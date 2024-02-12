An improvement offensive line makes KC Super Bowl favorites in 2024

It was not as pretty as in previous years, but thanks to the talent of Patrick Mahomes and the grittiness of their defense, the Kansas City Chiefs took home their third Super Bowl title in five seasons — defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII.

Kansas City now has a chance to become the first franchise in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls next season, and a possible three-peat starts with the moves the franchise makes in the offseason. With NFL free agency just one month away, this is the biggest need the Chiefs must address in the 2024 offseason.

Offensive Line

Blame for the lack of efficiency in the passing game for the Chiefs in 2023 can easily be attributed to the wide receiver corps. Kansas City led the league in drops this season, and aside from Rashee Rice, no other Chiefs wideout surpassed the 500-yard mark on the year or even recorded more than 85 yards in a game. Wide receiver is a position of need for this squad in the offseason but struggles across the offensive line are at the root of the team's declining passing attack.

It is easy to forget that KC lost starting tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (four Pro Bowls) and starting guard Andrew Wylie in free agency before this season, and the o-line play suffered. Although the Chiefs did not give up more sacks on the season, a drop in performance was noticeable in other statistical categories. Patrick Mahomes was under pressure on 22.9 percent of dropbacks this year versus 19.4 percent the season before. He was also hit 33 percent more often in 2023 (56 hits received in 2022 versus 75 in 2023).

With less time in the pocket, Mahomes and the Chiefs offense became disrupted. With fewer playmakers creating separation and a new crop of receivers that did not have the same chemistry with Mahomes, the Chiefs All-Pro QB had the lowest passer rating and the second-fewest passing touchdowns of his career.

While Mahomes had a productive Super Bowl en route to yet another Pete Rozelle Trophy as MVP, he was under pressure all night from the 49ers defense. Niners defensive end Nick Bosa generated 10 pressures on 48 pass rushes (20.8% pressure rate) — the third-most in a playoff game since 2018 — while San Francisco as a whole totaled three sacks.

Center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney earned Pro Bowl nods in 2023, but the rest of the line was mediocre. The Chiefs will especially be looking to upgrade at both offensive tackle spots. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor — who signed a four-year, $80 million deal to join from the Jacksonville Jaguars before the season — allowed an astounding 20 penalties on the year, the most among any offensive lineman. On the other side, Donovan Smith (entering free agency) was not much better, with nine penalties allowed and a Pro Football Focus Player Grade in the “Below Average” category.

The offseason is not a particularly deep year in free agency for the offensive line, but there are still a few solid starters the Chiefs could pursue. New England Patriots offensive tackles Michael Onwenu and Trent Brown are looking for new homes in 2024. Both were dependable players on the Patriots o-line over the last few years despite the team's overall offensive struggles. Jonah Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals is another option. Per Pro Football Focus, Williams is, “a high-floor pass blocker with a strong pedigree,” who, “should do fairly well in unrestricted free agency with the league-wide scarcity of solid tackle play.”

With a glaring need at offensive tackle, expect the Chiefs to be in play for the top OTs in free agency this offseason.