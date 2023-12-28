It was a nice tribute to the late Star Wars actress.

In a recent social media post, Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, posted a warm tribute to her mother.

In her post on X, she revealed her thoughts on her mom's passing and much more. It's the anniversary of Fisher's death. She passed away on December 27, 2016, at age 60.

Billie Lourd's emotional tribute to mom Carrie Fisher

“It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who's counting?? Me, I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief,” Lourd wrote. “Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once.”

“This year when I woke up I felt grateful — or griefull, if you will,” she added. “Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last.”

✨❤️✨It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who’s counting?? Me I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me pic.twitter.com/SoYASYc08b — Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) December 27, 2023

The daughter of the Star Wars icon continued, “I miss her every day but the cliche is also true — she is with me every day — she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy. As I tell my son, she lives in the stars — and she damn sure makes my life sparkle. Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings.”

Carrie Fisher died from a medical emergency during a flight. It was on her return trip to Los Angeles from London.