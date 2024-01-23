A lot happened at UFC 297 over the weekend, we take a look at the biggest winners and the biggest losers from this weekend's festivities.

The UFC 297 event, which took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, featured a Middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Du Plessis emerged as the new Middleweight champion with a close, split-decision victory over Strickland. Despite the fight not being the dominant win he had hoped for, Du Plessis improved his win streak to nine, including a 7-0 record inside the Octagon. This victory potentially sets up a big-money title defense against former division champion Israel Adesanya, assuming Adesanya accepts the challenge.

In the co-main event, Raquel Pennington defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision to capture the women’s vacant Bantamweight title. Pennington’s victory marked the fulfillment of her championship dreams five years after falling short in her first title bid. The event also saw Neil Magny secure a significant win, ending Mike Malott’s seven-fight unbeaten streak. Magny’s victory provided him with a new lease on his combat life, avoiding his second straight defeat.

Biggest Winners

The event had its share of winners and losers. Dricus Du Plessis emerged as the biggest winner, securing the Middleweight title and potentially setting up a high-profile title defense. One that everyone has been wanting to see since her emergence in the middleweight division. Du Plessis and Adesanya were scheduled to meet in a main event title fight at UFC 287 but injuries on the Du Plessis’ side held him out of the matchup. Now, after securing the coveted middleweight championship, one of the biggest fights in the middleweight division’s history is on the horizon.

Raquel Pennington was another notable winner, capturing the women’s vacant Bantamweight title after a hard-fought victory over Mayra Bueno Silva. This was an accomplishment that’s been a long time coming for Raquel Pennington. She’s been in the UFC for 11 years and had her chance to taste UFC gold when she took on the women’s MMA GOAT Amanda Nunes who she lost to via TKO. Fast forward six years later, Pennington got her shot at the title once more on the heels of five consecutive victories and finally claimed the women’s bantamweight title.

Biggest Losers

On the other hand, Sean Strickland was one of the biggest losers, as he lost his Middleweight title in a close, hard-to-score fight against Du Plessis. Strickland was able to do the unthinkable at UFC 287 to claim the middleweight championship as he performed his life dethroning Israel Adesanya as the middleweight king. Unfortunately, that same success wasn’t duplicated when he took on Dricus Du Plessis who gave him arguably his toughest fight since moving up to the middleweight division losing his middleweight title in his first title defense.

Mike Malott also suffered a significant defeat, ending his seven-fight unbeaten streak and missing the opportunity to make a big impression. What made matters worse, Malott looked like he was about to cruise to a decision victory after dominating the majority of all three rounds against veteran Neil Magny until one blunder ended it all. Malott attempted to jump guillotine on a seasoned fighter like Magny who then took it to Malott from the mount position raining down heavy ground and pound until the referee called the fight with just 15 seconds left in the fight.

The event marked a significant moment for the winners, with Du Plessis and Pennington achieving career-defining victories. The potential matchups for the winners were also discussed, with Du Plessis potentially facing Israel Adesanya in a future title defense, and Pennington solidifying her position as the women’s Bantamweight champion.

Overall, UFC 297 delivered an exciting night of fights, with Du Plessis and Pennington emerging as the new champions in their respective divisions. The event also provided a platform for other fighters, such as Neil Magny, to secure important victories and potentially set up their next steps in their careers.