Millions of people watched in sadness and shocked shocked silence, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bills legend Jim Kelly was no different from the many who were shaken up by seeing images of Damar Hamlin getting taken to the hospital, and players on both the Bills and Bengals looking on with concern.

Kelly expressed his feelings via Twitter, one of several places fans and media alike are sending prayers and support for Hamlin and his family.

The former Bills QB tweeted not long after the injury occurred. “Never before have I ever witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.” Another one said “The prayers continue for Damar, and they won’t stop. Only the Good Lord knows!”

Jim Kelly is perhaps the greatest player ever to wear a Bills uniform. The former quarterback lead the team to four straight Super Bowl appearances in the early 90s. He is one of numerous Hall-Of-Famers who played on the team. No team, either before or since, have ever reached four straight Super Bowls.

If anyone knows how to get through adverse times, it’s Kelly. He is in good health after a long battle with cancer that required multiple surgeries on his jaw to keep down. Through it all, Kelly has remained active in the communities in Buffalo, helping lead the city through difficult times with the same passion he led the team during his playing days.

After what we all witnessed Monday night, Hamlin will never lack for support again, especially with people like Kelly by his side.