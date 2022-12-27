By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of airing a ball deep downfield while also tucking it under his arm and picking up big yardage on the ground. When running, however, Allen would often find himself taking big hits in order to try to tack on an extra yard or two, rather than surrendering himself with the standard quarterback slide. Bills backup QB Case Keenum decided he’d cringed one time too many after watching Allen take a hard hit, and offered a hilariously bonkers resolution in order to encourage Allen to slide more often.

Via Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic, Keenum promised Allen he’d attend a walkthrough practice wearing solely a jockstrap if it meant the Bills star would slide more often on his QB runs.

“I may or may not have told him I would wear only a jockstrap to one of our walkthroughs if he slid in a game feet first with nobody around him,” Keenum told Kahler.

Allen added that he could “neither confirm nor deny those allegations,” but wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had no issue shining some more light on the situation.

“We was all staring at his cheeks,” McKenzie said of Keenum, who had returned from the locker room donning just a jockstrap.

All of this stemmed from an early-season bet among the Bills’ quarterbacks, as an effort to ensure Allen stayed safer while scrambling. Josh Allen can occasionally play a rather reckless style of quarterback, so his teammates wanted to ensure he didn’t take things too far. Encouraging him to slide is an excellent way of keeping the franchise cornerstone healthy, even if it means Case Keenum needs to strip to uncomfortable levels for Allen to get on board.