The Buffalo Bills have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 3-1 record so far. As the trade deadline approaches, the team is looking to make some moves to strengthen their roster and make a push for the playoffs. In this article, we will identify the two best trades that the Buffalo Bills must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Buffalo Bills' 2023 NFL season so far

The Buffalo Bills have had a strong start to the 2023 NFL season, with a 3-1 record so far. They opened the season with a 22-16 loss to the New York Jets, followed by a 38-10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 3, they had a convincing win over the Washington Commanders 37-3. Afterward, they notched their third straight win in Week 4 with a dominant 48-20 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Bills have been led by quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 1,048 yards and nine touchdowns so far this season. Their defense has been solid, limiting the Miami Raiders to one touchdown in Week 2 and holding the Commanders to just three points in Week 3.

The Bills are currently in first place in the AFC East division. They will look to continue their winning ways as they head into Week 5, where they will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Bills' offense has been one of the most dynamic in the league, averaging 5.9 yards per play, which is fourth-best in the NFL. Josh Allen has been a big reason for their success, throwing for four touchdowns in Week 4 and tying Jim Kelly for the most in Bills franchise history. The Bills' defense has also been strong, ranking fourth in the league in 2022 and holding opponents to just 13.8 points per game so far this season.

Two best trades that the Buffalo Bills must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline:

Trade Tim Settle

The Buffalo Bills are looking to make two trades before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. The first trade involves trading defensive tackle Tim Settle to clear up $2.6 million in cap space. Settle played just 38 percent of the snaps last season and didn't make much of an impact. The Bills have plenty of options with Poona Ford and Jordan Phillips joining Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones in their defensive trenches. The Bills should acquire a future draft pick in exchange for Settle. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions could use someone like Settle. He would fit in well alongside Alim McNeill on a unit that desperately needs to stop the run better than it did last season.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Trade for Cedrick Wilson Jr

The second trade involves trading for Cedrick Wilson Jr, a former Cowboys receiver. Recall that he signed a three-year, $22.1 million contract with the Dolphins in free agency. Wilson just doesn't fit in with the Dolphins offense. It's hard to see him returning to his 2021 form when he had 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns. The Bills could use Wilson to compete with Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty to be the Bills' WR3. Wilson could also reunite with former Cowboys wide receiver coach Adam Henry, who is now a receivers coach with the Buffalo Bills. Acquiring Wilson could enable the Bills to try and make their passing attack more dynamic.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Buffalo Bills are looking to make two trades before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. The first trade involves trading Tim Settle, a defensive tackle, to clear up $2.6 million in cap space. The second trade involves trading for Cedrick Wilson Jr, a former Cowboys receiver who signed a three-year, $22.1 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. The Bills could use these moves to shore up future draft assets and add depth to their receiver corps moving forward.