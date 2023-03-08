The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Our Big 12 Tournament odds series has our Texas Tech West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech West Virginia.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have to win the Big 12 Tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. There might be a slight outside chance they can make the Big Dance with a run to the final on Saturday, but realistically, they have to go all the way. What adds to the difficulty of the week for Texas Tech is that head coach Mark Adams got suspended for the whole Big 12 Tournament. He was suspended for making a racially insensitive comment to a player. Corey Williams will take over the team. Maybe the Red Raiders will respond well to Williams’ instructions and guidance, but this is obviously not the scenario a team ever wants when it enters a conference tournament and is playing the most important games of a season which is about to end.

Here are the Texas Tech-West Virginia Big 12 Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Big 12 Tournament Odds: Texas Tech-West Virginia Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +3.5 (-102)

West Virginia Mountaineers: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas Tech vs. West Virginia

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Texas Tech-West Virginia LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

Texas Tech is playing to extend its season. That is a powerful motivator. The Mark Adams controversy could be a problem, but Corey Williams might be able to get the most out of this team and do things Adams failed to do. You might think the Adams situation gives you an obvious reason to pick West Virginia, but before you do that, realize that it could work exactly in the opposite direction. This isn’t the slam-dunk betting situation you might think it is for West Virginia. Texas Tech could actually respond well here and play better than ever.

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread

The Mountaineers are going to enter this game with a ton of confidence. They have become more resilient team the past month. West Virginia has played its way into the NCAA Tournament in recent weeks, coming on strong after looking like an NIT team in late January and very early February. Winning at Iowa State and then at home against Kansas State over the past week probably put the Mountaineers in the field. This is not a team others want to see in their NCAA Tournament bracket one week from now. Bob Huggins in March? West Virginia is beginning to look like West Virginia again.

Texas Tech has had a very rough ride in the Big 12 Conference this season. The Red Raiders just haven’t been able to find a level of play they can hang onto. This Tech team has never been able to sustain a groove for a few weeks, producing an occasional great game but not being able to rediscover the winning identity it had last season, when it made the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Final Texas Tech-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Texas Tech might play well for Corey Williams, but even if you think Tech is actually going to put forth a good game, the counterpoint is that West Virginia is on a roll, playing its best ball of the season. Take West Virginia here.

Final Texas Tech-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -3.5