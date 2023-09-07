Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has broken up with longtime girlfriend Linda Holliday.

Page Six reported the news of the breakup, adding that the news is supposedly worrying the Patriots executives.

The two have been together since 2007 — the year that the Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants. Page Six described the breakup as “drawn-out, back-and-forth” and has been going on for nearly a year. Sources told the outlet that Holliday has still been staying at Belichick's home despite their breakup.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

What's complicating matters is that Holliday reportedly has grown fond of Belichick's New England estate. Page Six was told that she would like to remain in the area despite the split. Linda Holliday is also the lead of the Bill Belichick Foundation.

News of the split comes as Belichick is preparing for the 2023 NFL season to begin. The Patriots lost all three of their preseason games and have to open their season against the Super Bowl losers, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, but things have gone downhill since Tom Brady left the team. Since 2020, the Patriots have only made the playoffs once. Even then, they got demolished and lost 47-17 to the Buffalo Bills. Last year, the Patriots finished 8-9, third in the AFC East, and missed out on the playoffs for the second time in three years.

The New England Patriots higher-ups and coaches are likely hoping that Belichick's off-field drama won't bleed into the on-field product. If his career is anything to go off of, it won't and it'll be business as usual for Belichick.