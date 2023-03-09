The DePaul Blue Demons take on the Xavier Musketeers. Our Big East Tournament odds series has our DePaul Xavier prediction and pick. Find out how to watch DePaul Xavier.

This is a game which seems like a mismatch, given that Xavier finished second in the Big East behind regular-season champion Marquette, while DePaul avoided finishing in last place only because Georgetown existed. Yet, one must point out that DePaul did beat Xavier earlier this season. Yes, the game was on DePaul’s home floor, but one could make the claim that Xavier has no business losing to DePaul on any floor in any location.

Xavier seems to have a Sweet 16 capability thanks to coach Sean Miller, who led Xavier to multiple Sweet 16s and guided the Musketeers to the Elite Eight in 2008, when they lost to the Kevin Love-Russell Westbrook UCLA juggernaut which reached the Final Four. Miller came back to Xavier after his controversial exit from Arizona. He has picked up right where he left off, not needing one year to transition or rebuild. He has immediately reloaded with a balanced lineup which can play both inside and outside.

DePaul just hasn’t been able to gain traction under coach Tony Stubblefield. There are occasional glimmers of hope and promise, as shown in the win over Xavier, but the Blue Demons just can’t sustain quality, and that is the puzzle Stubblefield needs to be able to solve before too long in Chicago.

Here are the DePaul-Xavier Big East Tournament odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

Big East Tournament Odds: DePaul-Xavier Odds

DePaul Blue Demons: +12.5 (-110)

Xavier Musketeers: -12.5 (-110)

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How To Watch DePaul vs. Xavier

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch DePaul-Xavier LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why DePaul Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Demons were down four points to Seton Hall in the first round of the Big East Tournament, and then got a score, a steal, and then go-ahead free throws to win the game. That kind of escape in a conference tournament can really inject some life and belief into a team which had been struggling. It could be just the tonic this team needs to begin to play better on a more reliable and consistent basis. Keep in mind that the spread is very large. DePaul could lose by 11 and still cover. The Blue Demons are playing to avoid the end of their season. Xavier doesn’t have nearly as much urgency or incentive in this game, and yet Xavier could still win this game by six or seven points in a sleepy performance. You would still cash in if you bet on DePaul to cover.

Why Xavier Could Cover The Spread

DePaul got lucky against Seton Hall with that rally in the final 10 seconds. It could give the Blue Demons a quick emotional lift for the first eight to 10 minutes of this game, but over 40 minutes, we all know who the better team is, and it’s not even a close call. Plus, the reality that Xavier has already lost to DePaul once this season makes it far less likely that Xavier will lose twice. More than that, it makes it very unlikely Xavier will go through the motions in this game. You should see the Muskies play hard out of the gate and try to be efficient so that they save energy for a much tougher Big East Tournament semifinal game on Friday night in New York.

Final DePaul-Xavier Prediction & Pick

Xavier seems like the obvious pick here, but DePaul could gain an emotional boost from its comeback against Seton Hall. Relative to the spread, it’s not easy to make a choice here. Stay away.

Final DePaul-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -12.5