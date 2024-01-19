Former Grambling football alum and current Buffalo Bills assistant coach Eric Washington generously donated twice to his alma mater within the past year.

Buffalo Bills assistant coach Eric Washington has been giving back to his alma mater Grambling State University in a big way this past year, per a release by the institution. Washington has generously contributed $51,500 to Grambling, with $15,000 going to the GAP Scholarship Fund and $36,500 will be used to improve salaries and positions for GSU’s baseball coaching staff. This is the second donation to Grambling that Washington has made in the past year, donating $30,000 to the GAP Scholarship Fund in March 2023.

The GAP Scholarship Fund is funded by foundations and kind-hearted donors, aimed at assisting students in their final semester who have exhausted all other financial aid options. They serve to bridge the financial gap and support students in achieving their graduation goals.

Washington openly gives back to Grambling and supports the institution that aided him in making a career in the NFL as a coach. He played for the legendary Eddie Robinson after transferring from Morehouse College his freshman year. He then played tight end for the Tigers from 1989-1990 before graduating from the institution in 1993.

Per comments featured in a statement about Washington's donation in March 2023, he credits his time at Grambling to his current career path as a coach in the NFL.

“My connection to Grambling came through many of my family members who are alumni and avid supporters. I was also aware of the founding premise of Grambling being a place dedicated to the mission of training and informing future educators. Aside from my parents, John and Patsy Washington, there was no greater professional role model than Eddie Robinson. Coach Rob’s passion for teaching, his insistence on striving for excellence, and demand for personal investment are the templates from which I’ve sought to establish my identity as a professional football coach.”

He also spoke about the importance of giving back to his alma mater.

“In my opinion, Reinvesting or ‘giving back’ is not assessed against a monetary value,” Washington said after making his initial donation to GSU in March of 2023. “In addition to providing financial support, my desire is to illuminate the responsibility to all who claim Grambling as his/her own — especially those of us who attended Grambling and profited from our experiences. Do what you can with what you have … and be led by the spirit of great intentions.”

Washington currently serves as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Bills, specifically as a defensive line coach as well as a senior defensive assistant. He had previous stints with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers as well as in the college ranks at Ohio, Texas A&M, and Northwestern.

Washington's Bills are slated to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, a rematch of the epic faceoff between the two teams that ended in an overtime victory for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round.