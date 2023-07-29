We're back with another prediction and pick for the final week of the BIG3 Regular Season. The action wraps from Boston as this game will be featured live on CBS. The Killer 3's (3-2) will take on the Triplets (4-1) as both top teams look to dial it in before the playoffs. Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Killer 3's-Triplets prediction and pick.

The Killer 3's come into this game off a tough loss to the Enemies. It's clear that this team will only go as far as Franklin Session takes them and when he had an off-game last week, it showed on the scoreboards. They're hoping to lean on their defense once again, which has been the best in the BIG3 this year.

The Triplets come into this one riding high after beating the winless Aliens. The game was a bit closer than anticipated through the first half, but the Triplets turned the heat up and ran away with a convincing win. They iced the Aliens out of the playoffs and are looking good heading into Week 6 as the top team in the power rankings.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Killer 3's-Triplets Odds

Killer 3's: +3.5 (-110)

Triplets: -3.5 (-110)

Over (91.5): -113

Under (91.5): -113

How to Watch Killer 3's vs. Triplets

TV: CBS

Stream: BIG3.com

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

Why Killer 3's Will Win

The Killer 3's have been the best defensive team in the league this year. Through five weeks, they've allowed just 207 point, the fewest in the league. They also have the largest winning margin in the league and have kept each one of their losses close. If they can continue to sharpen their defense, they could be a team no one wants to face in the playoffs.

As far as their offense goes, they're led by Frank Nitty and the way he spaces the floor. He's quick to drive to the hoop and is usually the Killer 3's leading scorer. He also does a great job dishing the ball to Javier Carter and Dominique Johnson down low and can get shooters open from three. Look for him to put in another inspired performance as they know they need this win.

Why Triplets Will Win

The Triplets sit atop the power rankings as the season comes to a close and Joe Johnson is back to his status of BIG3 legend. He's been lights-out for the Triplets over the last three games and Jeremy Pargo has been helping him carry the load. When the game hangs in the balance, the Triplets let Johnson and Pargo go to work while building a lead or closing a deficit. When either of them are on their game, the Triplets are extremely hard to stop.

The Triplets will win this game if they stay focused from the opening tip. They let the Aliens build a lead before halftime last week, so they can't afford to give up a similar lead to the Killer 3's. They'll have to focus on the defensive end of the ball first before opening up their offensive attack. Look for Joe Johnson to once again take this game over if the Killer 3's hang around long enough.

Final Killer 3's-Triplets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great battle highlighted by the scoring of the Triplets and the lockdown defense of the Killer 3's. They Killer 3's will be very motivated to win this one, but they struggled last week when Frank Nitty couldn't carry the load by himself. It'll be much tougher to keep up with the Triplets as both teams have solid scoring attacks. Expect this one to be close down to the wire. With the total set relatively low, let's take the over as this will look like a one-possession game.

Final Killer 3's-Triplets Prediction & Pick: OVER 91.5 (-113)