The BIG3 is back in action on Saturday from Memphis, Tennessee as we bring you our prediction and pick for the first game of the six-game slate. 3 Headed Monsters (1-2) will be taking on Trilogy (1-2) in a pivotal matchup for both teams. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our 3 Headed Monsters-Trilogy prediction and pick.

The 3 Headed Monsters come into this game off a loss to 3's Company last week. At 1-2, they'll need this win more than ever to keep their championship hopes alive. Reggie Evans is back in their lineup and they'll look to upset the reigning champs as underdogs in this one.

Trilogy comes into this game off a loss to Power last week. They were plagued by injuries and the loss of their captain, forcing them to find a replacement and play the game short-handed. There's no telling whether James White will be back in action, but it's certain that Trilogy will be highly motivated to win this game.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: 3 Headed Monsters-Trilogy Odds

3 Headed Monsters: +2.5 (-110)

Trilogy: -2.5 (-110)

Over 92.5: -110

Under 92.5: -110

How to Watch 3 Headed Monsters vs. Trilogy

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why 3 Headed Monsters Will Win

The 3 Headed Monsters ran into a brick wall of a 3's Company team last week and will hope to turn their fortunes around this week. They reintegrated Reggie Evans back into their lineup and it's come with its positives. He's a tremendous presence in the paint and plays very tough defense. The offensive production is an issue, however, and Evans fails to provide proper flow with the unit when he's on the floor.

Still, the 3 Headed Monsters will be the longer team in this matchup and should look to hang back on the boards and dominate the rebounding department. Evans will look to be their catalyst on the defensive end while they look towards Rashard Lewis to get them going from deep. If they can hit their shots and be aggressive on the boards, they should win this game.

Why Trilogy Will Win

Captain James White had to miss the last game for Trilogy and Ryan Carter had to step in for him. Carter had trouble getting any offense going against the size of the Power squad and should look to once again play facilitator if he has to fill in this week. They didn't have a bad game last week, but their size continues to be a problem in the rebounding department and in their offense. They'll need to improve their ball movement and work through Isaiah Briscoe like they did in weeks past.

The Trilogy shot just 4-11 from behind the arc in their last game. They'll need to see those numbers improve to have a chance at bouncing back this week. There's no telling who will be healthy and playing for Trilogy this week, so they'll have to make due with what they have. One certainty is that their defense will have to be on point when dealing with the physicality of the 3 Headed Monsters.

Final 3 Headed Monsters-Trilogy Prediction & Pick

The Trilogy haven't been playing like the champions they are and there's no certainty that we'll see their full lineup in this game today. The 3 Headed Monsters will be the much more physical team down low and it could present some problems for Trilogy. With the prediction, let's go with the 3 Headed Monsters to get this win as size continues to be a deciding factor in these games.

Final 3 Headed Monsters-Trilogy Prediction & Pick: 3 Headed Monsters +2.5 (-110)