over Oklahoma, averaging 15 PPG, 4.5 APG, and 7.5 RPG in two games.

Thompson is hardly the only offensive weapon for the Cowboys as senior Kalib Boone is right behind Thompson in the scoring department. Boone averages 11.5 PPG and 5.1 RPG while shooting an incredibly efficient 60% from the floor. He found a good deal of success against Oklahoma, averaging 16.5 PPG and 5.5 RPG. While his playing time fluctuated to close out the year, expect the Cowboys to give Boone all the minutes he can handle with their season on the line.

Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

Oklahoma State appears to have the advantage in this one considering they won both regular season meetings rather comfortably. That being said, it’s hard enough to beat the same team twice in one season – let alone three times. Considering Oklahoma’s variance throughout the season and Oklahoma State’s proximity to the tournament, I’ll stick with the Cowboys in what should be a nail-biter.

Final Oklahoma-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State (-110)