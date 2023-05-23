The Micosoft co founder Bill Gates believes the future of Google Search and Amazon will radically change as we know them today. He believes that a company will have created artificial intelligence capable of performing certain tasks for people, making those companies obsolete, per CNBC.

The Microsoft mogul cited a the change will come from human behavior as a result of the technology, “Whoever wins the personal agent, that’s the big thing, because you will never go to a search site again, you will never go to a productivity site, you’ll never go to Amazon [or Google] again,” he said.

During a Goldman Sachs and SV Angel event in San Francisco, Gates opened up about AI tech. This AI assistant, which hasn’t yet been developed, will be able to “read the stuff you don’t have time to read” and that it will change habits. Gates believes that it will either be a start up or a tech giant that will create this AI personal assistant.

He referred to Inflection.AI, co-founded by former DeepMind executive Mustafa Suleyman, as a company he admired. “I’d be disappointed if Microsoft didn’t come in there,” Gates said. “But I’m impressed with a couple of startups, including Inflection.”

Gates recognizes that this invention will be a while down the line. Even with the advancements of technology, the people using them have to keep up with changes. If no one is ready for a jump like that, the AI might have to wait a bit longer before it’s accepted into the public conscious. Society has already welcomed AI technologies like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Jasper.