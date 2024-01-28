The Seahawks need to work on this position this offseason

The Seattle Seahawks are in an interesting spot heading into the 2024 offseason, and there is a number of different ways they could go to fill their needs.

The Seahawks finished 9-8 this season, barely missing the playoffs. Seattle could have ran it back with Pete Carroll at head coach again, but decided it was time to move on. It is still unknown who the Seahawks’ head coach will be next season, but we know the needs that are present on the roster.

It will be interesting to see who the Seahawks hire as their next head coach, and if it will be an offensive or defensive head coach. That could be telling as to some of the moves that the team could make this offseason.

It will be a new direction for the Seahawks next season, as the tandem of John Schneider and Carroll is broken up. Schneider will be able to build the team with a vision that is completely his, and a head coach that likely has the same philosophy.

Regardless, while the Seahawks have been competitive over the last two years after the departure of Russell Wilson, they are still far from a Super Bowl-caliber team. They have a number of needs around the roster, and there is one that sticks out above the rest.

Seahawks’ biggest need in 2024 offseason: linebacker

For some, the biggest need that sticks out is the quarterback position for the Seahawks, as Geno Smith is likely not a long-term answer that could lead a team to a championship at the position. However, with the Seahawks projected to be selecting 16th in the first round, and the quarterbacks projected to be available at that slot, it could be wise to pass on the position this year, as Smith is a fine bridge guy on a reasonable deal.

The reason linebacker is the biggest position of need is that when looking at the roster, the only player the Seahawks have signed for next season in that position group is Drake Thomas, who was claimed off the waiver wire during the season. Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush and Jordyn Brooks are free agents this offseason, and while Seattle could bring some of those guys back, it is not a guarantee.

Not to mention, it might be wise to get some younger talent at the linebacker position going into next year, rather than depending on veterans.

This does not mean that the Seahawks have to spend top dollar on a linebacker in free agency, or spend a first-round pick on one. They need to fill out the position room.

Along with quarterback, some Seahawks fans might point out the interior of the defensive line as the biggest need. It is a big one, but the team does have defensive tackles Jarran Reed and Cameron Young signed for multiple years coming up. There is need for depth behind that, especially after the departure of Leonard Williams, who should get a big deal this offseason after he was traded to the Seahawks from the New York Giants during the regular season.

Regardless, the Seahawks likely need to bring back one or two of their free-agent linebackers, then spend a day two pick on the position in the 2024 NFL Draft, if there is no player that sticks out as a potential first-round selection with the 16th pick.