Flopping is a huge part of the NBA these days. So much so that the league actually implemented a rule to prevent flopping before the 2023-24 season. Officials are allowed to blow a play dead (or let play continue and make the call at the next neutral opportunity) and call a flopping penalty. Opposing teams are then awarded a free throw attempt. Although it hasn't been commonly called, the new rule has seemingly helped limit the frequency in which flopping occurs. The change got us wondering about who the biggest floppers in NBA history are.

Flopping is one reason critics of the NBA have described the modern game and its players as “soft.” However, before the flopping rule, embellishing and trying to get the referees' attention was often a smart choice that could give one's team a competitive advantage. We went to ChatGPT to see what artificial intelligence had to say on the matter. That platform provided the rankings of the biggest NBA floppers ever, and we at ClutchPoints gave our own analysis on what ChatGPT got right and wrong on its list. So, check out the gallery below.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : LeBron James, despite being one of the greatest players of all time, has gained a reputation for flopping throughout his career. LeBron's flops often come in moments of physical confrontation, where he exaggerates the effects of a foul to gain favorable calls. His flopping particularly comes into play when he's battling in the paint or on fast breaks, where a slight touch or a little bump will often lead to dramatic reactions.

Analysis : LeBron is known for his ability to draw contact and sell it effectively, but critics often argue that he takes it to extremes. His flopping doesn't take away from his elite basketball IQ and skills, but it has led to debates over the fairness of his ability to manipulate the referees.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

LeBron James is one of the best NBA players in history, but he has often rubbed certain fans the wrong way, too. He has a loyal fanbase, but a big reason he has gained so many haters over his long career (the longest career in NBA history) is because of his flopping antics.

James has a flair for the dramatic, and his acting skills fit in perfectly in Los Angeles (Hollywood) on the Lakers. James is known to overreact to contact, often putting on Oscar-worthy performances with exaggerated limb movement and facial expressions. The aggression and violence in which James throws himself to the floor while trying to get a foul call is often much greater than the force he was actually hit with by opponents. Clearly, opposing players aren't making him collapse so easily, considering he is 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, and one of the most freaky athletes of all time.

James is arguably the smartest NBA player ever, though, so there has to be some validity/reason as to why he flops so often and so extremely. That doesn't mean fans like to see it, though. While a great player, King James is certainly the King of flopping.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Harden has a reputation for exaggerating contact, especially on his signature step-back three-pointers or when he's driving to the basket. His technique includes flailing his arms or exaggerating the head snap to get the referee’s attention and draw a foul.

Analysis : Harden is one of the best at drawing fouls in the NBA, particularly on three-pointers and drives to the basket. His ability to initiate contact and sell it to the officials has helped him become one of the best free-throw shooters in the league. Critics say his actions distort the spirit of the game, though others argue that he’s simply exploiting the rules.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

James Harden is an uber-talented scorer, as evidenced by the fact that his 36.1 point-per-game season in 2018-19 is the highest ever for someone not named Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan. Harden is 14th in career scoring with 26,949 career points, and he is one of the greatest shooters ever because of his step-back shot and the 3,076 deep balls he has made (second all-time).

Despite all of this scoring talent, fans grew irritated with Harden during his prime because he often prioritized drawing contact rather than scoring naturally. You can't really blame him, as free throws are the easiest shot in the game. Plus, Harden certainly had a skill for drawing fouls, especially on jump shots. The fact that such a high percentage of his points came from the charity stripe irritated fans, though.

Many grew tired of the frequency of whistle blows and stoppages in play during Harden's games, and others claimed that he was changing the sport for the worse. Regardless of where you stand, everybody can agree that Harden is one of the biggest floppers in NBA history. He nearly gives himself whiplash every time a defender breaths on him.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : As one of the league’s most savvy point guards, Chris Paul has been accused of using his craftiness to exaggerate contact and influence referee calls. Whether it’s flailing his body when someone barely touches him or falling dramatically after drawing a foul, Paul is frequently seen as a player who knows how to manipulate the refs.

Analysis : Chris Paul’s flopping often comes when he’s trying to gain an advantage in a tight situation or to slow down the game. His ability to make the slightest contact seem like a major infraction helps him get to the line, but it can frustrate opposing players and fans who feel like he’s overstepping the limits of fair play.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Chris Paul is the ultimate irritant, and he always finds a way to get under the skin of opposing players. Sometimes, that is in the form of talking trash. Other times, that happens when he gets physical with opponents. Most often, though, he annoys players because of his flopping habit.

Chris Paul has become one of the best point guards ever despite being undersized for the NBA. He has used that small stature to his advantage to make it seem like the slightest amount of contact is the end of the world. Paul also uses his body well, so he draws contact, even if it is minimal, better than most players.

Paul is a great player, but he is certainly known for his antics. There are extracurriculars associated with the legendary point guard, and that includes his love for the flop.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Former Lakers guard Derek Fisher made his mark in the late 2000s, especially during playoff matchups. Known for his clutch moments, Fisher would also flop in certain situations when trying to get an advantage. His flopping was often subtle but enough to get noticed, particularly during playoff games.

Analysis : Fisher was often involved in scrappy, physical playoff series and his flopping helped his team gain crucial advantages. While not as famous for flopping as some of the other players on this list, his antics were part of his ability to get into opponents’ heads and influence calls.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

While the first three players on this list were all superstars, Derek Fisher was a mere role player. While this means that Fisher's flopping wasn't as in the public eye, it was certainly a part of his game. Fisher seemingly always played on championship-caliber teams, so he would do whatever he had to to give his team a competitive advantage.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Rajon Rondo, known for his elite court vision and defense, has also been a frequent flopper. His flops typically come on the defensive end, where he tries to sell minor contact to get a call or disrupt his opponent's rhythm.

Analysis : Rondo’s flopping comes with his attempt to generate turnovers and create fouls when he's guarding players. His defensive skills are not in question, but his habit of exaggerating contact to gain an advantage has often been criticized.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Quite frankly, I don't recall Rajon Rondo having a flopping reputation. Perhaps he did it more than I remember, but Rondo was more known for being a gritty player. He was a defensive stopper, and on offense, the legendary point guard was one of the best facilitators we've ever seen. After doing more research, though, it became clear that Rondo did have plenty of flopping violations throughout his career. In one such example, Rondo lied on the floor as if to play dead after falling over from a DeMarcus Cousins screen.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Pau Gasol, a skilled big man with a finesse game, has had his share of flopping moments, especially in playoff games. His reputation as a flopper gained attention due to his dramatic reactions to physical contact in the post or around the basket.

Analysis : As a big man in the NBA, Gasol's tendency to exaggerate contact is sometimes more about trying to get to the free-throw line. His flopping moments are often subtle but noticeable, especially when he’s fighting for position in the paint or taking on contact during contested shots.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

European players are credited with inventing a lot of basketball moves. The Euro step is one such move, but they are also pinned with popularizing the flop at the NBA level. Pau Gasol, a Spaniard, is one such early user of frequent and exaggerated flopping. He was definitely more known for finesse than for bully ball, so he would embellish calls any time he could.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Lowry is one of the smaller players in the league, and his ability to draw fouls has often been linked to his flopping skills. He’s known for exaggerating contact when he drives to the basket, often using his body to initiate contact with defenders.

Analysis : Lowry’s ability to sell fouls in the paint has been a key to his success, especially during his time with the Toronto Raptors. His knack for flopping has been a point of contention, but it’s also a tactical tool he uses to create opportunities for himself and his team.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Someone with as big of a rear end as Kyle Lowry shouldn't be flailing and falling all over the basketball court as much as he does, but here we are. Lowry knows how to use his body well, and that includes when drawing contact. He makes it seem like that contact really displaced where he was moving more than it probably did.

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Manu Ginóbili was a master at drawing fouls through flopping. He was notorious for his ability to sell contact, often looking like he was fouled even when defenders barely touched him. His most famous flop came during the 2005 playoffs when he drew an offensive foul on Bruce Bowen.

Analysis : Ginóbili's flopping was part of his craftiness. He wasn't the biggest or fastest player on the court, so he used his ability to manipulate officials to gain an advantage. His ability to sell contact became one of his defining characteristics.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

Manu Ginobili always seemed to find his way on the ground. After seemingly every layup attempt, he was back/belly down on the hardwood, whether there was any contact or not. Ginobili had a herky-jerky style of play, and he definitely flared his body in a way to make it seem like he had just been hit by a truck.

9. Dwight Howard

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Dwight Howard, despite his size and strength, was known for flopping in certain situations to draw fouls or get a favorable call in the post. His reputation for flopping often came in response to smaller, quicker players drawing contact in the paint.

Analysis : Howard's flopping moments were more about trying to leverage his size against quicker opponents. His flopping often frustrated fans and opponents who saw it as unnecessary given his physical dominance.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

We don't agree with Dwight Howard's placement here among the biggest floppers in NBA history. For starters, Howard was a poor free throw shooter, so it wouldn't even make much sense for him to flop. He was so big and strong that he was often hacked, but he usually played through the contact and tried to finish with vicious dunks.

10. Kevin Garnett

ChatGPT's summary:

Why he's considered a flopper : Kevin Garnett, known for his intensity and trash-talking, also had a reputation for flopping. He would exaggerate contact, especially when in the post, to influence referees' calls.

Analysis : Garnett’s flopping was often tied to his competitive nature. While it wasn’t as extreme as some of the other players on this list, it was a tool he used to get the advantage. His flopping moments were typically part of his psychological warfare on the court.

ClutchPoints' analysis:

This is another so-called flop artist that we have to disagree with. Kevin Garnett played basketball with so much passion and energy that he was always willing to put his body on the line, but it was rarely in a flopping manner. He also played the game with a physical style of play, so he was usually dishing out punishment and rarely making it seem like he was the one being out-muscled.

Vlade Divac is widely regarded as one of the biggest floppers in NBA history. He should have made this list over Garnett. Other players, including Dillon Brooks and Patrick Beverley, probably should have been here, too.