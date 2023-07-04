The Miami Heat came into the NBA free agency period looking for a way to improve on a roster that made a phenomenal playoff run all the way to the NBA Finals. It's not like this was a fluke either. Since trading for Jimmy Butler, the Heat have made the Finals in two out of the four years he's been there. They didn't really have much to work with in terms of salary cap space so while they were able to make some smaller deals to help bolster the roster, their best shot at improving the team was always going to be through a trade. As luck would have it, one of their biggest targets in Damian Lillard, became available this past week. While the Heat may be the frontrunner for a possible Damian Lillard trade, they are not the only suitor, which is why it is imperative that the Heat do everything in their power to land the superstar point guard.

When news of the Damian Lillard trade request became public, it was reported that the Heat are his preferred destination and he is unwavering in that. While the Portland Trail Blazers obviously have no obligation to trade Lillard to where he wants to go, it would be a good look around the league to do right by a player who has been steadfast in his loyalty and belief in the organization. That's not to say that the Blazers should not do their due diligence and look at other possible offers that might be more beneficial to them. They will assuredly do so. That's why the Heat need to push for a Lillard trade ASAP and secure a big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard and Bam Adebayo.

While the Heat's run to the Finals was no joke, the East is going to get better. They'll have teams like the Boston Celtics, who are also reported to be in the mix for Lillard, and the Milwaukee Bucks nipping at their heels. The Philadelphia 76ers, who also have been rumored to kicking the tires on a Lillard deal, might have something to say once the dust settles from the James Harden situation.

The Heat did well so far in NBA free agency with their minor moves in retaining Kevin Love and adding Thomas Bryant and Josh Richardson. All three players are capable of being contributors to another Finals run. They need that third star though in Lillard and his ability to be the guy to close games out down the stretch. The Heat almost assuredly would have to give up Tyler Herro in a Lillard trade. Whether or not he goes to the Blazers or is rerouted to a third team is unknown. But Heat fans can pencil him in as being gone. While it was reported that Lillard wants to see Caleb Martin retained, if Martin is needs to be included to make a Lillard deal work, then so be it.

While the won't be able to completely replicate Martin's production, Lillard is too good of a talent to pass up because the Heat want to balk at including him. Josh Richardson can give you similar numbers. Jaime Jaquez can step in at forward and play immediately as a rookie, he is NBA ready. Lillard is the piece that keeps the Heat atop of the Eastern Conference. Anyone and everyone outside of Butler and Adebayo should be fair game. To make this a successful offseason, the Heat need to go and grab Lillard ASAP.