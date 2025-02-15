The Buffalo Bills have three picks in the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning they have a real chance of adding a trio of impactful starters for next season to improve the roster. Who will they pick? We asked the PFF NFL mock draft simulator what general manager Brandon Beane would do, and here’s what the simulation told us.

Round 1, pick 30 — EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

We know we’re off to a good start with the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator when the AI makes the Bills-iest pick on the board. The only difference between this and the real thing is that the simulator didn’t trade up or down three or four picks for no reason to make this happen.

Ohio State pass-rusher Jack Sawyer is fine. He is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound edge with shorter arms and decent production. In four years for the Buckeyes, he had 144 tackles, 29 tackles for a loss, 23.0 sacks, an interception, three fumble recoveries, and six forced fumbles.

Those are good numbers, although he hasn’t had a double-digit-sack season (9.0 last year was his high), and only had 10 TFLs once (as a Junior). Sawyer also has power and a high motor, but no one is mistaking him for Myles Garrett.

In the end, he seems a lot like… the other first-round defensive ends Beane has drafted.

Gregory Rousseau and AJ Epenesa are decent players, but they simply are what they are at this point. Rousseau is definitely better, and only turns 25 in April, so there still could be some upside, but both these players are 6.0-8.0-sack-a-year guys who haven’t become difference-makers.

Sawyer is a lot like this. He is a safe, uninspiring pick who will contribute but not uplift the Bills defense.

If Beane is going to address the defensive line in the first round — which isn’t a bad plan — he should instead look at edge rushers with more upside like Nic Scoutron (Texas A&M) and Landon Jackson (Arkansas), who are both still available at this point in the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 2, pick 56 — WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

With their first of two picks in Round 2 (ahead of having no third-round selection), the Bills take 6-foot-4, 215-pound wide receiver Jayden Higgins out of Iowa State.

Going WR here with the second pick of the draft makes a lot of sense. The Bills will likely not bring Amari Cooper back next season, and while Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and Curtis Samuel were enough to win Josh Allen the NFL MVP Award, the receiver room could still use more young talent.

In Higgins, the Bills get a big, physical receiver who can go up and get it. He’s not the fastest, but he has a lot of skill and strength. In his one season with the Cyclones, Higgins put up 53 receptions for 983 yards and six touchdowns.

What may be best about Higgins is that he was a 2-star recruit coming out of high school in the Miami area and between two seasons at Eastern Kentucky and one at Iowa State, he got better every season. With the right coaching and QB in the NFL, that upward trajectory could continue.

Sticking with the WR theme, Jaylen Royals (Utah State), Isaiah Bond (Texas), and Tez Johnson (Oregon) are still available in the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator.

The only choice I may have gone with that the simulation didn’t is Bond, who may be Xavier Worthy 2.0, giving the Bills a chance to make up for gifting him to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Round 2, pick 62 — DT Alfred Collins, Texas

Last but not least, the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator gives the Bills 6-foot-5, 320-pound Texas DT Alfred Collins.

This is a fantastic pick here.

Buffalo needs to get better at stopping the run and stronger on the interior of the defensive line, especially considering what a big role 32-year-old Jordan Phillips played down the stretch this year. Collins is a big DT who can do a lot of different things for the Bills and would be a great partner for the undersized Ed Oliver.

Collins profiles as a potential three-down DT in the NFL who can stop the run and provide a little pass rush as well. He still needs to get coached up to get there, but he has all the tools.

Just like with the edge-rushers, though, Collins is a safer pick than others. At this point in the draft, there are some players who may not be as well-rounded, but who could turn into real disruptors up front.

Players like this who are still around in the PFF 2025 NFL mock draft simulator include the massive 6-foot-7, 340-pound Deone Walker from Kentucky and, ironically, another player named Jordan Phillips. This one is a 6-foot-3, 320-pound Maryland terrapin who dominated at the East-West Shrine Bowl.