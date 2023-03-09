The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Kansas Jayhawks. Check out our Big 12 Tournament odds series for our West Virginia Kansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch West Virginia Kansas.

The Kansas Jayhawks have made the case that they should be the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament, more than Houston and Alabama. Houston and Alabama have arguments to make, but Kansas has the most Quad 1 wins of any team in the country. The Jayhawks have won the Big 12 Conference in a year when the Big 12 is once again the toughest top-to-bottom league in the United States. Bill Self just keeps doing remarkable work each season. This year, he does not have the big-time low-post hammer which the Jayhawks usually need to be their best selves. There are some noticeable limitations on the roster, but Self has managed to work around them and still thrive. Coming off a national championship last season, it was natural to expect a dip in KU’s overall performance, and there have been times this season when Kansas did look noticeably inadequate, particularly when TCU went into Phog Allen Fieldhouse and blew the Jayhawks out of the water. Yet, Kansas was able to bounce back from those lower moments. It won on the road at TCU to gain revenge on the Horned Frogs. KU used a huge second half to wipe out a big deficit against Baylor. The Jayhawks have answered so many challenges, and so here they are, the top seed at the Big 12 Tournament with a chance to gain the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness if they can win this event.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the West Virginia-Kansas Big 12 Tournament odds.

Big 12 Tournament Odds: West Virginia-Kansas Odds

West Virginia Mountaineers: +4.5 (-110)

Kansas Jayhawks: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How To Watch West Virginia vs. Kansas

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. PT

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Mountaineers have been playing great ball of late. They lost their first five games in Big 12 play this season but have dramatically turned things around under coach Bob Huggins. Role players such as Erik Stevenson have caught fire and are shooting the ball with confidence. The Mountaineers regularly play great defense, but now they are getting better and more consistent at the offensive end of the floor. This has become a really good and tough team, a group West Virginia fans recognize as a true Bob Huggins-coached team which is capable of making life miserable for opponents. This is a team no one wants to face in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Why Kansas Could Cover the Spread

Bill Self simply gets the job done. How does anyone bet against this man in Big 12 Conference games? Kansas finds a way through the toughest path and the toughest conference in college basketball. We say this just about every year, no matter the circumstances or particular details attached to a larger season. Jalen Wilson is the real deal. Dajuan Harris is right there with him as a core performer who is asked to do a lot, and who delivers the goods. Kansas has real incentive to play well at this tournament because it can get the No. 1 overall seed and a better, more favorable bracket on Selection Sunday.

Stay away from this one. It’s easy to envision winning scenarios for both teams.

Final West Virginia-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -4.5