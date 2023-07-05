The Phoenix Suns biggest question mark following their blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards for Bradley Beal was their depth. It was a key question mark last season as well even after adding Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Durant and Beal trades left the Suns very top heavy but not much in the way of quality rotation players. But once NBA free agency rolled around, the Suns did on heck of job adding rotation players around their newly formed Big 3 of Durant, Beal and Devin Booker. With that said, there is one move the Suns should still make in NBA free agency and that's adding free agent guard Jaylen Nowell.

The Suns struck fast in free agency with a bunch of deals to bolster their depth. They re-signed Damion Lee and Josh Okogie and brought in Eric Gordon, Yuta Wantanabe, Chimezie Metu, Drew Eubanks and Keita Bates-Diop. They also exercised the team option on Cameron Payne who is in the mix to be the Suns fifth starter. That's one solid free agent haul for a team that little depth coming into the offseason. They could use a little more juice in the backcourt though and that's where Jaylen Nowell comes into the picture.

Jaylen Nowell hit NBA free agency this offseason after a very productive year for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, most of the free agent money has already dried up. Similar players such as Malik Beasley had to settle for a minimum deal, albeit for a contender in the Milwaukee Bucks. It's highly likely that Nowell will have to settle for a minimum deal at this point as well ensuring that some team will probably get a very productive player on a steal of a contract.

There's been chatter that the Wolves might be willing to help Nowell find a new home by way of a sign and trade deal. If a sign and trade does not materialize, the Suns should inquire about Nowell's interest in joining the team on a minimum deal. Nowell has been steadily improving each season he's been in the NBA and this past season was his best year yet statistically. He averaged a career-high 10.8 points per game, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists with splits of 44.8 percent shooting from the field, 28.9 percent shooting from the field and 77.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

While his three-point percentage certainly stands out in a not so good way, it's important to mention that he shot 39.4 percent from three-point range the season before and that he's a career 32.2 percent shooter from three. Having players around him in Durant, Booker and Beal who all draw a ton of defensive coverage, Nowell will see his fair share of open looks to get him back to the high 30s he shot in 2021-22.

As it stands, the Suns backup guards appear to be Eric Gordon and Josh Okogie with Jordan Goodwin able to help out as well. Goodwin had a breakout season for the Wizards and the Suns could very well be comfortable with him being the third guard on the depth chart. But if they want to go with a more proven player, then kicking the tires on Nowell isn't a bad idea. On a minimum contract, he's a potential low-risk, high-reward type player. If he's still available after the following week, the Suns should place a call.