Published November 30, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

With a Buffalo Bills Week 13 game against the New England Patriots, people will be locked into what this Bills offense can do. Ahead of the Bills-Patriots game, we will be giving our Bills Week 13 predictions.

In Week 12, Josh Allen and the Bills took on the Detroit Lions in a heated Thanksgiving day showdown. Led by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, the Bills escaped Detroit with a narrow 28-25 victory. On the way to a victory, Allen put on yet another big performance, throwing for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground he added 78 rushing yards and one touchdown on 10 carries, finishing the day as the Bills rushing leader.

Now, heading into Week 13, Allen and the Bills will be tasked with slowing down a Patriots team that currently sits at 6-5 on the season.

Before Week 12, the Patriots were on a three-game winning streak. On Thanksgiving day, they fell to the Minnesota Vikings 33-26. But in the loss, quarterback Mac Jones delivered his best outing of the season, throwing for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

This Bills-Patriots matchup could prove to be much better than anticipated. Both of these offenses have performed at a high level in recent weeks, and they both seem to have something to prove.

3 Bills predictions for Week 13 vs. Patriots

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. The Bills defense has a strong outing without Von Miller

Throughout this season, the Bills defense has given even the best offenses problems. They have allowed 30-plus points just once, and have held opponents to less than 20-points six times this season.

In recent weeks, they have had a fair share of problems, allowing a total of 81 points over the last three games. But they could bounce back against this inconsistent Patriots offense.

The biggest obstacle that the Bills will face is one of their own. With star edge rusher Von Miller currently sidelined with a torn meniscus, they will now have to find ways to be productive without him.

In 11 games this season, Miller has been a key factor for the Bills defense. He has recorded 21 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and eight total sacks.

The loss of Miller could make things difficult for this Bills defense. But on several occasions this season, they have shown how good they can be.

So far, they have allowed a total of 2,438 passing yards and 14 touchdowns through the air. But they have also recorded the second most interceptions in the NFL with 13.

On the ground, they have allowed eight rushing touchdowns and the seventh-least rushing yards in the NFL with 1,162.

In Week 13, the Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris, leaving Rhamondre Stevenson to carry the entire load. This Bills defense could manage to wreak havoc on this Patriots offense if all goes to plan.

2. Stefon Diggs delivers once again

Once again, Stefon Diggs has been a star in this Bills offense. The one-time All-Pro wide receiver has put together another strong campaign, recording 84 receptions, 1,110 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns on 119 targets this season.

Diggs has played some of the best football of his career in 2022. He has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in six of his 11 appearances this season. Along with this, he has received double-digit targets in seven games, making him the go-to target for Allen down the field.

Last Thursday, while Diggs didn’t have his biggest day of the season, he delivered when it mattered the most. He finished the day with eight receptions for 77 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots defense, much like the Bills, has been strong through the air. But they have allowed 15 touchdowns, proving that they can be beaten down the field.

With Gabe Davis also catching passes on this Bills offense, the Patriots defense will be tasked with slowing both of them down. Per usual, that will be a difficult task, which could lead to Diggs putting up big numbers once again.

1. Josh Allen leads the Bills to a victory

Josh Allen has been a superstar yet again for this Bills team. Not only has he cemented himself among the best in the NFL, but he has proven to be the leader of this Bills team.

This season, Allen has terrorized opposing defenses through both the air and the ground. He has thrown for 3,183 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 561 rushing yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.

Turnovers have been an issue for Allen this season. Over the past five games, he has thrown seven interceptions. Given that he is smart with the ball against the Patriots, this offense could explode as they have at times this season.

If all goes to plan, Allen and the Bills will walk away with a dominant win over Jones and the Patriots.