The Chicago Bulls were one of the organizations in the middle of the pack; NBA fans have been split if the Bulls must blow it up or give this iteration another chance to embark on another postseason run. Before losing their last two games, they had a surprising 8-3 record over their last 11 games. That may have prompted the front office to give it at least one more shot, but the new issue with the roster is the lingering quad injury of star DeMar DeRozan.

DeRozan’s injury may have cost them the last two games, and it will be difficult for them to elevate their play if they will be missing him for several games. The other injury that has negatively impacted this team is Lonzo Ball’s knee as he has not even suited up for any game yet this season because of particular setbacks in his meniscus tear. Thus, this highlights the importance of the Bulls of adding a playmaker and floor general by the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Bulls’ biggest need: Playmaker and Floor General

The Big 3 of the Bulls in DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic are bonafide scorers and offensive maestros, but there are games wherein they lack a reliable point guard that can put them in the best positions to score. Lonzo Ball was excellent when he was healthy as there was even a juncture wherein the Bulls were first in the East last season, but head coach Billy Donovan has found a difficult time filling in the role of Ball.

DeRozan and LaVine can create shots for themselves and their teammates, but during the latter part of the game, it contributes to their exhaustion and conditioning already. Even the opposing defenses will have a difficult time formulating a defensive game plan if the primary ball handler is a terrific decision-maker. The Bulls are currently 19th in assists and 18th in offensive rating, which must be a main consideration for Chicago.

In connection to the point guard duties, these possible players must also be willing to be a big part of their defensive schemes because it is only Patrick Willians in the first unit who excels at that side of the floor. Their perimeter defense is not at an adequate level yet, especially if they intend to compete with the Eat powerhouses like the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.

Their current roster has Ayo Dosonmu, Coby White, and Goran Dragic as their options at the point guard, but none of these guys is an ideal prototype that fits the system of Donovan. Dragic and White would thrive in an off-the-bench role as a primary scorers, while Dosonmu is a better fit as a wing rather than the primary playmaker in this squad.

Some of the possible options for the Bulls can be Fred VanVleet or Mike Conley who are veteran guards who will flourish alongside DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. These two players are having their best seasons this year, so Chicago could be able to buy low on either of these floor generals and compete with the best of the best.

Conley is the one that has a higher chance of being acquired because the Jazz is likely to move some of their guys before the trade deadline. Furthermore, his approach to the game is more methodical and selfless than VanVleet, so his addition will be incredible in terms of creating shots for their main guys. For VanVleet, he is more of a scorer and defensive threat, but the demand to get him will be much higher along with the contract extension he will demand.