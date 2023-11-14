Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish discusses when she went blond and what led to the decision to go back to goth.

Singer Billie Eilish discussed going from goth to blond in a recent interview.

The singer has gone through a few transformations. “2019, that period of my life when I dyed my hair green, I was completely unstoppable,” she said in an interview with LA Times.

At that time of green hair, things were on an upswing. “I felt like I was on the moon. And I remember at the time being like, I'm finally happy. I'd never been happy before, and I just wanted to stay happy,” she shared.

COVID took a damper on the green hair era. “COVID happened. Another album happened,” she said. “I got older and fell back into being a human and not being happy all the time — having good moments and having bad moments. Last year got really bad. I just kept being like, ‘God, I miss 2019 so much. When can my life feel like that again?'”

Billie Eilish on her blond hair

She decided to go blonde partly due to her Happier Than Ever album. It would be a new shift from the edgy goth look that propelled her to stardom.

“At first it was fun,” she said. “I was really excited for the blond era — like, Blond Billie is gonna be so cool. But it did not go how I wanted it to go,” the Grammy-winner said.

She added that her hair felt like a costume, and she was losing her identity due to it.

“I completely had no idea who I was,” she said. “I came up with this whole aesthetic, and I just got swallowed up into it.”

Billie Eilish eventually cut the blond hair short. She returned to her black hair, which surely helped restore her creativity.