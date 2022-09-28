Absurd Josh Allen-Daniel Jones take from ex-Giant draws savage clapback from Shawne Merriman

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has vaulted himself into the MVP-level play over the last season plus. New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled during his four-year career, prompting the Giants to not pick up the fifth-year option. Yet, somehow former Giants cornerback Charles James II believes there is little difference between them.

Former All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman was not about to let James II get away with that blasphemy.

The only thing they do the same is throw to Diggs https://t.co/FEa5MpYSsi — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) September 27, 2022

James II tweeted “Daniel Jones is just as good as Josh Allen he just don’t have an offensive line.” Merriman re-tweeted “The only thing they do the same is throw to Diggs.” That’s in reference to Jones’ game-sealing interception by Trevon Diggs Monday night.

That’s pretty savage and understandably so. It’s no secret that the Giants have failed to provide Jones with a competent offensive line. But at no point has he shown even a glimpse of what NFL fans have seen from Josh Allen.

Allen is coming off an MVP type season. He threw for over 4,400 yards and 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 763 yards and six more scores on the ground. Meanwhile, Jones’ best season was his rookie season when he throw for 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns. His numbers have regressed significantly ever since that season.

Now one thing they have in common is their ability to run the football. Allen, as I mentioned, rushed for over 700 yards last year. Jones is very athletic and is certainly capable of running effectively. But that’s where the comparisons end. Jones is not accurate throwing the football. He shrinks under the lights.

Josh Allen on the other hand has become one of the most accurate passers in the game. And as we saw in Kansas City in the playoffs last year, he can play big in big spots.