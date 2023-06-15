Bill Cosby is once again being accused of sexual assault. Nine women, including Lili Bernard, a visual artist, and Janice Dickinson, a model, have claimed that Cosby sexually assaulted them back in the day. This lawsuit accuses Cosby of a series of sexual assaults and batteries from 1979 to 1992 in Nevada, per TMZ.

The women claim some of the alleged incidents occurred in his hotel suite in Las Vegas. Bernard was one of them. She knew the actor from acting in The Cosby Show and claims he brought her to Nevada in 1990 under the pretense of arranging a meeting with Hollywood producers. Upon arrival, he claimed the producers couldn't attend the meeting and invited her to his hotel suite for a mentoring session.

There, he encouraged her to drink something that made her feel dizzy, disoriented and giddy. It caused her to fall unconscious and when she woke up, she was lying naked next to Cosby who raped her despite her saying no and crying for help.

As for Dickinson, Cosby invited her to Lake Tahoe in 1982 under a similar pretense of discussing a potential role in his show. They went to dinner, where she complained of cramps, and he gave her a pill he claimed would help with the pain. Like Bernard, she felt disoriented and dizzy after ingesting the pill and claims Cosby took her to his suite and raped her, despite her protests.

These women, and the others involved in this case, have suffered emotional distress, embarrassment, mental anguish and humiliation. They're accusing him of engaging in sexual acts without their consent and against their will when they didn't have the mental or physical capacity to consent or resist. They're going after Bill Cosby for damages.