Seems there's another side to the 90210 actor's story about the New Year's Eve fight.

The Ian Ziering biker brawl saga continues with claims from the bike riders that the attack was unprovoked.

On New Year's Eve, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor was seen fighting with a group of mini-bike riders on Hollywood Blvd. TMZ reports that the rider claims they did nothing to provoke the actor to attack them.

Bikers claim Ian Ziering is at fault for New Year's Eve brawl

A couple of members who ride with the 605 Minibike Gang claim the actor wailed at them without any reason to do so. They go by Roy and Nocturnal, and it was Nocturnal who shot one of the videos behind Ian's SUV. Maybe he was having a bad day?

They say the whole incident started right when the video started and not prior, like what was reported by the Sharknado star earlier.

In their statement, Ian was trying to block the bikers from driving down the lane split, which is legal in California. When they continued to try to drive down the lane, the actor jumped out of his car and started a physical altercation.

Meanwhile, Ziering posted a message on social media, blaming others and giving an update that he was okay on January 1st.

“I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” part of his statement reads. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders, leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage, I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”

There was a lot more to his message, including comments that police can do better.

LAPD is investigating the incident for felony vandalism due to Ian Ziering's window getting smashed in. Also, misdemeanor battery for the fight.