Though it might be interesting to listen to, it sounds like it will never surface.

A two-hour interview that Bill Maher conducted with Kanye West will not be released on the comedian's Club Random podcast.

Variety reports that Maher shelved the interview due to his antisemitic comments. The surprising decision was discussed in an episode of TMZ Investigates.

Bill Maher shelves interview with Kanye West

Maher said, “I thought it was going to be a learning moment.” However, that was not the case.

“We were here for two hours,” he added. “By the way, we had an amazing, fun time. He's a very charming antisemite. And by the way, he's not the only one in America who feels that way. It's not like the Jews are universally loved except for Kanye West.”

Kanye is known for posting antisemitic views on social media. At one point, he wrote on X that he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people.” This and numerous other statements got the performer dropped by his agency, CAA, and lost partnerships with major companies like Adidas.

The host of Real Time said, “The problem, I think, is that he [Ye] appeals mostly — of course he's a rock star — to young people. They don't know much and they surely don't know much about the Middle East or Jews. So the combination of Kanye out there — I feel like he was helpful for spreading the fertilizer, and I do mean fertilizer, for this idea that Israel and the Jews are the worst people in the world.”

As to why Bill Maher didn't want to air the episode, he said it was “because I'm not going to contribute to this.” He was referencing the spread of hatred that Kanye contributes to.